9 Events That Make Summer Special in Park City

Park City, Utah is a lively mountain town with hiking, biking, and ziplining come summer. Beyond all the outdoor activities, festivals and events fill the calendar during warm-weather months, including the Kimball Arts Festival, the Fourth of July Parade, and more. Plus, taking part in community events that celebrate the season, fresh food, and local art community is the very essence of the city’s Mountainkind™ way of life.

Mountainkind is about appreciating nature, conservation, and supporting local efforts to help protect and preserve Park City. Attending events that benefit local nonprofits, and the local economy is one way to make a positive impact. These summer festivals are also a perfect way to enjoy a day in town in between exploring the great outdoors.

Fourth of July events

Summer in Park City is perhaps at its best during the Independence Day holiday. Plan a trip around the first week of July for events that will delight all ages. The holiday coincides with the Park City Fourth of July Volleyball Tournament.

The 2025 Independence Day festivities begin on July 4, 2025, with a 5K fun run. Then, the Park City Fourth of July Parade marches through the city’s historic Main Street. You can also take the kids to play games in City Park.

From July 3–5, 2025, attend Forum Fest, a music festival featuring independent musical acts, such as Nick Parr & the Selfless Lovers and Neon Velvet, as well as DJs playing tunes from the mid-afternoon through the evening. Fireworks and drone light shows begin after sunset, usually around 10 p.m.

Summer concerts at Deer Valley

A concert at Deer Valley Courtesy of Visit Park City

Deer Valley Resort in Park City draws skiers in the winter, but the summertime brings outdoor music concerts to the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. In partnership with the Utah Symphony, the resort holds the Deer Valley® Music Festival (July 3–August 9, 2025), and the State Room presents a variety of live music performances all summer long.

The al fresco events span a wide range of genres, from patriotic brass bands and symphony orchestras to pop stars and tribute concerts. Programs in the symphony’s 2025 series feature Grammy– and Academy Award–winning rapper Common, Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara, and orchestra performances of works by composer John Williams and rock icon Paul Simon. The State Room’s lineup features singer-songwriter Maren Morris, a blues supergroup fronted by Bill Murray, and Icelandic rock group Kaleo.

Park Silly Sunday Market

The Park Silly Sunday Market in downtown Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

It’s not just hiking trails, lovely alpine views, and opportunities to get into the great outdoors that define Park City. To truly immerse yourself in local culture, experience the vibrant community. The Park Silly Sunday Market is a weekly open-air market and street festival taking place from June to September.

A local nonprofit organization organizes the event in collaboration with 175 local businesses, including a farmers’ market, gourmet food vendors, artisans and craftspeople, street performers, live music and entertainment, and family-friendly activities. Adults can also enjoy their favorite brews and beverages at the beer garden.

The Kimball Arts Festival

The Kimball Arts Festival Courtesy of Visit Park City

Known for its size and quality, the annual Kimball Arts Festival (August 1–3, 2025) was established in 1969 and features jury-selected artists. Check out free art exhibitions and programs at this one-of-a-kind street festival, featuring programs for all art forms, including mixed media, sculpture, digital art, photography, and crafts such as ceramics and jewelry making. Food and drink, live music, demonstrations, and artmaking activities round out the events.

Park City Song Summit

My Morning Jacket performs at the Park City Song Summit Courtesy of Visit Park City

An annual music festival taking place August 14–16 this year, the Park City Song Summit is dedicated to connecting people through music and serves as a platform to discuss dependency and mental health. Along with live music performances, the festival offers wellness activities, including yoga and meditation, as well as discussions on social issues in an inclusive and supportive environment. The lineup of bands features everything from bluegrass to traditional Cuban jazz.

Park City Wine Festival

Imagine sipping an aromatic, complex wine with a magnificent view of the mountains. Each fall, the annual Park City Wine Festival welcomes oenophiles and casual wine fans to sample some of the best wines from more than 80 wineries across the globe and enjoy live music, events, and incredible food. In 2025, the festival will take place October 2–4 and tickets are now on sale. (Pro tip: Tickets are per event and not for the entire weekend.)

Adventure lovers get the best of both worlds by attending events like the Sips & Switchbacks Hike and Lunch through the St. Regis Hotel. Foodies can dine on the best of French cuisine at a Tale of Two Terroirs Wine Dinner. Learn the fine points of good wine at a Sommelier’s Secrets Wine Lunch at the Japanese restaurant, KITA, located in Pendry Park City. Signature events celebrate the best wines of the festival and others invite guests to sit back and slowly savor their glass amid the scenic landscape of Park City.