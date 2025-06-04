The Afar Insider’s Guide to Detroit

Sponsored by Visit Detroit

Birthplace of Motown and the heart of the automotive industry, Detroit has long been a Midwestern hub known as a creative hotbed with a vibe all its own. Today, that same energy continues with thriving food, music, and art scenes driven by people like chef Javier Bardauil, rapper Ty Farris, and visual artist Tiff Massey. We tapped these three locals to get their tips on restaurants for eating well, historic live music venues, where to find the city’s culture, and more.

Bardauil, a two-time James Beard Award nominee and founder of the Detroit restaurants Barda and Puma, explores the Motor City’s diverse neighborhoods through food, from East African stews in New Center to French pastries in downtown cafés. His picks spotlight the global flavors and local spirit fueling Detroit’s culinary rise.

Detroit feeds you, moves you, and inspires you—every block tells a story, and every local welcomes you into it.

A hip-hop veteran and record label owner, Farris recommends his favorite spots for a music-themed tour. Think the legendary Motown Museum, indie spots like El Club, and the techno venue Spot Lite.

For those seeking art, design, and style, Massey shares her top places to unwind and get inspired—including the Detroit Institute of Arts, where she has a solo show. She also suggests picnics on Belle Isle, cocktails at the Siren Hotel, galleries inside churches, and dancing into the early hours.