By Bailey Berg
  •  July 07, 2025

This New Iceland Lagoon Features Cascading Pools, Tiered Hot Springs, and Foraged, Local Cuisine

The relaxing outpost within the island country’s Golden Circle is the latest in a string of new geothermal spa retreats that have recently opened in Iceland.

A rendering of Laugarás Lagoon in Iceland with a two-tiered hot springs connected by a waterfall design feature, a grass-covered building in the background

Two-tiered hot springs connected by a waterfall design feature will be a defining element of Laugarás Lagoon.

From the iconic Blue Lagoon near Reykjavik, with its ethereal turquoise waters nestled between black lava fields to the rustic Secret Lagoon in Flúðir, where steam vents and mini geysers surround the geothermal pool, Iceland has no shortage of incredible natural and man-made hot springs.

The Nordic country is also renowned for its waterfalls: There are estimated to be more than 10,000 spread across the island nation. And for the first time, a waterfall feature is being combined with a geothermal pool, at Laugarás Lagoon, which opens this summer. The central design feature of the new wellness venue is a nearly 22-foot-wide cascade situated between its lower and upper pools.

On the banks of the Hvítá River in the village of Laugarás, the new lagoon is just over an hour outside of the capital, Reykjavik, and is situated within the Golden Circle, a popular 200-mile sightseeing route that encompasses Þingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall.

Officially opening on August 15, the wellness venue features a two-tiered hot spring (where the water is maintained between 100 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit), two saunas, two swim-up bars, a cold pool, an on-site spa, and various lounging areas.

A rendering of Laugarás Lagoon shows an overhead view of the geothermal destination spa with two tiers

On the banks of the Hvítá River, Laugarás Lagoon will offer yet another way to relax while exploring Iceland’s popular Golden Circle region.

Beyond the water and spa features, the property will host the latest concept from celebrated Icelandic chef Gísli Matt, Ylja Restaurant. At the restaurant, a farm-to-table menu will use ingredients foraged in the area, such as Icelandic herbs, various seaweeds, and berries, as well as products sourced from local ranches, fisheries, and geothermal greenhouses.

“This is cooking rooted in tradition but shaped by modern techniques, with many dishes prepared over open fire,” the company shared in a press release. “Every element focuses on sustainability: fermentation and preservation minimize waste while supporting nearby farmers and producers in a circular food system that respects the land.”

Some of the dishes include a grilled lamb leg with peppers, pearl barley, and hazelnuts, and slow-cooked cod with potato mash, herb sauce, and mustard greens. There’s also a grab-and-go section for those who are short on time or are looking for some snacks or picnic items for their Ring Road road trip.

A rendering of Ylja Restaurant at Laugarás Lagoon featuring wooden tables and chairs set within a building with a geometric wooden ceiling

In between soaks and sauna visits, visitors to Laugarás Lagoon can dine on innovative Icelandic cuisine at the on-site Ylja Restaurant.

Laugarás Lagoon will offer three packages for visitors, including the Birki, which offers unlimited access to the lagoon and its facilities for 6,900 Icelandic krónur (approximately US$56.86, based on current conversion rates), the Lerki, which adds a complimentary towel rental and a drink at the lagoon bar for 9,400 Icelandic krónur (about US$77.14), and Ösp, with perks that include a two-course meal and a private changing room for 15,900 Icelandic krónur (about US$130.82).

After the August 15 opening, Laugarás Lagoon will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the summer season (June to September). It will have slightly shorter hours during the winter season (October through May), when it will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The lagoon will welcome children ages eight and older, and all ages can dine at Ylja Restaurant.

This is the latest addition to a string of new geothermal lagoons unveiled in Iceland in recent years. In April 2021, the Sky Lagoon opened five miles outside of Reykjavik, with an infinity-edge geothermal pool, a cold pool, a sauna, a steam room, and other spa facilities part of a seven-step bathing “ritual.” In May 2022, Forest Lagoon opened among a grove of birch and pine trees in Akureyri, in the north of Iceland, with two pools, a Finnish dry sauna, and views of the Eyjafjörður fjord.

Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including the New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
