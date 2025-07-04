What to Do in Park City When It’s Not Winter

Among the many reasons to visit Park City––even if you don’t ski—are crisp, blue skies; mountain landscapes, and crowd-pleasing outdoor activities. Summertime here generally means clear weather and average temperatures around 80°F. Pack hiking boots or walking shoes to explore hiking trails, glide above the forest on a zip line, and channel your inner world-class athlete at Utah Olympic Park. Or simply enjoy the spectacular views in Park City and the surrounding Wasatch Mountains. Plus, you don’t need a car to enjoy the scenic environment. The town is also a 35-minute drive from Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, so it’s a convenient way to get fresh air, immerse yourself in nature, and enjoy the thrill of adventure.

Park City is also known for its Mountainkind™ spirit, a community-oriented way of living that emphasizes the protection and preservation of the local environment. This mindset of keeping carbon footprints small and supporting local businesses fosters a thriving local community, helping to ensure the destination remains a place of laid-back charm and scenic beauty for years to come.

See the views on a chair lift ride

Riding a chairlift in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

When ski season is over, there are still ways to enjoy the slopes and renowned resorts in Park City. Take a gondola or chairlift ride to see sweeping panoramas of the picturesque peaks. In addition to being a great photo op, you can access hiking and mountain biking trails from the top.

At Park City Mountain, chair lift rides open up for the summer season from the Town Lift, Payday Lift, or Crescent Lift, and gondola rides start from the Red Pine Gondola in Canyons Village. There are also similar scenic chair lift rides at Deer Valley Resort, the Silver Lake Express, and Homestake Express. You’ll get a bird’s-eye view of Park City as the summer sun shines over it.

Ride mountain coasters and alpine slides

While a calming chair lift is a scenic way to experience the mountains, those who seek more thrills can get their hearts pumping on a mountain coaster or alpine slide in Park City. Mountain coasters, which differ slightly from roller coasters, use the natural terrain to build momentum, allowing riders to control their speed. Alpine slides are similar but have a continuous, concave surface instead of a track. (Pro tip: check height and weight restrictions to make sure you can do these activities).

The Park City Alpine Coaster is the largest in Utah, reaching speeds up to 25 miles per hour. This mountain coaster remains open all winter, but it’s especially delightful in the summer sunshine.

The Park City Alpine Slide includes four tracks that total about 3,000 feet of sloping fun, making it one of the world’s longest alpine slides. Access the slide by riding the Mid-Station Payday Lift and then grabbing a cart to take you down the mountain.

Go zip lining and summer bobsledding

Zip lining in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

The excitement continues if you’re brave enough to strap yourself into a zip line that crosses the mountain valleys. Several places in Park City offer an adventurous zip line experience, including Park City Mountain Village, where you can take flight on the Ziprider across a valley, suspended 110 feet in the air at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. Or try the Flying Eagle, a two-person rider that’s ideal for travelers with children (over 42 inches tall).

Utah Olympic Park features two zip lines that can give you views overlooking ski jumps and reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. The extreme zip line is generally recommended for more experienced visitors, and kids and adults can enjoy the shorter freestyle zip line. As you feel the breeze on your face, you’ll be met with a fantastic mountain view.

If you’re interested in feeling like an Olympian, Utah Olympic Park in Park City offers visitors a summer bobsled experience starting in late May. You’ll speed down the tracks at up to 70 miles per hour, just like the athletes did here in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

Take a guided horseback ride

Horseback riding in Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

Horseback riding in Park City allows riders to connect with a majestic animal while exploring the beautiful Wasatch Mountains. Horse lovers can take tours through various trusted companies, such as Red Pine Adventures, Sundance Stables, Blue Sky Utah, Rocky Mountain Outfitters, and North Forty Escapes. Some trails are best for more experienced riders, but beginners will also find trails that are a little easier––allowing them to take in the natural beauty of the environment, including nearby lakes, rivers, waterfalls, and reservoirs.

Hike or bike Park City trails

Mountain biking the trails surrounding Park City Courtesy of Visit Park City

Seeing Park City by foot is one of the best ways to slow down and revel in the area’s natural beauty, using one of the many trails of varying lengths and difficulty levels. The challenging, nearly 7-mile Treasure Hill Trail accessed from Town Lift has an elevation gain of over 1,000 feet. Go a little further afield for day hikes, including the Lofty Lakes Loop (4.4 miles) or the 5.4-mile Three Divide Lakes trail, which both take you to different alpine lakes in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Leaving the trails in good condition and being mindful of other hikers is one way to be Mountainkind—so all visitors can enjoy the trails now and in the future.

If you prefer cycling, you’ll be pleased to discover that there is a 450-mile trail network in and around Park City for mountain bikers, and hikers. For a greener way to access the trails, Park City’s free transit network features bike racks and will take you directly (or very close) to trailheads, and the free Transit to Trails program takes riders and their bikes to three different trailheads, helping you minimize your environmental impact while exploring. For road cyclists and getting around town (use an e-bike from one of the Summit Bike Share kiosks), the network of paved paths is ideal.

Go hot air ballooning over Park City

Riding a hot air balloon is a more laid-back way to enjoy the views and fresh mountain air of Park City. Book with one of the four main companies that can take you up.

Flights generally begin at sunrise, when the weather is most likely to be calm and optimal for ballooning. These colorful aircrafts take passengers up more than 1,000 feet, offering stunning views of the neighboring valleys and the Wasatch Mountains surrounding downtown Park City below. Add in the beautiful glow of sunrise, and you’re almost guaranteed the perfect vision of Utah’s wondrous beauty.

