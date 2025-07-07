Travel InspirationHotelsStay Here Next
By Tim Chester
  •  July 07, 2025

This Renovated Historic Hotel Offers Beachfront Peace in an Underrated California City

The Fairmont Breakers Long Beach gives travelers several new reasons to head south from L.A.

White facade of tall hotel, with a few palm trees at entrance at dawn

Fairmont Breakers Long Beach opened in 1926.

Courtesy of Brandon Barré/Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

~

The vibe: A heritage hotel where period details meet polished design

Location: 210 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA | View on Google Maps

Loyalty program: Accor Live Limitless

From $349 | Book now

~

~

The Afar take

The Breakers Hotel has been a Long Beach landmark since 1926, once offering a glamorous coastal escape for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant. Nearly a century later, the building has been given a multimillion-dollar second life by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

The result is a compelling blend of old and new: Historic details like plaster molding and ornate exterior motifs accompany modern coastal furnishings and several upscale dining venues. A vintage mail chute still runs down the elevator shaft, a reminder of the building’s storied past, while a former World War II pillbox now overlooks the rooftop DJ booth and harbor. The crown jewel is the Sky Room, a restaurant that’s been drawing birthday and anniversary diners since 1938.

Who’s it for?

Families visiting the historic Queen Mary ship or the Aquarium of the Pacific, conventiongoers (it’s adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center), and anyone curious to explore an underrated city just south of Los Angeles.

The high-ceilinged entrance in white stone, with chandelier (L); dimly lit lounge area, with green seating, small round tables, and large floral pattern on one wall (R)

The newly reimagined Fairmont Breakers Long Beach retains its historic charm, while also offering modern-feeling dining and drinking areas for a new generation of travelers.

Courtesy of Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

The location

The Fairmont Breakers sits in the heart of downtown Long Beach. While the convention center is next door, there’s plenty to explore nearby on foot or by Lyft. Stroll the harborside and beach trails to the Long Beach Museum of Art, then head inland to browse the Fourth Street corridor’s indie boutiques.

I was especially charmed by Bel Canto books and Oh La Vache cheese shop—and spent far too much money at Kitchen Lingo, “a shop dedicated to collectible, vintage, new, and lightly seasoned culinary books.” I capped my evening with a cocktail at Baby Gee; the People Eater Sour and Cracker Jack Old Fashioned are as fun as they sound. (Nonalcoholic? Go for Kiwi’s Big Adventure.)

The Breakers Hotel has been a Long Beach landmark since 1926, once offering a glamorous coastal escape for the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Cary Grant.

The rooms

The hotel has 185 guest rooms and 22 suites decorated in whites and soothing blues. Since the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach is housed in a historic landmark building, rooms are on the smaller side, ranging from 287 square feet to 790 square feet. Mine was L-shaped, and looked into an apartment in another building—but the room was handsome and comfortable. The bathroom was clad in marble and, to our delight, stocked with all-natural Le Labo amenities.

A guest room with modern beige sofa, gray chairs, dining area (with small round table), large mirror, and wood floors

A guest room at Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

Courtesy of Brandon Barré/Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

The food and drink

You’ll eat well here, from sunrise to nightcap. At Nettuno, the airy, art-filled ground-floor restaurant, breakfast might mean a Tuscan Benedict (with prosciutto and focaccia) or a flavorful Eggs in Purgatory with poached eggs crusted in cheese and spicy tomato sauce.

Lunch at Nettuno is light and fresh—think house-made pastas and seasonal salads. Dinner, meanwhile, is a high-end experience at the Sky Room.

The menu is full of elevated American stalwarts (Caesar salad, crab cakes, and steaks); for something especially festive, go for the wagyu beef Wellington or the rolling caviar cart.

Up at Halo, the rooftop bar, DJs spin while guests sip banana bread Old Fashioneds and gaze toward Catalina Island. Downstairs, Alter Ego offers moody interiors and live jazz on weekends.

Staff and service

We were greeted with a smile and pleasant conversation by everyone we met, from the bartenders on the roof to the housekeeping staff in the corridors.

The indoor Halo rooftop lounge, with terra-cotta domed ceiling, chandelier, bright green chairs, geometrically patterned green and white floor, colorful wallpaper, and large bar area taking up one wall.

The Halo rooftop lounge has panoramic views.

Courtesy of Brandon Barré/Fairmont Breakers Long Beach

Accessibility

Most of the public areas of the hotel are accessible, including the main entrance, the ground floor of the fitness center, the pool, and the spa. Guest room options include the Fairmont King Hearing Accessible Room and one-bedroom suite, both of which have visual alarms and door bells, and the Double Queen Mobility Accessible Room, which offers grab bars and lowered view ports.

Spa and swimming

Home to the only luxury spa in Long Beach, the Fairmont’s 10,000-square-foot space includes eight treatment rooms and a calming relaxation lounge. Offerings include CBD massages, algae wraps, and facials. There’s also a rooftop pool on a lower roof deck. It was too chilly for us to enjoy the pool during our April visit— but I can imagine it’s quite the spot come summer.

Tim Chester
Tim Chester is a deputy editor at Afar. He covers a range of topics including family travel, sustainability, outdoor adventure, and culture. He’s been a writer and editor for 15+ years and previously worked as an editor at Mashable, focusing on culture and tech, and at Rough Guides in the U.K. He lives near Los Angeles and likes hiking, mountain biking, and attempting to surf. His recent travels have taken him to Peru, Argentina, Belize, Fiji, and much of the U.S. Find him on LinkedIn and Instagram.
From Our Partners
Three women hold a yoga pose on an open-air wooden platform. Surrounded by nature, mountains loom in the distance.
Health + Wellness
How to Slow Down and Recharge in Park City
Sponsored by
A female hiker and a male hiker look out from a viewpoint at the mountains of Park City. The sky is a pale blue as the sun sets and casts a shadow on the mountaintops.
Outdoor Adventure
What to Do in Park City When It’s Not Winter
Sponsored by
Park City sits in the valley between lush, green covered mountains.
Festivals + Events
9 Events That Make Summer Special in Park City
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Sunrise from Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park
National Parks
10 Most Beautiful U.S. National Park Hikes
July 07, 2025 01:54 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
An aerial view of French icebreaker 'Le Commandant Charcot' sailing through sheets of ice
Cruise
These Are the World’s Best Cruise Ships
July 03, 2025 06:41 PM
 · 
Fran Golden
Hotel del Coronado's pool is lined with white lounge chairs and palm trees.
Stay Here Next
Poolside Cabanas, Beachfront Dining, and Gilded-Age Glam—What It’s Like to Stay at This Reborn California Icon
July 03, 2025 10:59 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
The exterior of an ornate white mansion with manicured gardens and a fountain.
Art + Culture
HBO Max’s Gilded Age Is Back. Experience It for Yourself in Newport, Rhode Island.
July 03, 2025 08:15 AM
 · 
Robin Catalano

See More