Laura Itzkowitz is a freelance journalist based in Rome with a passion for covering travel, arts and culture, lifestyle, design, food and wine. In addition to Afar, her writing has appeared in Architectural Digest, Surface Magazine, Brooklyn Magazine, T Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Vogue, GQ, Departures, Fodor’s Travel, Town & Country, Robb Report, Hemispheres, TripSavvy, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience working in travel media and previously held positions as the Rome correspondent for Nuvo, a contributing editor at The Points Guy, and the NYC Cities editor at DuJour Magazine.

Having lived in New York for eight years, she has been featured as a New York City expert blogger in Time Out New York and was named one of Hotel Club’s Top 20 NYC bloggers. She cowrote New York: Hidden Bars & Restaurants, an award-winning guide to New York City’s speakeasy scene published by Jonglez Editions in 2015, and contributed to Fodor’s Brooklyn, published in 2015, which won silver place in the Lowell Thomas Travel Journalism competition. She also contributed an essay about an urban design walk in Aarhus, Denmark, to Epic Hikes of Europe, published by Lonely Planet in 2021. She most recently updated the Rome and Rome Side Trips chapters of the 2022 edition of Fodor’s Essential Italy and select chapters of Fodor’s Rome, set to be released in October 2022.

Read more at lauraitzkowitz.com.