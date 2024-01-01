Travel + Retirement
One of the many great things about being retired: the freedom and flexibility to take longer, slower, and more far-flung trips. So get your suitcase, because we’ve got plenty of ideas to inspire your next adventure, from solo trips and active tours to spectacular hotels and luxe cruises. Plus, if you’re ready to move your retirement overseas, we’ve got recommendations for that too.
A married couple sought an early retirement overseas 18 years ago. In an interview, they share why they chose Nicaragua and what their next adventure is.
Tips from a lifelong solo traveler on how to make solo travel rewarding at any age
Leave behind the famous cities of the French Riviera to discover these lesser-known gems.
At 81 years old, best friends Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip traveled around the world in 80 days. A little more than a year after their big adventure, they’re not planning on stopping anytime soon.
From the Caribbean to Cape Horn, Central America to Canada, these are our favorite cruises that sail out of Florida ports.
These places don’t require a high budget for a very high quality of life.
While trying out new offerings, one writer learns what “pace yourself” means.
Whether you’re looking for a rustic countryside retreat or a stylish urban bolthole, these are the top 15 hotels and resorts in Tuscany, Italy.