Ski Runs, Sauna Soaks, and Summer Trails: A New Lodge for All Seasons in British Columbia

~ The vibe: A boutique lodge in a historic building built for alpine pursuits in British Columbia Location: 111 One Street West, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada | View on Google Maps From $236 in summer and $11,436/night for winter heli-ski packages (1–3 guests) Book now ~

~

The Afar take

Colorado-based adventure travel company Eleven, known for its intimate, high-touch lodges in remote destinations like Iceland and Chile, transformed a 1911 brick heritage building in Revelstoke, British Columbia, into Eleven Revelstoke Lodge, a 12-room boutique hotel and heli-skiing lodge—its first property in Canada. While prior owners had converted the once-industrial structure into a laid-back, moderately upscale lodging, Eleven has gone more luxe, constructing new suites, upgrading the furnishings, expanding the airy third-floor lounge, and adding experiences in summer and winter. With this lodge, Eleven brings thoughtful design and a new level of service to one of B.C.’s most rugged outdoor playgrounds.

Eleven Revelstoke Lodge runs heli-skiing in the winter. Photo by Tal Roberts/Eleven Revelstoke Lodge

Who’s it for?

From mid-December through March, Eleven Revelstoke Lodge caters exclusively to heli-skiers, working with their partner, Kingfisher Heli-Skiing. June through September, the hotel targets couples or friend groups road-tripping between the Pacific Coast and the Canadian Rockies or adventuring in central British Columbia’s mountains.

The lodge is not designed for families, although older teens or multiple generations of adults can be accommodated. Each guest room has a maximum occupancy of two people.

Revelstoke is known for snow sports and outdoorsy summer activities. Courtesy of Eleven Revelstoke Lodge

The location

Surrounded by the Monashee and Selkirk mountains, Revelstoke is best known for snow sports, with extensive heli-ski operations and more than 3,000 acres of challenging terrain at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. As a Vancouver-based writer who has visited Revelstoke numerous times, I’ve seen the town grow from a gnarly ski hub to a place that’s ramping up its year-round appeal, with art festivals, summer concerts, and gentler adventures in the mountains and on the lakes.

In the warmer months, travelers drive the winding, 16-mile Meadows in the Sky Parkway in Mount Revelstoke National Park to the 6,000-foot summit, where hiking trails range from scenic strolls to full-day adventures. Fleece, down, and hiking boots are standard attire in town, which has more cafés and bakeries than you’d expect in a community of 8,000.

A guest room at Eleven Revelstoke Lodge Photo by Janis Spurdzins/Eleven Revelstoke Lodge

The rooms

The lodge’s three spacious suites have a living area with a sofa, chairs, TV, and bar fridge on the first floor, plus a bedroom and bathroom up a set of open stairs. With most measuring 210–290 square feet, the nine standard rooms aren’t large, but they’re smartly outfitted with midcentury-modern furnishings and colorful wool blankets. The bathrooms are equipped with toilets with heated seats, brass fixtures, walk-in rain showers, and Aveda bath products.

As an in-town property surrounded by other buildings, Eleven Revelstoke’s rooms don’t have stellar mountain views (my Monashee suite overlooked the hotel parking lot), but my two-level unit felt bright and airy, and the bed, topped with a crisp white duvet, was one of the most comfortable I’ve slept in.

Quartermaster Eatery at Eleven Revelstoke Lodge aims to reflect the seasons in its menu. Photos by Janis Spurdzins/Eleven Revelstoke Lodge

The food and drink

Rates include a hearty breakfast in the seasonal, street-level Quartermaster Eatery, with dishes like shrimp toast (an avocado-toast variation layered with shrimp salad and greens) or multigrain porridge topped with crème fraîche sorbet providing creative starts to the day. At dinner, I easily made a meal from two starters, gochujang-spiced sablefish wings and trout with fiddleheads layered over carrot-top puree, leaving no room for popular mains like the hearty pork schnitzel and classic steak frites. But I couldn’t resist sampling the unusual honey-scented beeswax sorbet scattered with bee pollen streusel.

Cocktails are served around the Quartermaster’s U-shaped bar or in a snug guests-only lounge on the basement level.

Staff and service

Many of the lodge staff came to Revelstoke for outdoor adventures and are eager to recommend activities. Experience manager Sheldon Smith told me about his favorite hiking trails, while Lodge manager Abby Healy discussed the pros and cons of bear spray versus air horns when hiking solo. GM Nina Frohlicher suggested her favorite cafés and sent me down the street to the Tamariba Kitchen food truck to lunch on a tasty vegetarian poke bowl.

During the summer, stays of three or more nights include experience planning services, when staff might organize whitewater rafting, guided hikes, or canoe trips on Lake Revelstoke. Daily ski adventures and travel planning assistance, along with breakfast, lunch, and après, are part of the winter heli-ski packages.

Accessibility

While the hotel has an elevator, only one guest room, the 276-square-foot Fosthall unit, has an accessible shower with handrails and a seat and enough space to accommodate a wheelchair in the bedroom.

Eleven Revelstoke Lodge’s spa has four treatment rooms. Photo by Janis Spurdzins/Eleven Revelstoke Lodge

Wellness

Four treatment rooms on the lower level can be booked for massages or other spa services. My 60-minute deep-tissue massage was an invigorating finish to my first active day. The next evening, I alternated between the sauna and the small steam room, both located on the terrace, before climbing the stairs to the rooftop hot tub for a soak overlooking the mountains that surround this B.C. adventure town.