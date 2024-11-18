Ellen Carpenter is a New York-based editor and writer. She most recently worked as the editor in chief of Hemispheres, the inflight magazine for United Airlines. Prior to that she was the editor in chief of Rhapsody, United’s premium-cabin magazine; editorial director of The National, Amtrak’s onboard magazine; deputy editor at Nylon; senior editor at Spin; and style editor at Rolling Stone. Over the years, she has written for numerous publications, including The New York Times, Marie Claire, New York, and InStyle.