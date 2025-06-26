The Best Way to See Northern Lights in Norway

For more than 130 years, Hurtigruten has played a vital role in connecting local communities along the coast of Norway, transporting mail and cargo, and ferrying passengers from port to port. Its first voyage in 1893 marked a turning point in Norwegian maritime history by establishing a regular and reliable route between Bergen in the south and Kirkenes in the north that linked these two remote regions together. Its proud legacy continues to this day, giving passengers a front-row seat to the culture, nature, and everyday rhythms of coastal Norway.

Today, Hurtigruten calls its original route the Coastal Express with its fleet of seven ships calling at 34 ports year-round. While it still provides essential transport services for local communities, it’s far more than a ferry. The journeys, known as Original Voyages, have numerous and varied shore excursions allowing travelers a chance to explore authentic Norway at a relaxed pace, with flexible itineraries and approachable pricing.

Two years ago, Hurtigruten launched new premium cruises, Signature Voyages. These itineraries feature enhanced experiences such as all-inclusive food and drink, new ports with longer excursions, and a larger expedition team to lead them.

The MS Trollfjord currently serves as the line’s flagship on these routes, with the MS Midnatsol set to join next year. From May to August, the Svalbard Line itinerary follows the coast of Norway from Bergen before crossing the Norwegian Sea to the remote Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, the site of the last town before the North Pole. The North Cape Line sails from Oslo to the very top of the European continent from September to April, offering travelers one of the best chances anywhere to witness the Northern Lights. Guests can start at either end of an itinerary.

All Hurtigruten ships are small enough to access the most scenic fjords and remote locations that are impossible for larger cruise liners to navigate. Passengers can choose among more than 60 optional excursions (tailored to four different fitness levels), each run by local suppliers eager to showcase the most distinctive highlights of their home region.

Hurtigruten is also justifiably proud of its environmental initiatives, including zero food waste, single-use plastic, partnerships with local food suppliers and excursion operators, and use of sustainable biofuels. The cruise line has invested millions of euros in green upgrades for the fleet and aims to introduce its first zero-emissions ship by 2030.

Cruise from the Svalbard Archipelago to southernmost Norway

Svalbard Courtesy of Hurtigruten

From May to September, the Svalbard Line sails deep into the Arctic, tracing a route from mainland Norway up to the Svalbard archipelago—one of the world’s northernmost inhabited regions. For most of the summer, guests sail under the Midnight Sun, which casts the landscape in continuous light, creating a uniquely charged and energizing atmosphere. Travelers can experience the longer days from the deck or on land by hiking or kayaking, surrounded by the stillness of the High Arctic.

As one of Hurtigruten’s Signature Voyages, this sailing emphasizes comfort and connection to place, with curated excursions, expert lectures, and locally inspired cuisine. The journey includes visits to remote, historic communities and abundant opportunities to explore Svalbard’s striking natural world during its brief but vibrant Arctic summer.

The extensive list of optional excursions includes a combination sea-and-culinary adventure that sets sail from Honningsvåg aboard a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) into the Barents Seas to check the king crab cages floating there, followed by a picnic of some of the day’s catch. Guests can also join a dog sledding-on-wheels team in Longyearbyen, either as a musher or a passenger, before fraternizing with puppies.

See the Northern Lights in the company of experts

The MS Richard under the Northern Lights in Norway Courtesy of Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten also offers the chance to see the Northern Lights, one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena—period. In Norse legend, they were known as the bridge to Valhalla. There’s no better place on the planet to behold the blazing light show than Norway, particularly above the Arctic Circle from October through March.

Optimal viewing conditions await out at sea, where light pollution from civilization is minimal. During the long polar nights, the Northern Lights can appear any time after dark, painting the sky with vibrant colors. To help guests catch the spectacle, the ship’s crew sends out a ship-wide “Northern Lights alert” when the aurora is visible. Hurtigruten is so confident in the likelihood of this occurring, it offers a Northern Lights Promise on select cruises, valid through March 31, 2027. In the event travelers do not witness the aurora, the offer gives them a chance to return on another voyage (terms and conditions apply).

For those curious about the science behind the Northern Lights, Hurtigruten offers Astronomy Voyages on the Coastal Express and North Cape Line that allow travelers to explore more deeply. Guests can take part in stargazing sessions on deck with an onboard expert astronomer and attend lectures that explore the aurora’s origins. Shore excursions often include exclusive visits to the Northern Lights Planetarium in Tromsø and the Northern Lights Cathedral in Alta.

You can also combine the magic of the Northern Lights with a broader exploration of Scandinavia. The North Cape Line’s Savor the Northern Lights itinerary is a land-and-sea journey from Oslo to Helsinki that offers scenic rail travel, a glass igloo stay, and husky sledding in Finnish Lapland.

Get outdoors and experience friluftsliv in Norway

Geiranger Fjord Courtesy of Hurtigruten/Agurtxane Concellon

Norway is a land of mountains, forests, valleys, and—most famously—fjords, where a profound connection to nature and the tradition of friluftsliv (open-air living) is part of the national identity. Hurtigruten invites guests to embrace this spirit through a variety of outdoor excursions on land and sea—or simply by spending quiet moments on deck, surrounded by fresh air and expansive landscapes.

Among the many options for active travelers are kayaking through the center of the picturesque art nouveau town of Ålesund; snowshoeing in Tromsø, “gateway to the Arctic;” and a nighttime snowmobile trip from Mehamm, the northernmost mainland town in the world. Warmer weather excursions include a sea eagle safari aboard a RIB through the Saltstraumen strait and a stand-up paddleboard adventure in Åndalsnes. Of course, hiking and all varieties of biking are on the list, too.

Ålesund Courtesy of Hurtigruten/Andrea Klaussner

Travelers looking for more laid-back adventures can opt for the slow travel route: floating in silence through the placid waters of the rugged canyons of the Hjørundfjord, for example, or a boat excursion to the UNESCO-listed Vega World Heritage Center where island bird guardians harvest the down of migrating eider ducks. Low-impact walking tours are also popular, such as the highly scenic Town Walk & Romsdal Gondola in Åndalsnes. A wide range of available bus tours further maximizes sightseeing opportunities. Local partners lead all Hurtigruten excursions.

Eat authentic fjord-to fork cuisine at every meal

A fisherman bringing his catch on board at Svolgar Courtesy of Hurtigruten/Aguatxane Concellon

“The fjords are our fish tanks, the mountains our herb garden.” A Norwegian cruise with Hurtigruten includes its award-winning Norway’s Coastal Kitchen concept, sustainable fjord-to-table menus all guests get to enjoy. It’s the brand’s way of tangibly supporting local communities while celebrating Norwegian cuisine at its most authentic and delicious.

Every ship in the fleet has a fine dining room, a main restaurant serving three meals a day, and a casual bistro. For fine dining, the creative menus at Røst and Kysten are on a par with those at the world’s top restaurants, but the traditional, everyday Norwegian dishes in the less formal dining rooms are no less lovingly prepared. Suite guests on board Signature voyages also enjoy complimentary access to Røst.

Much of Norway’s Coastal Kitchen’s success is thanks to Hurtigruten’s culinary ambassadors, who collaborate with the onboard chefs to create menus that authentically represent Norway’s culinary culture. The most recent member is Máret Rávdná Buljo, who lives on a reindeer farm and brings her lifelong expertise in Sámi cuisine and cultural traditions to the team.

Perhaps the most original addition to the food-and-drink concept is Havets Bobler (bubbles from the sea), the first sparkling wine aged in the waters of the Arctic. The 2023 inaugural season’s batch numbered 1,500 bottles, but it’s been such a hit with cruise guests and demand is so high, that this September, 5,000 bottles will be submerged in an undisclosed location somewhere along the Norwegian coast. As Hurtigruten puts it, “The ocean floor is our wine cellar.” Skål!