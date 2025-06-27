JOURNEYS

The Perfect Island-Hopping Itinerary Through French Polynesia

This island-hopping trip from Tahiti to Bora Bora includes top resorts, plus opportunities for snorkeling tours, 4x4 island safaris, and more.

The private bungalows of the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort sit above the expansive turquoise water, with a mountainous landscape in the background.

The InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays

The Society Islands boast some of The Islands of Tahiti’s most dramatic and iconic scenery—from mountainous, lush peaks to turquoise, coral-filled lagoons. On this eight-day itinerary hopping between the islands of Tahiti, Mo’orea, and Bora Bora, explore the region’s luxury resorts and awe-inspiring activities with opportunities for jeep safaris and snorkeling with sharks and rays (for an additional cost), as planned by the experts at Pacific Holidays.

Woman snorkels in clear ocean water with coral reef beneath her.jpg

Trip Highlight:

Scuba Diving and Snorkeling in Bora Bora

A haven for ocean lovers, Bora Bora offers exceptional diving and snorkeling sites teeming with charismatic marine life like sea turtles, sharks, schools of fish, and even whales during certain seasons. It’s also one of the best places in the world to see manta rays year-round.
The Pacific Holidays logo boasts a red sun above a red wave, with Pacific Holidays written in a calligraphy script beneath the image.

Trip Designer

Pacific Holidays

Pacific Holidays offers a broad and innovative selection of itineraries, including a variety of web-only specials. The tour operator specially designs travel packages based on its thorough knowledge of these regions. Pacific Holidays is committed to making your travel luxurious while maintaining group travel value.
Private bungalows and swimming areas are shaded by looming palm trees and a soft setting sun

The InterContinental at sunset

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays/Kim Lawson

Day 1:Welcome to The Islands of Tahiti

Arrive in Papeʻete from Los Angeles on award-winning Air Tahiti Nui and transfer to InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa for one night in a Classic Room with a private terrace or balcony. (All your hotel stays and airport transfers are included with the price of the trip.) The resort is a gateway to The Islands of Tahiti, surrounded by a sparkling azure lagoon and volcanic peaks.

Savor your first taste of Polynesian flavors at Te Tiare, which overlooks the resort’s infinity pool, and sip fruit cocktails while watching the sunset on the Lobby Bar Terrace. Uncover Tahitian traditions, such as basket weaving and coconut opening, at cultural demonstrations and stroll through the property’s tropical gardens before you continue your travels the next day.
A female wearing a lei and flower in her hair waits at the bar at Manava Beach Resort & Spa Moorea, with two tropical drinks in front of her. Tropical plants and natural woods decorate the bar.

The bar at Manava Beach Resort & Spa Moorea

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays

Day 2:Transfer to Mo’orea

In the morning, take a scenic ferry to Mo’orea and check into Manava Beach Resort & Spa Moorea for three nights in a Garden Pool Bungalow with a private pool. Against a backdrop of rugged, lush mountains with a private beach near the village of Maharepa, the property is a dramatic introduction to the island.

Enjoy the hotel’s activities and amenities at leisure, including Manea Spa. Dine at Restaurant Mahana’i, which pairs French influences with Polynesian cuisine and local ingredients for dishes such as prawn ravioli with bok choy, anice, and taro cream. Or simply kick back at the poolside bistro for a more casual meal.
A small red and white boat is moored on the clear waters of The Islands of Tahiti, with small islands in the backdrop.

A boat on the clear waters of The Islands of Tahiti

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays

Days 3-4:Snorkel and safari in Mo’orea

Start your morning with a lagoon tour ($99 per person) where you’ll meet gentle black-tip sharks and stingrays in their natural habitat. Stand in waist-deep water as these curious creatures swim around you. Continue to an untouched motu (islet) where you’ll dine on a fresh barbeque lunch and snorkel among tropical fish, marveling at Mo’orea’s incredible underwater diversity.

The next day, head off on a 4x4 safari ($69 per person) of the island’s hillsides. Stop by highlights like the Belvedere Lookout, Opunohu Bay, and a pineapple plantation for fresh-squeezed juice. Attend a dinner show at the Tiki Village Cultural Center in the evening. This traditional site recreates the Polynesia of yesteryear’s atmosphere through dancing, song, and food ($135 per person including transfers, show, and dinner).
Above-water private bungalows make up the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, which overlook a turquoise shoreline

The InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays

Days 5-6:Fly to Bora Bora and Explore

Transfer to the airport for a short flight on Air Tahiti from Moorea to Bora Bora and check into the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort for three nights in an Overwater Lagoon View Bungalow—an iconic part of any stay in Bora Bora. Watch vibrant fish swimming beneath your feet from your room and gaze at the ocean right outside your terrace.

For a closer look at the island’s marine world, have the hotel arrange a scuba diving or snorkeling excursion (for an additional cost). The next day, take a Jeep safari into the island’s interior, where you’ll find Polynesian temples and remnants of WWII artillery ($99 per person).
A single private bungalow sits above turquoise water. Stairs lead down to a swimming platform, and the mountainous landscape looms in the background. It is a sunny day and some clouds mix in with the blue skies.

Enjoy life on the water in The Islands of Tahiti.

Courtesy of Pacific Holidays/Lei Tao

Days 7-8:Tour Bora Bora’s Lagoon

Marvel at Bora Bora’s 50 shades of blue on a lagoon tour with a picnic on a private motu ($175 per person). When you return to the resort, spend more time exploring by kayak, paddleboard, or outrigger canoe, all of which are complimentary. Enjoy a sunset cruise and romantic dinner ($325 per person) on your last evening as you watch the sky change colors over Mount Otemanu. In the morning, return to the Bora Bora airport for your flight to Papeʻete.
