Barbara Peterson

Special Correspondent for Airlines

Barbara Peterson is Afar’s special correspondent for air, covering breaking airline news and major trends in air travel. She has worked as a journalist covering aviation and travel for more than 20 years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Daily Beast, Wall Street Journal, and Consumer Reports. She has authored or coauthored three books, the most recent of which is Blue Streak: Inside JetBlue, the Upstart That Rocked an Industry. She is a winner of the Lowell Thomas Award for Investigative Reporting and the Gene DuBois Award for Excellence in Travel and Aviation Reporting.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Orlando, United States - October 17, 2024: Aerial view photo of Orlando International Airport with Terminal in Orlando, United States.
Air Travel News
These Are the 11 Biggest Airports in the U.S.—a List That Might Surprise You
October 13, 2026 02:54 AM
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Barbara Peterson
A vintage photograph of people milling about in the foreground with the Twin Towers in the background
Air Travel News
After the 9/11 Attacks, the TSA Was Created: A Look at 25 Years of U.S. Airport Security
September 11, 2026 03:23 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Image of a rocky landscape overlayed with an illustration of an airplane route map
Air Travel News
Why Flights Are Being Diverted, and How It Could Affect Your Travel Plans
August 6, 2026 01:38 PM
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Barbara Peterson
The nose of a Lufthansa aircraft parked at an empty airport gate as seen through the windows of the terminal
Air Travel News
How a Jet Fuel Crisis and Digital Border Entry Woes Could Disrupt Your Upcoming Europe Trip
April 30, 2026 05:49 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Air-New-Zealand-Economy-Skynest_2_Credit-Air-New-Zealand.jpg
Air Travel News
The Wait Is Almost Over for Air New Zealand’s Skynest Bunk Beds
April 16, 2026 11:52 AM
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Laura Dannen Redman
A smattering of people walking through the terminal at LaGuardia Airport
Air Travel News
New York’s LaGuardia Airport Briefly Shut Down Following Air Canada Crash—Here’s the Latest
March 23, 2026 06:42 PM
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Barbara Peterson
An airplane flying among large white clouds with a collage of colorful price stickers adorning the image
Air Travel News
How the Middle East War Is Affecting Airfares
March 13, 2026 06:21 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Visovac Monastery sits on a small island surrounded by turquoise blue water and forested hills in the background
Air Travel News
The Exciting New International Flight Routes for 2026 Worth Planning a Trip Around
February 13, 2026 01:38 PM
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Barbara Peterson
View of an Air New Zealand airplane wing above hills dotted with wind turbines and a body of water as viewed through an airplane window
Air Travel News
These Are the World’s 25 Safest Airlines—and Only 3 U.S. Carriers Made the Cut
February 6, 2026 01:16 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Left: Airplane landing with a golden light of sunset; right: View of Madrid during the sunset
Air Travel News
Want to Fly Business Class to Europe for Less? Try This Airline You’ve Never Heard of
January 26, 2026 09:08 PM
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Barbara Peterson
There's a complex comfort-to-cost calculus to use when you're considering premium economy on an international flight.
Air Travel News
Is Upgrading to Premium Economy on International Flights Worth It?
December 18, 2025 06:29 PM
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Barbara Peterson
A person partially reclined in a lie-flat business-class seat on a Beond Airline aircraft, watching a fold-out screen with coffee and a cookie on the center console
Air Travel News
A New All-Business-Class Airline Plans to Launch in the U.S. Next Year
November 19, 2025 11:29 AM
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Barbara Peterson
Airbus A321 Neo operated by Play Airlines taxiing for take off at Kevlavik airport.
Trending News
Another Budget Airline Just Ended Operations. Does This Foreshadow a Larger Industry Trend?
October 6, 2025 12:23 PM
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Barbara Peterson
The tail of an American Airlines aircraft parked at an airport gate on what appears to be a cloudy and rainy day
Air Travel News
Why Airlines and Airports Are Still Having So Many Tech Problems in 2025—and Whether We Should Expect More
August 19, 2025 02:59 PM
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Barbara Peterson
A business-class seat on a Turkish Airlines flight with the seat in the lie-flat bed position topped with a pillow and bedding and a red amenity kit resting on a small table near the window
Air Travel News
Flying Internationally? This Airline Offers the Best Value in Business Class
July 10, 2025 05:44 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Are concerns about airplane safety warranted or overblown?
Air Travel News
Following Yet Another Plane Crash, How Worried Should We Be About Flying Right Now?
June 19, 2025 12:24 PM
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Barbara Peterson
United airplanes parked at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport
Air Travel News
What’s Going on at Newark Airport, and How It Could Affect Your Upcoming Flights
May 9, 2025 05:49 PM
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Barbara Peterson
A helicopter on a landing pad viewed from behind with people all around, some wearing bright vests, and tall mountains covered in greenery in the background
Air Travel News
Following a Recent Crash, Should You Worry About the Safety of Flying in a Helicopter?
April 21, 2025 09:28 PM
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Barbara Peterson
A woman in a white suit and red shoes relaxes in a chair on one said of Air France's La Première first-class cabin with a lie-flat bed across from her
Air Travel News
Does Anyone Fly First Class Anymore? Is It Worth the Splurge?
April 17, 2025 06:17 PM
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Barbara Peterson
The control and exterior view of the terminal at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with the Potomac River in the background
Air Travel News
American Airlines Crash Puts Aviation Safety into Sharp Focus—Here’s What Travelers Need to Know
January 30, 2025 06:23 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Colorful boats floating off the rocky coastline of the Portuguese island of Maceira with white homes lining the cliffs and agricultural steps in the background
Air Travel News
Greenland, Sicily, Madeira—New Europe Flight Routes for 2025 Worth Planning Your Travels Around
January 28, 2025 02:47 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Drone view of Azores island of Terceira showcasing a larger boulder-type island in the foreground covered in green and a city in the background
Air Travel News
TAP Air Portugal Just Added 3 New U.S. Flights, Including a New Route to the “Hawai‘i of Europe”
December 5, 2024 03:18 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Why Only Some Flights Are Canceled in Bad Weather
Air Travel News
Will My Flight Get Canceled Due to Bad Weather?
November 27, 2024 02:05 PM
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Barbara Peterson
An airplane takes off from Denver International Airport with the Rocky Mountains in the background
Air Travel News
The 15 Largest Airports in the World—and More Than Half Are in the USA
November 22, 2024 08:27 AM
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Barbara Peterson
A Virgin Atlantic plane landing on an airfield surrounded by green and yellow grass with some homes and trees in the background
Air Travel News
Airlines Are Adding New “Green Fares” to Flights. Here’s What That Means for Ticket Prices
August 30, 2024 02:34 PM
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Barbara Peterson
On a recent Singapore Airlines flight, the airplane dropped 178 feet in less than one second resulting in one death and dozens of injuries—some severe.
Air Travel News
Why Some Flight Routes Are More Turbulent Than Others
May 31, 2024 09:12 AM
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Barbara Peterson
Numerous rows of empty, dark blue airplane seats in a 3x3 configuration with overhead bins open above
Air Travel News
Airplane Seat Sizes, Quick Refunds, Flight Safety: These New Air Travel Rules Have Been Signed Into Law
May 24, 2024 02:50 PM
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Barbara Peterson
06-joby-aviation-aircraft.jpg
Longreads
Will Air Taxis Ever Really, Truly Take Off?
February 2, 2024 08:24 AM
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Barbara Peterson
Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737-9 Max plane parked at a gate
Air Travel News
Is My Airplane Safe? What to Know As Boeing 737-9 Max Cleared to Return to Service
January 26, 2024 07:25 PM
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Barbara Peterson
Shadowy model airplane on a flat surface
Air Travel News
After a Rocky Start to the Year, Experts Predict What’s Next for Air Travel in 2024
January 12, 2024 01:29 PM
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Barbara Peterson
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