Barbara Peterson is Afar’s special correspondent for air, covering breaking airline news and major trends in air travel. She has worked as a journalist covering aviation and travel for more than 20 years. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Daily Beast, Wall Street Journal, and Consumer Reports. She has authored or coauthored three books, the most recent of which is Blue Streak: Inside JetBlue, the Upstart That Rocked an Industry. She is a winner of the Lowell Thomas Award for Investigative Reporting and the Gene DuBois Award for Excellence in Travel and Aviation Reporting.