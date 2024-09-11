Sophie Friedman

AFAR Contributor
Most recent articles
A double-decker bar with a thatched roof floating in a turquoise ocean
Bars + Nightlife
7 of the Best Floating Bars Around the World
September 11, 2024 02:56 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
A plate of gorditas de chicharron
Food + Drink
From Tacos to Tlyaudas: 14 Essential Mexican Foods to Try on Your Next Trip
August 04, 2024 12:40 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
A full moon over the mountains and the Columbia River in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
Hiking + Cycling
This Scenic Stretch Outside Portland, Oregon, Offers Wildflowers, Waterfalls, and More
July 31, 2024 12:02 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
A large selection of different french and italian cheeses on the counter of a small store at the market in the Bastille district.
Restaurants + Cafés
Where to Shop for Cheese in Paris
July 23, 2024 07:19 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Hand holding a U.S. passport over a wooden surface
Visas + Passports
Need a New U.S. Passport Fast? Here’s How You Can Speed Up the Process
July 11, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
Jingshan Park, Beijing, China
Jingshan Park
March 09, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
83e2b2777ad922c2e9efeef1617d8620.jpg
Vin Vie
March 09, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
TRBHutong.Burned_Mackerel__Ponzu__Yuzu__Radish-2.JPG
TRB Hutong
March 09, 2022 10:57 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
b2f104ffb0a8e256a20c08f838142c44.jpg
Chuanban
March 09, 2022 09:54 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
40c5bf43a4acddcf3670d2298ff7ff91.jpeg
Historic Shanghai Walking Tours
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
b927905781a7e6f92bab58b8ce5fea38.jpg
Jia Jia Tang Bao
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
f1d3803c7c1999d56cd75a44f0d9a018.jpg
Spin Ceramics Shanghai
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
006fb3b708f49ecf6bb7adc6456599cf.jpg
Propaganda Poster Art Center
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
China-May 2010 Shanghai City Pudong Skyline from The Bund.
The Bund
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
the scene of Houhai in Beijing
Houhai Lake
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Hongqiao.NHP-ZB964-217580-0019_copy©Rafael_Ben-Ari.age.jpg
Hongqiao Pearl Market
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Fez, Medina. Metalworkers workshops in the Place el Seffarine. Morocco.
Kumbasari Market
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
bb8038f66c9f26b75245cc3731429a73.jpg
Imperial Palace (皇居)
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
f65e31ebedadb28eabfb4931451bb98d.jpeg
Fu 1088
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
lyn4©NickyAlmasy.jpg
Lynn
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
open-uri20140307-13440-gpimka
Temples of Bali
February 05, 2020 01:35 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
How Sydney’s Hoteliers Are Saving the City’s History
Hotels
How Sydney’s Hoteliers Are Saving the City’s History
September 11, 2019 02:46 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
e9fc509b1d52fb611760f6be952533a1.jpg
Three Stone Kite
November 28, 2018 08:35 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
7a8ec4028cf1e7f5de4fd6f9f7f9a5db.jpg
Batik Popiler
November 24, 2018 08:35 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Penang Global Tourism
Penang Batik Factory
November 22, 2018 08:35 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Spain, Mallorca, Tapas with fish in Palma de Mallorca, close up
Elefante
November 21, 2018 08:37 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Vaulted exterior concrete columns. Long Museum West Bund, Shanghai, China. Architect: Atelier Deshaus, 2015.
Long Museum (West Bund)
November 20, 2018 08:49 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Vietnam, Asia, Dalat City, Da Lat, Central Highlands, Lam Dong Province, inside, silk, embroidered, picture, paintings
XQ Hand Embroidery
November 15, 2018 08:34 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
51752596b6f6e499be5185589636af2e.jpg
Culture Matters
November 14, 2018 08:43 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Dalian Victory Square view
Victory Square Shopping Center
November 10, 2018 08:19 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
Load More