Barbara Peterson is AFAR’s special correspondent for air, covering breaking airline news and major trends in air travel. She has worked as a journalist covering aviation and travel for more than twenty years. A former aviation correspondent for Conde Nast Traveler, her work has appeared in The New York Times, Daily Beast, Wall Street Journal, and Consumer Reports. She has authored or co-authored three books, the most recent of which is Blue Streak: Inside JetBlue, the Upstart that Rocked an Industry. She is a winner of the Lowell Thomas Award for Investigative Reporting and the Gene DuBois Award for Excellence in Travel and Aviation Reporting.