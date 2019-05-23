Where to Escape the Summer Crowds in France

Leave the famous French cities to the other tourists and enjoy a blissfully peaceful getaway at one of these charming, lesser-known spots instead.

You know how it goes: You plan your vacation around a cute little French town you’ve heard so much about, then you can’t get a seat at the local café because it’s so packed with other people who read about the same small town. Summer vacation shouldn’t be a competitive sport (unless you want it to be), but in many of France’s beloved destinations, it can feel like it is. Luckily, this country is so much more than Paris, Marseille, and the Dordogne; there’s no reason you can’t enjoy a tranquil glass of wine in a picturesque town square, a quiet stretch of beach, or an Impressionist masterpiece, far from the madding crowd. Here’s where to go instead. Photo by Sergey Dzyuba/Shutterstock La calanque de la Vesse along the Côte Bleue Côte Bleue (Provence) Leave the Côte d’Azur to the socialites and reality TV stars, and hop on a train heading west from Marseille, instead of east. Only 15 minutes later you’ll find incredible views of dramatic coastlines, turquoise waters, and the rocky inlets known as calanques that rival anything you’d find near Cassis: the calanques de Méjan, Ensuès, Niolon, Eaux Salées, and la Vesse. Only residents are allowed to park their cars near the calanques, however, so pack water and sunblock and be prepared to walk a bit to reach the coast. If you head a little farther west, you’ll reach the plage de Sainte-Croix and the plage du Verdon, where the waters of the Mediterranean gently lap against fine-sand beaches. Related Five Ways to Vacation Like the French Photo by Pack-Shot/Shutterstock The Palais du Compiègne was built for Louis XV and later used as the autumn residence of Napoleon III. Compiègne

Instead of visiting the Normandy beaches (or once you’ve already been there), shift your thoughts from the Second World War to the First, and spend a few days in this town built around a castle. Most visitors to Compiègne spend their days walking in the cool shade of the woods where the Armistice of 1918 was signed. (The Armistice of 1940, which marked France’s capitulation to Germany, was signed here as well.) But Compiègne’s opulent château museum—built for Louis XV and later used as the autumn residence of Napoleon III and the Empress Eugénie—is worth a visit. Don’t miss dinner at Le Bistrot des Arts; the honest French bistro fare is made using local ingredients, and at $25 for a prix-fixe meal, it’s easy on the wallet too. At the end of the day, retreat to La Parenthèse du Rond-Royal, a bed-and-breakfast very close to that famous forest. Photo by arenysam/Shutterstock Mirepoix is lined with 13th-century timbered houses. Mirepoix Let everyone else flock to the Luberon and the Dordogne; head instead to the Ariège region of southwestern France, where you can explore the hilltop villages once defended by the Cathars. Make your home base in Mirepoix, a medieval market town that has given its name to the art of dicing vegetables and gently cooking them. Stroll through the narrow streets full of 13th-century timbered houses. Don’t miss the Monday morning market in the cobblestoned town square, where you can gorge on farm-fresh fruits and vegetables and fill your rustic straw tote with all manner of bread, charcuterie, honey, and jam. Stay at the Relais de Mirepoix and enjoy an al fresco dinner in the courtyard of this 400-year-old mansion. Photo by Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock The Doubs River runs right through Besançon. Besançon