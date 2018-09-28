In a valley that has been dominated by agriculture for the last 100 years, culture thrives, too. In downtown Napa, the JaM Cellars Ballroom sits in the more than 140-year-old Napa Valley Opera House and hosts live music. The Uptown Theater attracts some surprisingly big acts, including best-selling author David Sedaris and singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco. Shows tend to sell out quickly, as it is one of the more happening places for live entertainment north of San Francisco. For more art on your trip, the Rail Arts District in downtown Napa is a two-mile long corridor with more than a dozen colorful murals.

Collective Napa Valley is for wine-loving consumers with money to burn. One of the philanthropy program’s biggest weekends is in June, when its summer “Together Again Weekend’’ event packs in dinners and tastings for members, including an auction that raises millions of dollars for Napa Valley charities. Even those who don’t fork over thousands of dollars can still appreciate the general buzz in the air. Festival Napa Valley celebrates the summer solstice with dance, opera, and, of course, plenty of food and wine. The Napa Valley Film Festival each November screens films and documentaries (not just about wine!) throughout the Valley.

Many wineries offer much more than the standard experience (for example, you can pair a tasting with horseback riding or even learning about prison reform), so it’s no surprise cultural excursions can come with visits to the wineries themselves. The Hess Art Collection, a private contemporary art collection housed in the Hess Persson Estates winery on Mount Veeder, is a must-see for art lovers. It’s free to browse the gallery (private tours are available too)⎯and don’t worry, you are not likely to find a single vineyard landscape painting. Design lovers can drive 15 minutes north of downtown Napa to experience RH Yountville, a wine compound featuring two boutique design galleries and a two-story wine vault. Or peruse the Athenaeum at Rutherford-based Inglenook and let your curiosity lead you through the property’s book, film, and art collection.