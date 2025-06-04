4 Ways Sandals Resorts Bring Caribbean Life to You

Founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart more than 40 years ago in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Sandals Resorts has always done things a little differently. Stewart, who was born and raised in Jamaica, brought his experience growing up among the family-like warmth of the island community to a reimagined Caribbean resort experience, one with open-armed hospitality that always exceeds expectations.

Family-owned and operated since the beginning (Stewart’s son Adam Stewart is the company’s executive chairman today), Sandals has a friendly, laid-back vibe. Guests and employees are treated as family. This warm hospitality complements constant innovation, like new cuisines, activities, and accommodations, to give travelers new ways to experience the Caribbean.

Awa Seaside Butler Bungalows at Sandals Royal Curaçao Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The founder’s unofficial motto, “we can do better,” reflects a commitment to authenticity—perhaps no other Caribbean resort immerses travelers in the culture, warm hospitality, and local flavors of the destination quite like Sandals. Imagine music playing softly in the background (think reggae, calypso, and steel drums) as you look out onto aquamarine waters and sun-kissed shores.

Each beachfront property, from Sandals Grande St. Lucian to Sandals Royal Curaçao, is a vibrant tribute to the beauty and richness of its surroundings. Resort design—such as open-air lobbies and lush gardens, restaurants featuring traditional dishes, and more—immerses guests in local culture. Staying at a Sandals Resort is like stepping into the heart of the Caribbean.

Dive and snorkel in the Caribbean Sea

PADI Scuba Diving in Saint Lucia Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The Caribbean is synonymous with ocean life—the warm, crystal-clear water offers relaxation and adventure. Thanks to Sandals’ oceanfront locations, you’ll have plenty of water views, which also make it easy to go for a refreshing swim and try the many water sports included with your stay.

Scuba diving experiences that take advantage of the Caribbean’s renowned dive sites are included, complete with gear, boat trips, instructors, and diving professionals on hand at each property. Snorkeling is also accessible, with everything included, at Sandals.

Picture walking from your room to the beach, grabbing your mask and fins, and floating over a reef in no time. Or take a short boat ride to a spot offshore. You could snorkel every day in water so clear it’s like swimming in a giant aquarium full of brightly colored fish, coral, and more.

Sandals regularly introduces new included activities. Active types will love going stand-up paddleboarding and Hobie cat sailing. Pickleball and yoga are also available, all against the stunning tropical scenery. Well-equipped, modern fitness centers offer a rotating schedule of classes, including aqua fitness and Tabata training—something for everyone.

Enjoy island flavors at resort restaurants

Brava Tappas at Sandals Negril Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

A strong focus on farm-to-table and local cuisine means Caribbean culture always shines in the diverse restaurants at Sandals Resorts. The family spirit flows through the food, with Caribbean team members contributing recipes, secret ingredients, and cooking techniques to menus.

At the Terrace at Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, you can start your day overlooking the ocean with a breezy, open-air breakfast of farm-fresh eggs with callaloo (similar to spinach), plantains, and a splash of island hot sauce. Here, the experience is akin to a boutique hotel, with just 75 rooms at the resort.

Jamaica comes to Saint Lucia with the Jerk Shack at Sandals Grande Saint Lucian, which serves classic jerk chicken, sausage, pork, or fish with crispy festival (a traditional fried dumpling). You can order it with mild jerk sauce or Soufriere Volcano sauce. Pro tip: try the additional sauce offered.

Smoky, spicy jerk is also on the menu in the Pulled Jerk Pork & Coconut Shrimp appetizer at Eleanor’s at Sandals Grande Antigua. Along with stunning views, the restaurant also features local influences including an Antiguan Lambi & Seafood Curry with conch (a celebrated ingredient throughout the Caribbean), shrimp, scallops, squid, sweet potato, and tomato.

Buccan at Sandals St. Vincent is a concept restaurant based on traditional “Three Stone” cooking that takes diners on a journey through Vincy ingredients from local farms and the sea. You’ll share family-style dishes with flavors such as breadfruit, fire-roasted pineapple, and mango chutney accompanying whole fish, lamb curry, skewered chicken, and more.

Caribbean-inspired designs at Sandals Resorts

Sandals Dunn’s River lobby Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

You’ll find the heart and soul of the Caribbean in resort design, too. The natural elements like tropical landscapes, eco-friendly materials, and open-air layouts of Sandals properties channel an easygoing lifestyle that blurs the line between indoors and outdoors. At Sandals Barbados, landscaping preserves the local bearded fig trees, referencing the island’s history and its name, which originates from the trees’ beard-like appearance. The vibrant colors, natural light, and regional materials such as bamboo and stone used in resort construction also nod to the region’s beautiful landscapes.

Free-flowing spaces and rooms opening to private patios or balconies with ocean views help immerse guests in nature. Imagine the caress of the gentle tropical breeze on the private rooftop of a Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-up Rondoval Butler Suite as you gaze at the stars through the telescope at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios. Dunn’s River Falls, located nearby, inspired the property’s rainforest design, with waterfalls, pools, and rivers throughout the resort. It also features natural elements from Jamaica’s north coast, including live ferns that hang from ceilings and walls, banana and almond trees, and walkways lined with palm trees and indigenous plants. At the heart of it all is a magnificent, decades-old banyan tree.

A Caribbean-born resort

Sandals Resorts knows the Caribbean—because it’s of the Caribbean. As a homegrown brand with deep ties to the region, that connection shines through in every part of the experience. From the genuine smiles of team members to the local cuisine’s vibrant flavors and cultural touches woven throughout, Sandals is more than just a place to stay.

Each Sandals property draws inspiration from the surrounding landscapes and Caribbean cultures, inviting you to explore them through tailored excursions led by locals who are deeply familiar with the region. Experience sparkling waters, historic sites, lively towns, and more. By simply inquiring with our local concierge at every Sandals resort, it’s easy to go beneath the surface and get to know the destination. You can taste Caribbean life, filled with the best of the islands, crafted by those who call it home.

