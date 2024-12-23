Jessie Beck is a San Francisco–based writer and associate director of SEO and video at Afar. She contributes to travel gear, outdoor adventure, and local getaway coverage.

Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, Jessie has since lived in Seattle, Malta, Costa Rica, and Madagascar (where she served as a Peace Corps Volunteer). She is now based in San Francisco and when not at work, can be found camping, cycling, seeking out great food and wine, and occasionally publishing on her website, Where’s Jessie B.