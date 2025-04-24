I Took a Solo Road Trip for Months—8 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Went

In 2021, I got the overwhelming urge to visit California. I had backpacked my way across Europe a few years prior, and it didn’t feel right that I had never explored the western half of my home country. So over three and a half months in the fall, I took matters into my own hands. I left my home in North Carolina with my trusty Honda CR-V, made my way up to Seattle and headed south to San Diego, and then went east through the South to get back home.

The people I met along the way were incredible, and the landscapes stunning (I was brought to tears multiple times). But to be expected in a months-long road trip, there were also some hiccups along the way that later became valuable lessons for future travels.

Group road trips are great, but I’ve learned the solo road trip is something special: It’s a passion project crafted by you, completely malleable to your curiosities and interests. I’ve been able to eat lobster rolls, poutine, and other French Canadian delicacies in Québec and tour some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s coolest works in Wisconsin thanks to my four-wheeled solo adventures. My experiences are part of a larger enthusiasm people have for going alone: U.S.-based market research and consulting firm Grand View Research estimates a 12.5 percent annual increase in the solo travel market from 2025 to 2030.

If you’ve got a list of places you’d like to visit and an openness for adventure, this type of travel may be perfect for you. Here are some tips to get you started.

1. Plan, plan, plan

The key to a successful solo road trip is simple: You leave your driveway and take the long, long way back. Or at least that’s what I tell most people when they ask about logistics, because I usually don’t have an hour to share the full extent of the planning that goes into a road trip.

Planning is of the utmost importance for solo travelers, because you’re relying on yourself for directions and morale. It all starts with plotting your trip (I recommend using Google Maps or Apple Maps) to find the roads you’re going to take. If you’re traveling within the United States, look up stretches of scenic byways or All-American Roads, and base your route on those over the uninspired interstates. Plan the music and the podcasts that will become the soundtrack to your adventure. Figure out where you’re going to stay.

Freeing up your mind of the logistics ahead of time frees up your mind to be fully present during the trip.

2. Have the appropriate equipment

When my car broke down in San Diego on my cross-country trip, the AAA card I never thought about became very important. That seems to be how it goes for the lifesaving things we have, doesn’t it?

There are the obvious essentials: jumper cables, snacks, a medical kit, and cash (keep some hidden in your car, in case you can’t access a credit card or ATM while you’re on the road). I worked as a digital nomad during my months-long road trip, so having extra chargers and batteries (I recommend getting one from Jackery) for my trip was extremely important.

Make sure you have the items necessary for any specific outings, too. If you’re headed overseas, you may need an international driver’s license. If your road trip is going to be all about the outdoors, double-check your camping gear.

3. Share your location with friends and family…

Sharing your location is non-negotiable when traveling solo—for the peace of mind for you and your mom. Find My and Life360 are just a few apps you can use. Granted, if you go off-the-grid your location will be spotty, so tell someone your general itinerary beforehand to play it safe. I shared my location with plenty of my friends, and few things beat the comfort of a “Why are you in the middle of Colorado?!” text when I had those moments of loneliness.

Bring a journal—you won’t want to forget the things you feel, smell, and hear while on your journey. Photos by Chloe Arrojado

4. …but stay off social media

With all of the good things that come with technology, broadcasting your whereabouts on your public profile isn’t the best idea. I don’t know about you, but it makes me a little uneasy knowing that strangers can essentially get real-time updates of remote places I’m visiting—alone. Hold off on making any post or story about your amazing national park hike until you leave the area, or better yet, after your trip. (Nothing screams to the world that your home is empty and possessions are vulnerable like a travel post.)

But resisting the temptation to share on social media can be hard, especially when your day is filled with cool experiences. My advice? Bring a journal and write in it instead. You’ll still have a record of your experiences, plus the inner thoughts that oftentimes don’t get posted online.

5. Know your car’s capabilities

Is your car an all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive? I didn’t think too much about that question until I found myself praying my Honda CR-V would make it up an unpaved road in the middle of a forest in Idaho on my first solo road trip.

Just as much as you need to know your own capabilities, your car’s are important as well. Before you go on your road trip, get your vehicle inspected by a mechanic to make sure you don’t have any major issues. While you’re on your journey, pay attention to the warnings on your dashboard about your tires, brakes, lights, and fluid levels—and stay above half tank in case you drive through an unexpected long stretch without a gas station. If you’re using an electric vehicle, make sure you know the range of your car and how to find charging stations.

6. Time your trip for the best possible outcome

Think about the climate and weather of the places you want to visit: The weather can drastically change if you’re headed north or south, especially during the transitional months of spring and fall.

Timing throughout the day is also a big deal, too. Whether you’re driving east or west, be aware of the sun’s position. Driving into the sunset sounds like a fun idea, until you realize that means a searing pain in your eyeballs that potentially blinds you to oncoming traffic. Try to get most of your driving done earlier in the day. Going during the nighttime is usually not a good idea, especially if you’re traveling on any back roads.

7. Be flexible

No matter how much you plan (see tip no. 1), there are inevitably going to be times when the itinerary doesn’t work out as you envisioned. Maybe you get tired on the road (a solo road trip is not the time to see how long you can go without stopping), you linger longer than expected in a museum, or car troubles come out of nowhere. Be ready to adapt when you can, and embrace the unexpected.

8. Trust your instincts

Consider your instincts to be your passenger seat buddy and listen when it says, “Eh, maybe this isn’t a good idea.” If a place seems sketchy, splurge a couple of hundred dollars on a hotel room. If a situation doesn’t feel right, leave without remorse—the good thing about a road trip is that your getaway vehicle is probably nearby!

The same goes for the action items on your itinerary. I felt the pressure to pack as many national parks and quirky attractions as I could during my cross-country trip, thinking when would I come here again? But I’ve learned it’s better when you hack down your road trip bucket list mercilessly and take it slow when your body is telling you it needs a break. Trust me: If you miss something you’re meant to see, you’ll find your way there eventually.