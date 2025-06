The Perfect Island-Hopping Itinerary Through French Polynesia

Arrive in Papeʻete from Los Angeles on award-winning Air Tahiti Nui and transfer to InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa for one night in a Classic Room with a private terrace or balcony. (All your hotel stays and airport transfers are included with the price of the trip.) The resort is a gateway to The Islands of Tahiti, surrounded by a sparkling azure lagoon and volcanic peaks.Savor your first taste of Polynesian flavors at Te Tiare, which overlooks the resort’s infinity pool, and sip fruit cocktails while watching the sunset on the Lobby Bar Terrace. Uncover Tahitian traditions, such as basket weaving and coconut opening, at cultural demonstrations and stroll through the property’s tropical gardens before you continue your travels the next day.