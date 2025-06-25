The Dolomites Are Getting 3 Luxury Hotels Before the Winter Olympics, With Alpine Jacuzzis and Dreamy Views

As the Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics approach, the most storied luxury hotels of Italy’s Dolomites are in the midst of a transformation. Generating the most buzz is Aman Rosa Alpina, reopening on July 24, 2025, following a meticulous renovation of a beloved family-run hotel. It’s one of three historic properties being completely reimagined across the region—including the newly soft-opened Hotel Ancora and the soon-to-debut Mandarin Oriental Cristallo. With these new arrivals, now is the perfect time to explore the Dolomites before the crowds descend. Read on for the three major hotel openings to keep on your radar.

Rosa Alpina returns as an Aman resort

Built in 1850 as a parish house with an osteria and inn in the attractive village of San Cassiano, Aman Rosa Alpina was originally purchased by the Pizzinini family in 1940 and gradually became one of the most luxurious hotels in the Dolomites. Thanks to a strategic partnership, the hotel is getting ready to emerge from a transformation into an Aman resort with the third generation of the Pizzinini family at the helm.

The living area of a suite at Aman Rosa Alpina, which opens in July 2025. Courtesy of Aman Resorts

When it opens on July 24, 2025, the resort will have completely new interiors by architect and longtime Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy; he has imbued the rooms and public spaces with a modern, minimalist feel. Inspired by Rosa Alpina’s original piano bar, a sleek new bar will welcome guests into the property. New dining concepts will include an Italian grill, a lounge for afternoon tea and cocktails, and a breakfast room with live cooking stations. (The hotel’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant, St. Hubertus, will not be returning.) Central to the offerings will be a newly built Aman spa, with three swimming pools (two indoor and one outdoor), a Jacuzzi, and a selection of treatments rooted in local forest culture. A ski lounge will offer equipment rentals and heated boot racks. From $1,405

Hotel Ancora reopens in a revived 16th-century palazzo

Located right on the main street of Corso d’Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo, a longtime winter sports hub in the Italian Alps, Hotel Ancora opened in 1826 and is one of Cortina’s oldest hotels. Now it’s getting a new lease on life thanks to hotelier Aldo Melpignano, who’s behind Borgo Egnazia in Puglia (one of Afar’s favorite hotels in Italy). Following a top-to-bottom renovation, it has just joined the Leading Hotels of the World as the newest member in the Dolomites.

Italy’s Dolomites, an alpine wonderland, will host many events for the Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Photo by Giuseppe Ghedina

Vicky Charles, former design director of Soho House members clubs and hotels, is responsible for the interiors, which aim to enliven the hotel’s traditional alpine style. Mountain wood and classic furnishings receive a jolt of energy from contemporary art and bold pops of color. In addition to a fine dining restaurant and a casual restaurant and bar on a veranda overlooking Cortina, there will be a private club for music, cocktails, and networking. Come winter, a shuttle will bring guests to a couple of nearby ski lifts and a 2,475-square-foot spa will offer postskiing treatments. From $700

Coming soon: Cortina’s grande dame will reopen as Mandarin Oriental Cristallo

Since opening in 1901, the art nouveau–style Hotel Cristallo has long been considered Cortina d’Ampezzo’s grande dame. Not only has it hosted celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Brigitte Bardot, but it also has some Olympic cred: the U.S. Olympic team used its skating rink to practice during the 1956 Winter Olympics, which took place in Cortina.

In 2022, Mandarin Oriental took over the management of Cristallo, formerly part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection. The hotel has been closed since 2023 for an extensive renovation, courtesy of award-winning architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron. The reopening date has yet to be announced and details are still scarce, but the hotel will have 83 rooms and suites, many with a balcony and panoramic views of the mountains. Expect a range of restaurants and bars (no word yet on what will happen to its legendary nightclub), plus a spacious spa with an indoor/outdoor swimming pool. Room rates not yet available