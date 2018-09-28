HomeTravel Guides

Napa Valley

As California’s most famous wine-growing region, Napa Valley is heaven for oenophiles. But despite its many tasting rooms, it’s essentially a farming community. The diverse experiences it offers range from the luxurious to the rustic. Travelers can expect a lot more than winetasting—from taking in the sunrise on a hot air balloon to big-ticket entertainers in the Valley’s venues. Or make winetasting the entire point to a trip; no one will judge.

Napa-Essentials-Guide-unsplash.jpg

Photo by Ugi K/Unsplash

Overview

When’s the best time to go to Napa Valley?

There is no bad time to visit Napa Valley. From late winter/early spring, when the vines are pruned and the tidy rows are full of bright-yellow mustard plants, to the harvest in the fall, when wineries crush grapes and the air is filled with the sweet smell of fermentation, its charms evolve throughout the year. The peak tourist season is from August through October.

Many wineries host harvest events, but during these months you will also pay the most for hotel rooms and spend the most time waiting in traffic or in lines in tasting rooms. If you picture yourself frolicking through the sun-drenched vineyard vistas that Napa Valley is famous for, go anytime between May and October, when it rarely rains in this Mediterranean climate. But if you don’t mind a little fog and drizzly mornings, try winter, when wineries throw open their doors, reservations are readily available, and hotels are less expensive. Note that some restaurants might have reduced hours in January and February.

How to get around Napa Valley

Napa Valley is about 1.5 hours north of San Francisco and easy to reach from the San Francisco, Oakland, and Sacramento airports. If driving from San Francisco, the route over the Golden Gate Bridge, then east through the Carneros Valley is a more scenic drive and a better introduction to wine country than the congested shopping mall corridor of American Canyon (Route 29). Several tour companies offer reasonable rates (starting from $100) on day excursions from San Francisco. Public transportation is limited in the Valley. Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s Vine bus system runs up and down Highway 29 between Calistoga and Napa throughout the day for $1.60 per ride or $6.50 for an all-day pass.

With winetasting a main attraction to the area, local tour companies are popular and can be surprisingly affordable. Many tour drivers have relationships with wineries that are off the beaten path, reservations only, or otherwise little known or exclusive. Be sure to tell your driver in advance what kind of experience you are looking for, and he or she will make recommendations. Take note that the Napa Valley Wine Train is not really intended for transportation: It’s a half-day trip up and down the valley that includes lunch and a winetasting.

Can’t miss things to do in Napa Valley

Floating over the valley in a hot-air balloon as the sun is coming up is a magical experience. It’s a perspective few visitors get to have: The bright colors of fellow ballooners bobbing above the fog and rolling vineyards below make a truly memorable experience. Tour operator Aloft leaves from Yountville in the center of the valley (Pro tip: You can get a similar perspective by hiking to the top of Mount St. Helena.)

While wineries are often the focus of visitors, don’t overlook the area’s markets and general stores for insight into the local cultures. Peruse the storefronts of downtown Napa (and in complexes like First Street Napa) displaying aprons, scarves, cigars, wine books, and canvas bags for sale. Along the Napa River, Oxbow Public Market serves an assortment of ready-to-eat foods and take home goods, a nice way to support the valley economy.

Food and drink to try in Napa Valley

The two primary reasons to visit Napa Valley are food and wine. With hundreds of wineries and world-class restaurants to choose from, you will likely spend much of your visit eating and/or drinking. Dining options range from restaurants specializing in sustainable caviar to roadside digs selling burritos for around $10. And between (or with) every meal there is wine of every kind to be had, from the cultiest cabernet to the easiest-drinking albariño.

Culture in Napa Valley

In a valley that has been dominated by agriculture for the last 100 years, culture thrives, too. In downtown Napa, the JaM Cellars Ballroom sits in the more than 140-year-old Napa Valley Opera House and hosts live music. The Uptown Theater attracts some surprisingly big acts, including best-selling author David Sedaris and singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. Shows tend to sell out quickly, as it is one of the more happening places for live entertainment north of San Francisco. For more art on your trip, the Rail Arts District in downtown Napa is a two-mile long corridor with more than a dozen colorful murals.

Collective Napa Valley is for wine-loving consumers with money to burn. One of the philanthropy program’s biggest weekends is in June, when its summer “Together Again Weekend’’ event packs in dinners and tastings for members, including an auction that raises millions of dollars for Napa Valley charities. Even those who don’t fork over thousands of dollars can still appreciate the general buzz in the air. Festival Napa Valley celebrates the summer solstice with dance, opera, and, of course, plenty of food and wine. The Napa Valley Film Festival each November screens films and documentaries (not just about wine!) throughout the Valley.

Many wineries offer much more than the standard experience (for example, you can pair a tasting with horseback riding or even learning about prison reform), so it’s no surprise cultural excursions can come with visits to the wineries themselves. The Hess Art Collection, a private contemporary art collection housed in the Hess Persson Estates winery on Mount Veeder, is a must-see for art lovers. It’s free to browse the gallery (private tours are available too)⎯and don’t worry, you are not likely to find a single vineyard landscape painting. Design lovers can drive 15 minutes north of downtown Napa to experience RH Yountville, a wine compound featuring two boutique design galleries and a two-story wine vault. Or peruse the Athenaeum at Rutherford-based Inglenook and let your curiosity lead you through the property’s book, film, and art collection.

Local travel tips for Napa Valley

Bring a sweater. One of the things that makes Napa Valley such a great place to grow grapes for wine is its extreme shifts in temperature, meaning a 90-degree day can sink to a cool 50 degrees Fahrenheit when the sun goes down. Also, take Silverado Trail instead of Highway 29. It’s usually less crowded and more scenic. Another tip: when you go out to eat, sit at the bar. Most restaurants offer a separate bar menu, which has more affordable, casual offerings like steak frites or burgers—and you’ll probably get some good insider tips while you’re at it. Finally, don’t drink and drive. This is wise practice anywhere at any time, but especially in Napa Valley, where drinking is common and cops are vigilant.

Guide Editor

Matt Villano, Courtney Humiston, and Chloe Arrojado.

Restaurants, hotels, and things to do
Pizza with black olives, basil and oregano
Velo Pizzeria
April 12, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
Napastak._C2_A9_20copy.jpg
Napastäk
March 09, 2022 07:38 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
open-uri20121226-751-8imcgb
Oxbow Public Market
April 20, 2021 04:59 PM
open-uri20131105-28476-18w3ivq
Round Pond Estate
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
9d9d430e05f2469cbedcaf328631aee7.jpg
Torc
April 20, 2021 04:10 PM
 · 
Courtney Humiston
12755f93cfd1ccbd201117542d81bdc3.jpg
Grace’s Table
April 20, 2021 03:53 PM
 · 
Jenna Francisco
0dd6a24c863481e957773aec7eaff418.jpg
La Toque
April 20, 2021 03:52 PM
 · 
Courtney Humiston
4f0763af9e881aa1c89ce33a5b0595fe.jpg
Angele
April 20, 2021 03:49 PM
 · 
Courtney Humiston
3c533c96bbf057aaf83827fabf5e49f9.jpg
Boon Fly Café
April 20, 2021 03:42 PM
 · 
Bronwen Gregory
open-uri20130617-4924-hq6uzn
Spa Terra - Meritage Resort
April 20, 2021 03:38 PM
 · 
Jenna Francisco
open-uri20130422-9321-14xwk0j
Napa Valley Balloons, Inc
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
open-uri20130501-25941-1i6ev7y
The Westin Verasa Napa
April 20, 2021 03:36 PM
 · 
Jen Murphy
open-uri20130408-20334-4js5g9
Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ
April 20, 2021 03:35 PM
 · 
Bronwen Gregory
Meadowood
Meadowood Napa Valley
March 09, 2021 10:10 AM
 · 
AFAR Editors
Walt_Whitman_Bedroom_with_View.jpg
The Poetry Inn
November 06, 2018 02:27 PM
 · 
Kate Thorman
Kenzo
Kenzo
November 05, 2018 12:52 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
Southside_20Napa_20Carneros_Mushroom_20Torta_Emma_20K._20Morris.jpg
Southside
September 29, 2018 01:27 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
NormanRoseTavern.jpeg
Norman Rose Tavern
September 29, 2018 12:54 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
eb8590c141104da1e428836df87dea20.jpg
Napkins Bar + Grill
September 29, 2018 12:53 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
5d94a2f019727c93c756b47b86e5344d.jpg
Heritage Eats
September 29, 2018 12:26 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
Read Before You Go
Sonoma town, Healdsburg, is just one of almost a dozen of our favorite weekend getaways from San Francisco.
Weekend Getaways
11 Easy, Drivable Weekend Getaway Ideas From San Francisco
Get away from the city with one of these close-by destinations throughout Northern and Central California.
May 09, 2024 03:50 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Where to Go Winetasting in Napa Valley
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
19 Essential Wineries and Tasting Rooms to Visit in Napa Valley
July 28, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Father and son, Xavier and Jeronimo Cervantes, canoe in a lake on the family's Pope Valley ranch.
Travel Insiders
The In-the-Know Guide to Napa Valley According to Its Stars
Sponsored by
Nestled in Napa Valley’s Carneros wine region, Carneros Resort and Spa offers a range of sustainability programs for guests to experience.
Travel for Good
11 Ways to Help Protect and Preserve California’s Most Famous Wine Region
Sponsored by
view of a pool flanked by palm trees at Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa
Family Travel
Napa Valley With Kids? The Best Family-Friendly Hotels, Restaurants, and Things to Do in Wine Country
April 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
Hotels
The Montage Laguna Beach sits along the sun-soaked coast of Orange County.
Hotels We Love
The 15 Best Luxury Hotels in California
These are the 15 best luxury hotels to book in the Golden State, where experiences range from world-class culinary destinations and beachfront retreats to storied city hideaways.
July 26, 2023 06:32 PM
 · 
Kathryn Romeyn
Auberge du Soleil sits on 33 rolling green acres.
Hotels
14 Napa Valley Hotels for Every Kind of Traveler
Plan your best-ever wine country weekend around one of these Napa Valley hotels.
April 13, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
The Most Exciting Hotels Coming to Sonoma and Napa Valley in 2021
Hotels
The Best New Hotels in Napa Valley and Sonoma
A much-anticipated slate of new hotels and resorts comes to Northern California wine country.
August 27, 2021 01:51 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
8 Great Wellness Getaways That Aren’t Yoga Retreats
Health + Wellness
8 Great Wellness Getaways That Aren’t Yoga Retreats
From a surfing haven to a shaman-led experience, these trips will reset your mind and body—without a downward dog in sight.
January 16, 2018 09:44 AM
 · 
Niree Noel
Thomas Keller’s French Laundry to Open a Hotel
Hotels
Thomas Keller’s French Laundry to Open a Hotel
The chef joins the ranks of other restaurants opening hotels in wine country.
January 27, 2017 02:35 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
Three of Wine Country's Best Hotels Get Facelifts in 2016
Hotels
These California Wine Country Hotels Just Got a Facelift
Wine-country hotels are getting hipper.
April 29, 2016 02:21 PM
 · 
Danielle Walsh
Resources to help plan your trip
Travel for Good
These BIPOC-Owned Businesses Are Thriving in Napa Valley
Several entrepreneurs have helped change the face and the landscape of the region.
March 14, 2023 07:10 PM
 · 
J’nai Gaither
Food + Drink
Napa Valley’s Most Exciting New Hotels, Restaurants, and Tastings
Napa Valley has long been known for great food and drink, but several new offerings elevate this California wine region even higher.
March 14, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
J’nai Gaither
Food + Drink
This Napa Winery Wants to Talk to You About Prison Reform
From making the luxury wine scene more inclusive to raising awareness and funds for prison reform, The Prisoner Wine Company is using its brand to promote positive change.
January 20, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Food + Drink
Essential Napa Valley Wine Experiences You Have to Try
Ready to level up your winetasting experience? Here are four of the best the region has to offer.
December 14, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
Regine T. Rosseau
Food and Drink
A New Napa Valley Dining Experience Is Demystifying Caviar
Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge from chef Thomas Keller supports sustainable caviar while celebrating it as an everyday luxury.
December 14, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
Jillian Dara
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
These Wineries Are Rethinking the Napa Valley Tasting Experience
From underground sanctuaries to horseback-led tours, these experiences offer more than the conventional tasting.
November 21, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
Maria C. Hunt
Food + Drink
Discover Art, Architecture, and Fine Wine at These Napa Valley Spots
At tasting rooms across Napa Valley, galleries let visitors wander with a glass of wine, and picnicking is not only allowed in sculpture gardens—it’s encouraged.
November 15, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
Layne Randolph
Food + Drink
Wine and Wellness Pair Brilliantly on This Weekend Napa Itinerary
These three days will include relaxing mud baths and organic, farm-to-food-truck experiences.
November 10, 2022 11:51 AM
 · 
Kristin Braswell
Weekend Getaways
Napa’s in Bloom: How to Plan the Perfect Spring Weekend
Now is the time to plan a visit to wine country.
April 08, 2021 06:42 PM
 · 
Aislyn Greene
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
A Love Letter to Northern California Wine Country
Reckoning with the loss of jobs, homes, businesses, and American beauty as the fires continue in Napa and Sonoma.
October 08, 2020 10:17 AM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Cities We Love
How to Pretend You’re in Napa Valley at Home
While you’re stuck inside, use this itinerary with tips from locals to recreate a trip to wine country.
May 06, 2020 05:09 PM
 · 
Natalie Beauregard
Restaurants + Cafés
5 of the Best Napa Valley Hotels for Food Lovers
Come for the wine, stay for the incredible food to pair it all with.
December 20, 2019 05:46 PM
 · 
Sara Button
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.