The author in an empty jewelry store in Seoul’s Insa-dong neighborhood, known for its small shops and eateries.

Jessie Beck

Jessie Beck is a San Francisco–based writer and associate director of SEO and video at Afar. She contributes to travel gear, outdoor adventure, and local getaway coverage.

Originally from the Washington, D.C. area, Jessie has since lived in Seattle, Malta, Costa Rica, and Madagascar (where she served as a Peace Corps Volunteer). She is now based in San Francisco and when not at work, can be found camping, cycling, seeking out great food and wine, and occasionally publishing on her website, Where’s Jessie B.

Most recent articles
11 Different New Year’s Traditions Around the World
Festivals + Events
New Year’s Traditions Around the World Go Way Beyond Fireworks—These Are the 14 Coolest
December 23, 2024 01:12 PM
 · 
Chris Ciolli
AIRNZ_Widebody_skycouch151222_004.jpg
Air Travel News
Air New Zealand’s Skycouch is A Game-Changer for Economy Fliers—But is It Worth the Upgrade?
December 19, 2024 05:41 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The Puffy Vest drink coozy in Seafoam, Banana Yellow Brown, Tan, Green Blue1
Camping
25 Great Camping Gift Ideas, According to an Avid Camper
November 05, 2024 07:21 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Gundlach Bundschu Winery is a historic yet laidback place to drink a glass (or two) of wine in Sonoma.
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
19 Essential Wineries & Tasting Rooms to Visit in Sonoma County, California
September 27, 2024 04:02 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Napa Valley's mustard fields in the spring.
Beer, Wine, + Spirits
There Are Other Things to Do in Napa Valley Apart From Taste Wine. These Are Our Favorites.
September 13, 2024 08:08 AM
 · 
Matt Villano
Yes, You Can Bring Food Through TSA—With Some Exceptions
Air Travel News
September 10, 2024 12:34 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
In the heart of downtown Guerneville, Boon Eat + Drink's menu is delightfully fresh and colorful.
Restaurants + Cafés
This Outdoorsy California Destination Has an Unexpected Food Scene
August 02, 2024 02:32 PM
 · 
Jennifer Maerz
Diablo Lake in North Cascades National Park offers memorable views.
National Parks
13 Underrated U.S. National Parks You Really Should Visit This Year
July 19, 2024 03:30 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Beacon Grand's enclosed, rooftop bar, The Starlite Lounge, echos its heyday as a popular dance hall in the early 1900s.
Hotels We Love
The 10 Best Hotels in San Francisco
June 21, 2024 11:58 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The Battery
June 17, 2024 11:23 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The New Bridge at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia
National Parks
West Virginia’s Only National Park is One of the Most Underrated—How to Visit
June 12, 2024 04:38 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The Ritz Carlton San Francisco
The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
June 10, 2024 12:37 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Lone tent on a grassy field by the ocean
U.S. Beaches
California’s Most Stunning Beach Campsites, From Luxurious Glamping to Secluded Hiking Spots
June 05, 2024 05:13 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
Hotels
June 03, 2024 05:05 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Camping Checklist: What to Pack for a Comfy Night Under the Stars
Camping
May 23, 2024 01:54 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Man arranges a campfire on a Snow Peak grill in his backyard
AFAR Approved
Why This Japanese Outdoors Brand Is Our Go-To for Camp Kitchen Gear
May 21, 2024 06:06 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
A Practical Guide to Buying Travel Insurance
Travel Tips + Etiquette
May 15, 2024 09:20 AM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Vineyard in Healdsburg Valley
Weekend Getaways
Your Perfect Weekend Getaway in Sonoma Wine Country
May 10, 2024 01:48 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Sonoma town, Healdsburg, is just one of almost a dozen of our favorite weekend getaways from San Francisco.
Weekend Getaways
11 Easy, Drivable Weekend Getaway Ideas From San Francisco
May 09, 2024 03:50 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Golden Gate Park
Cities We Love
27 Non-Touristy Things to Do in San Francisco
May 01, 2024 12:06 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Videos
5 Easy Ways to Pack Less When You Travel [VIDEO]
April 12, 2024 06:06 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
A man in a backpack walking through a red shrine entrance in Shingu, Japan.
Hiking + Cycling
This Epic Hike in Japan Takes You Through Ancient Shrines, Onsen Towns, and Magical Forests
April 10, 2024 07:14 PM
 · 
Miranda Smith
San Francisco, California / United States of America - 5/14/2020: San Francisco Japantown Pagoda During the Day
Cities We Love
Is This San Francisco’s Most Underrated Neighborhood?
April 05, 2024 02:25 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
10 Amazing Ancient Forests Around the World
Natural Wonders
March 26, 2024 12:52 PM
 · 
Matt Bell
Pink Sand verbena grow abundantly in the Ashford Mill area.
Natural Wonders
Death Valley Won’t Have a Super Bloom This Year—But the Flowers Will Still Be Spectacular
March 18, 2024 06:42 PM
 · 
Danielle Walsh
A 2022 Guide to Seeing Cherry Blossoms in Washington, D.C.
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to Viewing Washington, D.C.'s Iconic Cherry Blossoms
March 01, 2024 03:33 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Washington, D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Bloom to Peak in March This Year
Trending News
National Park Service Just Announced When to Expect Peak Bloom for Washington, D.C.’s Cherry Blossoms
February 29, 2024 05:59 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
What a $200 vs. $1,350 Per Night Hotel in Paris Looks Like—[VIDEO]
February 22, 2024 01:57 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Kamikura hideaway - Japan
Hotels
In This Coastal Japanese Airbnb, Guests Are Given a Bed—and a Mystery to Solve
January 18, 2024 03:47 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Flora Farms
Flora Farms
January 06, 2024 07:06 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
