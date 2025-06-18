Come for the Skiing, Stay for the Summers

Telluride is known for world-class skiing, but summer provides yet another incredible reason to visit this San Juan Mountain town. Imagine the thrill of a trail with no one else in sight, invigorating alpine air, and the quiet awe of viewing the world from 10,000 feet. In Telluride and Mountain Village, you don’t need a packed itinerary to feel fulfilled.

One of the best aspects of this gem of a destination is how easy it is to get here. Come summer, daily direct flights from Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, and Houston make this Colorado retreat readily accessible.

Explore the trails and gondola in Telluride and Mountain Village

The gondola links Telluride and Mountain Village. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

The allure of Telluride begins with its dramatic scale. Towering peaks rise above the valley floor, and views stretch hundreds of miles on a clear day. And, in a setting such as this, wellness isn’t measured by spas and studios; rather, it’s by the awe-inspiring, never-ending scenery that belongs in a class of its own.

So, what’s the best way to drop into that feeling of spaciousness? Start with the gondola. Connecting Telluride and Mountain Village, it climbs above 10,000 feet with sweeping views of the San Juan Mountains, including sunlit waterfalls and sky for miles. And, be sure to pause at the midway point of Station San Sophia, where you can find trailheads for hiking and biking or simply another excuse to breathe in the stunning scenery.

Back in town, locals will tell you that movement is medicine. Follow their lead and set out on one of the many hiking trails that begin from downtown Telluride—like Bear Creek Trail, which takes you to a spectacular waterfall, or the Jud Wiebe Trail, known for its aspen groves and panoramic alpine views. Ask a local outfitter if conditions are suitable for a lazy afternoon floating down the San Miguel River, which winds through downtown Telluride.

Make wellness a daily routine

A field of lupines at sunset in Telluride. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

While Telluriders are passionate about leading active lifestyles, they also know how to find balance by caring for body and soul. Telluride’s wellness scene reflects the landscape itself: spacious, calm, and naturally restorative. Soothing practices, including spa rituals and yoga, prioritize stillness over sweat and provide recovery rooted in place and intentional movement. Attend the longest-running yoga festival in the country (June 26–29, 2025) for yoga, meditation, hiking, and more with renowned yoga teachers and experts.

In Mountain Village, the Peaks Resort is home to the largest spa in Colorado, where high-altitude treatments are designed to support circulation, ease tension, and encourage deep relaxation. Signature offerings include Alpine Ashiatsu massage and CBD body wraps. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the San Juan Mountains, letting the views do part of the work. In downtown Telluride, check out yoga studios, salt caves, oxygen bars, and more at independently owned establishments.

Eat well in the foodie-forward communities of Mountain Village and Telluride

Enjoy eating al fresco with scenic views in downtown Telluride. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Brett Schreckengost

Exceptional local ingredients, laid-back vibes, thoughtful menus, and dining with a side of extraordinary views make Telluride and Mountain Village’s food scene one to remember. Many restaurants feature produce from regional farms, like heirloom tomatoes at their summer peak, alongside Colorado wines and local beers. You’ll find innovative dishes that incorporate local ingredients, such as mountain-foraged morel mushrooms and Colorado-raised meats, as well as vibrant vegetarian options.

Dining options defy mountain town expectations, offering a range of choices from casual pizzerias and breweries to award-winning five-star dining. And, it’s more than what’s on the plate that makes these meals so delightful—it’s how and where you enjoy them.

Imagine an alpine brunch on a sunny terrace with a backdrop of the dramatic San Juans. An afternoon beer lends a deeper sense of place when sipped in a brewpub housed in a Victorian-era building, its brick walls whispering stories of the town’s mining past. When the sun dips behind the peaks and paints the ridgelines pink, dinner becomes more akin to theater. Settle in for the nightly show at an outdoor table where the menu is just as inspiring as the scenery.

Relax at luxury hotels in Telluride and Mountain Village

Book a stylish hotel in Telluride. Courtesy of Madeline Hotel & Residences and Visit Telluride

Telluride doesn’t just offer activities to help you reset; it offers stays that do it, too. For a retreat in Mountain Village recognized with a Michelin Key, check into the Madeline Hotel & Residences, where classic lodge-style aesthetics meet five-star amenities. Guests can unwind with a range of thoughtful offerings, including art classes, nature-inspired spa therapies, traditional tea ceremonies, and panoramic views from the rooftop pool.

Lumière, found at the base of Lift 4 in Mountain Village and a Michelin Key recipient, too, has full-service private retreats with one- to five-bedroom residences and penthouses. Each is equipped with a kitchen, an outdoor space with views, and a cozy gas fireplace. Other recommended options in Mountain Village include Mountain Lodge Telluride and Fairmont Heritage Place Franz Klammer Lodge.

In the heart of downtown Telluride, the New Sheridan Hotel offers a different kind of luxury. Built in 1895, this boutique hotel delivers on Old West charm and modern comforts (think heated bathroom floors) while putting you within walking distance of restaurants, galleries, and more than a dozen trails. End the day with a cocktail at the rooftop bar, timed to catch the alpenglow lighting up the 360-degree view of the surrounding peaks. Or, try the Hotel Telluride, a European chalet–inspired stay that’s family and pet-friendly, with amenities such as the Telluride Spa Concierge. The boutique Hotel Columbia is also an excellent choice.

Browse a full range of lodging options at Telluride.com.

Attend festivals and see art in Telluride

An outdoor concert in Telluride Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Resetting isn’t just about rest; it’s also about feeling inspired. In summer, every week ushers in a fresh celebration of music, film, art, and ideas. Iconic music and film events share the calendar with niche gatherings focused on yoga, jazz, and mushroom foraging.

You can also check out an abundance of art galleries, a popular monthly Art Walk, performances at the historic Sheridan Opera House, and nightly live music at far more venues than you’d expect from a town of fewer than 3,000 residents. For an even more immersive experience, consider a five-day retreat at the Ah Haa School for the Arts. Each summer, Ah Haa curates this series of workshops, from painting to ceramics and screen printing. You’ll go home with a souvenir you’ve made, serving as a reminder of the space you’ve given yourself.

Whether you’re exploring aspen groves or art galleries, enjoying panoramic views or a massage, Telluride and Mountain Village deliver an experience that stays with you long after your return. There’s something uniquely restorative about summer in the San Juans. It creates space for a different rhythm, one that invites you to breathe more deeply, move more slowly, and let the mountains do their work. Here, summer isn’t just a season—it’s a state of mind.

Ready to find your summer state of mind? Have a vacation package customized to your taste and interests at Telluride.com.