Laura Itzkowitz

Laura Itzkowitz

AFAR Contributor

Laura Itzkowitz is a freelance journalist based in Rome with a passion for covering travel, arts and culture, lifestyle, design, food and wine. In addition to Afar, her writing has appeared in Architectural Digest, Surface Magazine, Brooklyn Magazine, T Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Vogue, GQ, Departures, Fodor’s Travel, Town & Country, Robb Report, Hemispheres, TripSavvy, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience working in travel media and previously held positions as the Rome correspondent for Nuvo, a contributing editor at The Points Guy, and the NYC Cities editor at DuJour Magazine.

Having lived in New York for eight years, she has been featured as a New York City expert blogger in Time Out New York and was named one of Hotel Club’s Top 20 NYC bloggers. She cowrote New York: Hidden Bars & Restaurants, an award-winning guide to New York City’s speakeasy scene published by Jonglez Editions in 2015, and contributed to Fodor’s Brooklyn, published in 2015, which won silver place in the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism competition. She also contributed an essay about an urban design walk in Aarhus, Denmark, to Epic Hikes of Europe, published by Lonely Planet in 2021. She most recently updated the Rome and Rome Side Trips chapters of the 2022 edition of Fodor’s Essential Italy and select chapters of Fodor’s Rome, set to be released in October 2022.

Read more at lauraitzkowitz.com.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Orient Express Corinthian - dining (L) &amp; Desk &amp; Daybed (R)
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Laura Itzkowitz
A view across a red poppy field to the hilltown of Trevi, Province of Perugia, Umbria, Italy
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Avoid the Crowds in Italy by Visiting These Lesser-Known Historic Sites, Villages, and Islands
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Le Sirenuse
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Pensione America pool with green lounge chairs
Pensione America pool with green lounge chairs
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A Tuscan Estate, a Food Lover’s Retreat in Modena: 17 Hotels in Italy That Let You Live Like an Italian
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A suite at the Corinthia Rome with beige carpeting and walls and a white sofa
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The Winter Garden at the Carlton with hanging plants and green banquettes
Stay Here Next
A Milan Grande Dame Hotel Is Reborn—Just in Time for Italy’s Olympics
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Yellow buildings with a green hilltop in the background
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12 Small Towns in Italy That Look Like Storybook Villages
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Laura Itzkowitz
Venice-Carnival-graham-guenther-unsplash.jpg
Art + Culture
The Secrets To Doing Carnival in Venice Like a Local
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Laura Itzkowitz
Da Enzo al 29
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15 Essential Foods to Try in Rome—and Where to Find Them
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Villa Borghese Laghetto
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4 Days in Rome: Vespa Rides, a Secret Colosseum Tunnel, and Culinary-Inspired Cocktails
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Aerial view of Messina Sicily showing the harbor, the town and mountains in the distance
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The World’s Longest Bridge Will Soon Connect Sicily to Mainland Italy (and Some People Aren’t Happy About It)
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View from the top of the Duomo
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4 Days in Milan: A Wes Anderson–Designed Art Café, Risotto Alla Milanese, and a Must-See da Vinci
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Off The Tourist Trail
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A luxury tent at Oberoi Vindhyavilas with canvas roofing and a large veranda.
Stay Here Next
You Can Spot Royal Bengal Tigers on a Jungle Safari at This New Wildlife Resort in India
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The pink 15th-century facade and a Gothic arch detail of the Orient Express Palazzo Donà Giovannelli hotel, which opens in Venice in April 2026.
Hotels
Venice’s Most Anticipated New Hotel Is Now Accepting Reservations
July 24, 2025 01:18 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
A beach with a wall of rocks and dry grass and people swimming
Where to Travel Next
7 Places in Italy You Should Visit in 2025
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Laura Itzkowitz
Aman Rosa Alpina reopens in July 2025 following a top-to-bottom renovation. The hotel has a wooden facade and sits amid rocky peaks.
Hotels
The Dolomites Are Getting 3 Luxury Hotels Before the Winter Olympics, With Alpine Jacuzzis and Dreamy Views
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Laura Itzkowitz
This guest room at the Portrait Roma offers views of the Spanish Steps.
This guest room at the Portrait Roma offers views of the Spanish Steps.
Hotels We Love
These Are the 21 Best Luxury, Boutique, and Historic Hotels in Rome
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Erica Firpo
Windstar's Star Legend ship at dusk with its lights on docked outside of a coastal port in Italy that is mostly dark with buildings lit up by lights
Cruise
Would You Take a Cruise Without Knowing Where It’s Sailing? I Just Did—Here’s How It Went
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The facade of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome faces the famous elephant obelisk in Piazza della Minerva
Stay Here Next
The World’s First Orient Express Hotel Has Opened in Rome—Only Steps From the Pantheon
April 11, 2025 05:09 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
A train car filled with undulating lounge seating and pillows and showing views of the countryside through large windows
Train Travel
I Got a First Look at Italy’s New La Dolce Vita Orient Express Train—and Was Transported Back to 1960s Glamour
April 10, 2025 02:53 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
VeniceOffTheTouristTrail_GrandCanal_ElenaMicheluzzi.jpg
Off The Tourist Trail
Yes, You Can Visit Venice Without the Crowds. Here’s How.
March 13, 2025 05:37 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
Rome
Off The Tourist Trail
Make the Most of Rome’s Many Charms—Without the Crowds
March 4, 2025 07:55 AM
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Laura Itzkowitz
Buildings in a forest by a mountain
Where to Travel Next
7 Beautiful Places in Italy Without the Crowds
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Laura Itzkowitz
This hallway at Palazzo Talìa features large green banquette seating and floor to ceiling curtains.
Hotels
The 4 Most Exciting New Hotels in Rome
November 1, 2024 05:09 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
A tray of flaky, shell-shaped pastries with a sweet or creamy filling.
Food + Drink
9 Italian Desserts Not to Miss While in Italy
October 14, 2024 05:04 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
Winter cityscape of Florence with Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore on the background, as seen from Piazzale Michelangelo. Italy.
Where to Travel Next
The Beauty of Traveling in Tuscany During the Off Season
September 26, 2024 08:15 AM
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Laura Itzkowitz
A domed cathedral over a river at twilight.
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The Secret to Seeing the Vatican Without the Crowds
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Find the Real Rome in These Unmissable Neighborhoods
Cities We Love
Find the Real Rome in These Unmissable Neighborhoods
August 19, 2024 09:37 AM
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Laura Itzkowitz
The beach club at Palazzo Avino has a garden that faces the sea with striped red and white chairs, flowers, and trees.
Hotels
Two Women Hoteliers on The Amalfi Coast Turned This Hotel Into a Design Haven
June 20, 2024 02:11 PM
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Laura Itzkowitz
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