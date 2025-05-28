A 5-Day Guide to Reefs and Relaxation in St. Thomas

St. Thomas, the gateway to the U.S. Virgin Islands, offers visitors the dreamy combination of luxury accommodations and marvelous natural adventures—without requiring a passport for U.S. citizens. This carefully crafted five-day itinerary combines resort experiences (and duty-free shopping) with outdoor adventure.

As the most developed of the three U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Thomas provides sophisticated amenities alongside natural beauty. Relax at oceanfront resorts with panoramic views, explore the historic harbor town of Charlotte Amalie with its duty-free boutiques, and dive into waters teeming with tropical fish and coral formations. From the white sands of Magens Bay to the snorkeling adventures from Coki Beach, this itinerary balances relaxation and exploration for travelers seeking a Caribbean experience in style and outdoor adventures that explore natural treasures.