This Renovated Historic Hotel Offers Beachfront Peace in an Underrated California City

The Afar take

The Breakers Hotel has been a Long Beach landmark since 1926, once offering a glamorous coastal escape for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant. Nearly a century later, the building has been given a multimillion-dollar second life by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

The result is a compelling blend of old and new: Historic details like plaster molding and ornate exterior motifs accompany modern coastal furnishings and several upscale dining venues. A vintage mail chute still runs down the elevator shaft, a reminder of the building’s storied past, while a former World War II pillbox now overlooks the rooftop DJ booth and harbor. The crown jewel is the Sky Room, a restaurant that’s been drawing birthday and anniversary diners since 1938.

Who’s it for?

Families visiting the historic Queen Mary ship or the Aquarium of the Pacific, conventiongoers (it’s adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center), and anyone curious to explore an underrated city just south of Los Angeles.

The newly reimagined Fairmont Breakers Long Beach retains its historic charm, while also offering modern-feeling dining and drinking areas for a new generation of travelers. Courtesy of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

The location

The Fairmont Breakers sits in the heart of downtown Long Beach. While the convention center is next door, there’s plenty to explore nearby on foot or by Lyft. Stroll the harborside and beach trails to the Long Beach Museum of Art, then head inland to browse the Fourth Street corridor’s indie boutiques.

I was especially charmed by Bel Canto books and Oh La Vache cheese shop—and spent far too much money at Kitchen Lingo, “a shop dedicated to collectible, vintage, new, and lightly seasoned culinary books.” I capped my evening with a cocktail at Baby Gee; the People Eater Sour and Cracker Jack Old Fashioned are as fun as they sound. (Nonalcoholic? Go for Kiwi’s Big Adventure.)

The Breakers Hotel has been a Long Beach landmark since 1926, once offering a glamorous coastal escape for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant.

The rooms

The hotel has 185 guest rooms and 22 suites decorated in whites and soothing blues. Since the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach is housed in a historic landmark building, rooms are on the smaller side, ranging from 287 square feet to 790 square feet. Mine was L-shaped, and looked into an apartment in another building—but the room was handsome and comfortable. The bathroom was clad in marble and, to our delight, stocked with all-natural Le Labo amenities.

A guest room at Fairmont Breakers Long Beach Courtesy of Brandon Barré/Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

The food and drink

You’ll eat well here, from sunrise to nightcap. At Nettuno, the airy, art-filled ground-floor restaurant, breakfast might mean a Tuscan Benedict (with prosciutto and focaccia) or a flavorful Eggs in Purgatory with poached eggs crusted in cheese and spicy tomato sauce.

Lunch at Nettuno is light and fresh—think house-made pastas and seasonal salads. Dinner, meanwhile, is a high-end experience at the Sky Room.

The menu is full of elevated American stalwarts (Caesar salad, crab cakes, and steaks); for something especially festive, go for the wagyu beef Wellington or the rolling caviar cart.

Up at Halo, the rooftop bar, DJs spin while guests sip banana bread Old Fashioneds and gaze toward Catalina Island. Downstairs, Alter Ego offers moody interiors and live jazz on weekends.

Staff and service

We were greeted with a smile and pleasant conversation by everyone we met, from the bartenders on the roof to the housekeeping staff in the corridors.

The Halo rooftop lounge has panoramic views. Courtesy of Brandon Barré/Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

Accessibility

Most of the public areas of the hotel are accessible, including the main entrance, the ground floor of the fitness center, the pool, and the spa. Guest room options include the Fairmont King Hearing Accessible Room and one-bedroom suite, both of which have visual alarms and door bells, and the Double Queen Mobility Accessible Room, which offers grab bars and lowered view ports.

Spa and swimming

Home to the only luxury spa in Long Beach, the Fairmont’s 10,000-square-foot space includes eight treatment rooms and a calming relaxation lounge. Offerings include CBD massages, algae wraps, and facials. There’s also a rooftop pool on a lower roof deck. It was too chilly for us to enjoy the pool during our April visit— but I can imagine it’s quite the spot come summer.