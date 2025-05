A 5-Day Guide to Reefs and Relaxation in St. Thomas

Today’s adventure takes you to Water Island, the fourth and smallest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, located a short ferry ride from St. Thomas’s Crown Bay Marina. This 491.5-acre island offers a more secluded experience with fewer visitors than St. Thomas, making a perfect day trip.After breakfast, take a taxi to Crown Bay Marina and board the Water Island ferry, which makes regular trips throughout the day. The ferry crossing takes approximately 10 minutes and provides views of St. Thomas’s harbor and coastline. Unlike the main U.S. Virgin Islands, Water Island has minimal development and no major resorts, allowing you to experience a quieter side of the territory.Upon arrival, you have several options for exploring the island. Some visitors rent golf carts (the primary mode of transportation) to tour the island’s attractions, including Fort Segarra, an unfinished underground fort constructed during World War II. Others prefer to walk, as most points of interest are within reasonable distance of the ferry dock.The highlight of Water Island is Honeymoon Beach, a postcard-worthy stretch of white sand lined with palm trees that features ideal water for swimming and snorkeling. The beach offers rental equipment, casual dining options, and comfortable lounging areas where you can relax in a more laid-back setting than St. Thomas’s busier beaches.Wade into the calm, protected waters to explore the marine life around the small reef areas near the beach’s edges. The underwater visibility is typically excellent, allowing you to see colorful fish and occasional turtles in their natural habitat with fewer crowds than more popular snorkeling destinations.For lunch, enjoy laid-back beachside dining at Dinghy’s Beach Bar & Grill or Heidi’s Honeymoon Grill , where you can sample island favorites like fresh fish tacos, conch fritters, or grilled seafood with a view of the turquoise Caribbean Sea.In the afternoon, you might explore Limestone Bay on the island’s southern shore, another great snorkeling spot, or simply continue enjoying the peaceful atmosphere of Honeymoon Beach. As the day winds down, catch the ferry back to St. Thomas.For this evening’s dining experience, consider one of St. Thomas’s renowned restaurants with panoramic views, such as Mafolie Restaurant, perched high above Charlotte Amalie. These restaurants often feature innovative menus that showcase the island’s finest ingredients while providing spectacular vistas as the lights of Charlotte Amalie twinkle in the twilight.