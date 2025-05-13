Danielle Hallock is a senior editor at Afar. She has been working in travel since 2018 and especially loves publishing articles about outdoor adventure, sustainability, cultural features, and destination inspiration, and she also covers restaurants, commerce, news, and hotels. She was formerly an editor at Atlas Obscura, Thrillist, and Culture Trip, and has bylines in National Geographic, Time Out, and Well+Good. She’s Chilean-American, lived in many states across the U.S., and has settled in Brooklyn, NY. When not at her computer, she’s usually wandering through a distant city or hiking a trail, preferably in the most wild and remote woods. See more of her work at daniellehallock.com.