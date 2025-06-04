Travel InspirationCities We Love

The Afar Insider’s Guide to Detroit

Motor City locals share the best of the city, from open-fire kitchens and late-night dance floors to museum galleries and mural-covered markets.

June 04, 2025
Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Sponsored by Visit Detroit

Birthplace of Motown and the heart of the automotive industry, Detroit has long been a Midwestern hub known as a creative hotbed with a vibe all its own. Today, that same energy continues with thriving food, music, and art scenes driven by people like chef Javier Bardauil, rapper Ty Farris, and visual artist Tiff Massey. We tapped these three locals to get their tips on restaurants for eating well, historic live music venues, where to find the city’s culture, and more.

Bardauil, a two-time James Beard Award nominee and founder of the Detroit restaurants Barda and Puma, explores the Motor City’s diverse neighborhoods through food, from East African stews in New Center to French pastries in downtown cafés. His picks spotlight the global flavors and local spirit fueling Detroit’s culinary rise.

Detroit feeds you, moves you, and inspires you—every block tells a story, and every local welcomes you into it.

A hip-hop veteran and record label owner, Farris recommends his favorite spots for a music-themed tour. Think the legendary Motown Museum, indie spots like El Club, and the techno venue Spot Lite.

For those seeking art, design, and style, Massey shares her top places to unwind and get inspired—including the Detroit Institute of Arts, where she has a solo show. She also suggests picnics on Belle Isle, cocktails at the Siren Hotel, galleries inside churches, and dancing into the early hours.

The Congregation is a laid-back café housed in a former church in Detroit’s Boston-Edison Historic District.
Food + Drink
The Essential Detroit Travel Guide for Foodies
Try these spots recommended by a local chef, from an authentic French bakery to an East African–inspired lunch joint.
An interior view of a large classical painting at the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Detroit.
Bars + Nightlife
A Detroit Rapper’s Guide to the City’s Best Spots
Rapper and record label owner Ty Farris shares his go-to spots for food, music, and culture in Detroit.
The Detroit Institute of Arts
Art + Culture
This U.S. City Is the Paris of the Midwest
From renowned museums to legendary music history, visit the places that inspire artist Tiff Massey for a Parisian-style cultural experience right in the heart of the Midwest.
A view of the long tables and bar at Barda restaurant in Detroit, Michigan.
Restaurants + Cafés
The Best Places to Eat in Detroit, According to a Local Chef
James Beard Award semifinalist Javier Bardauil shares his favorite places to eat in Detroit’s Core City and beyond.
The Detroit venue El Club is a dedicated supporter of independent music.
Cities We Love
The Ultimate 48 Hours in Detroit for Music Fans
From the Motown Museum to historic venues, check out these go-to spots recommended by local rapper and record label CEO Ty Farris.
The Siren Hotel’s lobby
Art + Culture
9 Must-Visit Detroit Spots for Art and Style Lovers
Stay at a hotel housed in a historic building, picnic on an island, go dancing at an underground music hub, and more tips from local artist Tiff Massey.