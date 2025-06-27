The Perfect Island-Hopping Itinerary Through French Polynesia

The Society Islands boast some of The Islands of Tahiti’s most dramatic and iconic scenery—from mountainous, lush peaks to turquoise, coral-filled lagoons. On this eight-day itinerary hopping between the islands of Tahiti, Mo’orea, and Bora Bora, explore the region’s luxury resorts and awe-inspiring activities with opportunities for jeep safaris and snorkeling with sharks and rays (for an additional cost), as planned by the experts at Pacific Holidays.