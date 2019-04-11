Alaska almost seems like two different states, split between summer and winter. Anchorage in July sees sunrise near 4:30 a.m. and sunset just before midnight, while winter daylight peeks out midday for a few hours. Up north in Fairbanks and beyond, those hours stretch with summer sun and winter dark sticking around seemingly nonstop. Winter temperatures hover around 5 degrees in Southcentral, though the inside passage around Juneau is significantly warmer at 20 degrees. Summer is warmer than most visitors believe, often in the mid-60s and quite green. Fairbanks? Even hotter.

If you plan on camping outdoors alone, basic survival skills and bear spray and canisters are crucial.