group of five middle aged people standing at a fence overlooking a green mountain valley. The travelers are wearing shorts, tshirts, backpacks and hat of all colors.
Travel + Retirement
No Kids, No Work, No Limits
Here’s another great thing about retirement: the freedom and flexibility to take longer, slower, and more far-flung trips. We’ve got a few ideas . . .

One of the many great things about being retired: the freedom and flexibility to take longer, slower, and more far-flung trips. So get your suitcase, because we’ve got plenty of ideas to inspire your next adventure, from solo trips and active tours to spectacular hotels and luxe cruises. Plus, if you’re ready to move your retirement overseas, we’ve got recommendations for that too.

The Bushnells live in Granada, Nicaragua; they retired to the Central American country in 2006.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
We Retired in Nicaragua 18 Years Ago. Here Are the Pros—and Cons—of Retiring Abroad
A married couple sought an early retirement overseas 18 years ago. In an interview, they share why they chose Nicaragua and what their next adventure is.
Woman with backpack and knit hat walking on path in autumn forest.
Travel Tips + Etiquette
You Don’t Have to Be Young, Single, or Adventurous to Take a Solo Trip. Here’s What I’ve Learned.
Tips from a lifelong solo traveler on how to make solo travel rewarding at any age
A medieval town atop a hill under a blue sky, as seen from a distance through cypress trees
Where to Travel Next
5 Charming Villages in the South of France
Leave behind the famous cities of the French Riviera to discover these lesser-known gems.
Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip swinging on the Happy Swing in Bali
Solo Travel
These Two Senior Best Friends Went Around the World in 80 Days—Here’s Their Travel Advice
At 81 years old, best friends Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip traveled around the world in 80 days. A little more than a year after their big adventure, they’re not planning on stopping anytime soon.
A small boat sails along turquoise blue water with palm trees and white sand beaches stretching along Zapatilla Island in Panama
Ocean Cruises
These Are the 7 Best Cruises to Take From Florida
From the Caribbean to Cape Horn, Central America to Canada, these are our favorite cruises that sail out of Florida ports.
Most visitors come to Costa Rica for nature. Twenty-five percent of the country is protected, and most natural areas are easily accessible, though some require going off the beaten path. More than 10 conservation areas are within reach of the country&rsquo;s capital, San Jos&eacute;, and each offers a different nature experience. From the last remaining tropical wet forests in the Mesoamerican Pacific, located in Corcovado National Park, to the stalagmite- and stalactite-filled caves of Tempisque Conservation Area, travelers can see a variety of habitats in one trip. As for accommodations, there are plenty of options for roughing it, but Costa Rica also features upscale resorts where you can retreat and recharge after a day outside.
Where to Travel Next
These Are the 5 Best Countries for Retiring Abroad
These places don’t require a high budget for a very high quality of life.
Scenic view of Gap of Dunloe, County Kerry, Ireland.
Outdoor Adventure
Senior Travelers Have More Active Tour Options Than Ever
While trying out new offerings, one writer learns what “pace yourself” means.
L'Andana is located in Castiglione della Pescaia, near Grosseto, and is surrounded by rolling Tuscan hills.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 15 Best Hotels and Resorts in Tuscany
Whether you’re looking for a rustic countryside retreat or a stylish urban bolthole, these are the top 15 hotels and resorts in Tuscany, Italy.