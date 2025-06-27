The Perfect Island-Hopping Itinerary Through French Polynesia

The Society Islands boast some of The Islands of Tahiti’s most dramatic and iconic scenery—from mountainous, lush peaks to turquoise, coral-filled lagoons. On this eight-day itinerary hopping between the islands of Tahiti, Mo’orea, and Bora Bora, explore the region’s luxury resorts and awe-inspiring activities with opportunities for jeep safaris and snorkeling with sharks and rays (for an additional cost), as planned by the experts at Pacific Holidays.
Day 1:Welcome to The Islands of Tahiti
Arrive in Papeʻete from Los Angeles on award-winning Air Tahiti Nui and transfer to InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa for one night in a Classic Room with a private terrace or balcony. (All your hotel stays and airport transfers are included with the price of the trip.) The resort is a gateway to The Islands of Tahiti, surrounded by a sparkling azure lagoon and volcanic peaks.
Savor your first taste of Polynesian flavors at Te Tiare, which overlooks the resort’s infinity pool, and sip fruit cocktails while watching the sunset on the Lobby Bar Terrace. Uncover Tahitian traditions, such as basket weaving and coconut opening, at cultural demonstrations and stroll through the property’s tropical gardens before you continue your travels the next day.
Day 2:Transfer to Mo’orea
In the morning, take a scenic ferry to Mo’orea and check into Manava Beach Resort & Spa Moorea for three nights in a Garden Pool Bungalow with a private pool. Against a backdrop of rugged, lush mountains with a private beach near the village of Maharepa, the property is a dramatic introduction to the island.
Enjoy the hotel’s activities and amenities at leisure, including Manea Spa. Dine at Restaurant Mahana’i, which pairs French influences with Polynesian cuisine and local ingredients for dishes such as prawn ravioli with bok choy, anice, and taro cream. Or simply kick back at the poolside bistro for a more casual meal.
Days 3-4:Snorkel and safari in Mo’orea
Start your morning with a lagoon tour ($99 per person) where you’ll meet gentle black-tip sharks and stingrays in their natural habitat. Stand in waist-deep water as these curious creatures swim around you. Continue to an untouched motu (islet) where you’ll dine on a fresh barbeque lunch and snorkel among tropical fish, marveling at Mo’orea’s incredible underwater diversity.
The next day, head off on a 4x4 safari ($69 per person) of the island’s hillsides. Stop by highlights like the Belvedere Lookout, Opunohu Bay, and a pineapple plantation for fresh-squeezed juice. Attend a dinner show at the Tiki Village Cultural Center in the evening. This traditional site recreates the Polynesia of yesteryear’s atmosphere through dancing, song, and food ($135 per person including transfers, show, and dinner).
Days 5-6:Fly to Bora Bora and Explore
Transfer to the airport for a short flight on Air Tahiti from Moorea to Bora Bora and check into the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort for three nights in an Overwater Lagoon View Bungalow—an iconic part of any stay in Bora Bora. Watch vibrant fish swimming beneath your feet from your room and gaze at the ocean right outside your terrace.
For a closer look at the island’s marine world, have the hotel arrange a scuba diving or snorkeling excursion (for an additional cost). The next day, take a Jeep safari into the island’s interior, where you’ll find Polynesian temples and remnants of WWII artillery ($99 per person).
Days 7-8:Tour Bora Bora’s Lagoon
Marvel at Bora Bora’s 50 shades of blue on a lagoon tour with a picnic on a private motu ($175 per person). When you return to the resort, spend more time exploring by kayak, paddleboard, or outrigger canoe, all of which are complimentary. Enjoy a sunset cruise and romantic dinner ($325 per person) on your last evening as you watch the sky change colors over Mount Otemanu. In the morning, return to the Bora Bora airport for your flight to Papeʻete.