Barbara Peterson

Special Correspondent for Airlines

Barbara Peterson is AFAR’s special correspondent for air, covering breaking airline news and major trends in air travel. She has worked as a journalist covering aviation and travel for more than twenty years. A former aviation correspondent for Conde Nast Traveler, her work has appeared in The New York Times, Daily Beast, Wall Street Journal, and Consumer Reports. She has authored or co-authored three books, the most recent of which is Blue Streak: Inside JetBlue, the Upstart that Rocked an Industry. She is a winner of the Lowell Thomas Award for Investigative Reporting and the Gene DuBois Award for Excellence in Travel and Aviation Reporting.

Articles by author
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
Air Travel News
Could Double-Decker Airline Seats Become a Reality?
I Just Flew New Low-Cost Airline Play to Iceland—This Is What It Was Like
Air Travel News
I Just Flew New Low-Cost Airline Play to Iceland—This Is What It Was Like
Norse Atlantic Launches With U.S.–Europe Flights From $116
Air Travel News
Norse Atlantic Launches With U.S.–Europe Flights From $116
Delta’s New $4 Billion Terminal at LaGuardia to Open June 4
Air Travel News
Delta’s New $4 Billion Terminal at LaGuardia to Open June 4
A Complete Guide to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport
Air Travel News
A Complete Guide to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport
JetBlue Has Slashed Its Summer Schedule. Will More Summer Flights Be Affected?
Air Travel News
JetBlue Has Slashed Its Summer Schedule. Will More Summer Flights Be Affected?
United Is Adding These 9 Europe Routes in Time for Summer
Air Travel News
United Is Adding These 9 Europe Routes in Time for Summer
Breeze Airways Is Launching $249 First-Class Flights Between New York and California
Air Travel News
Breeze Airways Is Launching $249 First-Class Flights Between New York and California
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
Air Travel News
You Can Still Get a Good Flight Deal This Year—Here’s How
Are Airfares Going to Skyrocket This Year?
Air Travel News
Are Airfares Going to Skyrocket This Year?
What Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Means for Europe Air Travel
Ukraine + Travel
What Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Means for Europe Air Travel
Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights With Fares From $78
Air Travel News
Swoop Is Expanding Its U.S.-Canada Flights With Fares From $78
The Airplanes That Will Define Air Travel in 2022 (and Beyond)
Air Travel News
The Airplanes That Will Define Air Travel in 2022 (and Beyond)
Northern Pacific Airways to Offer Low-Cost Flights to Asia
Air Travel News
Northern Pacific Airways to Offer Low-Cost Flights to Asia
Airlines Were Flying Into Recovery. Then Omicron Came Along.
Air Travel News
Airlines Were Flying Into Recovery. Then Omicron Came Along.
Load More