Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
United States
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Sustainable Travel
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Deals
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Most Recent Articles
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Menu
Destinations
Africa
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
North America
South + Central America
Oceania
United States
All Travel Guides
Trip Ideas
AFAR Advisor
Art + Culture
Beaches
Cities We Love
Cruise
Destination Spotlight
Epic Trips
Family Travel
Food + Drink
Health + Wellness
Holiday Travel
In the Magazine
LGBTQ Travel
Longreads
Outdoor Adventure
Road Trips
Sustainable Travel
Weekend Getaways
Where to Go Next
Tips + News
Air Travel News
Cruise News
The Future of Travel
Loyalty + Rewards
Packing Tips + Gear
Trains
Travel Deals
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Trending Travel News
Visas + Passports
Hotels
Hotels We Love
Most Recent Articles
Journeys
Podcasts
Unpacked
Travel Tales
Subscribe
Newsletter
Subscribe to Print Magazine
Give a Gift
Renew Magazine
Magazine Customer Service
Sophie Friedman
AFAR Contributor
Most recent articles
Bars + Nightlife
7 of the Best Floating Bars Around the World
September 11, 2024 02:56 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Food + Drink
From Tacos to Tlyaudas: 14 Essential Mexican Foods to Try on Your Next Trip
August 04, 2024 12:40 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Hiking + Cycling
This Scenic Stretch Outside Portland, Oregon, Offers Wildflowers, Waterfalls, and More
July 31, 2024 12:02 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Restaurants + Cafés
Where to Shop for Cheese in Paris
July 23, 2024 07:19 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Visas + Passports
Need a New U.S. Passport Fast? Here’s How You Can Speed Up the Process
July 11, 2024 09:00 AM
·
Ramsey Qubein
Jingshan Park
March 09, 2022 12:41 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Vin Vie
March 09, 2022 11:15 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
TRB Hutong
March 09, 2022 10:57 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Chuanban
March 09, 2022 09:54 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Historic Shanghai Walking Tours
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Jia Jia Tang Bao
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Spin Ceramics Shanghai
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Propaganda Poster Art Center
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
The Bund
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Houhai Lake
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Hongqiao Pearl Market
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Kumbasari Market
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Imperial Palace (皇居)
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Fu 1088
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Lynn
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Temples of Bali
February 05, 2020 01:35 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Hotels
How Sydney’s Hoteliers Are Saving the City’s History
September 11, 2019 02:46 PM
·
Sophie Friedman
Three Stone Kite
November 28, 2018 08:35 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Batik Popiler
November 24, 2018 08:35 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Penang Batik Factory
November 22, 2018 08:35 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Elefante
November 21, 2018 08:37 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Long Museum (West Bund)
November 20, 2018 08:49 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
XQ Hand Embroidery
November 15, 2018 08:34 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Culture Matters
November 14, 2018 08:43 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Victory Square Shopping Center
November 10, 2018 08:19 AM
·
Sophie Friedman
Load More