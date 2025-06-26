Elaine Glusac

AFAR Contributor

Elaine Glusac is a travel writer and longtime contributor to The New York Times, where she authors the Frugal Traveler column. Over nearly three decades, her reporting has taken her across six continents and all 50 U.S. states. Her work emphasizes sustainable, budget-conscious travel, and she has won honors such as “Travel Journalist of the Year” from the Society of American Travel Writers. Elaine also contributes to Travel + Leisure, AFAR, Virtuoso, and AARP. In her writing and travels, she blends practical tips with cultural and ecological insight.

Most recent articles
Devils Lake State Park, Devils Lake, hiking, walking, Devils Doorway, East Bluff Trail, couple, smiling
Where to Travel Next
This Midwestern Road Trip Takes in Scenic Small Towns and Landscapes That Inspired Frank Lloyd Wright
June 26, 2025 02:43 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Milwaukee, WI USA - June 01, 2022: The Milwaukee Public Market and downtown area bustle with activity; vehicles and pedestrians.
Food + Drink
This Midwestern City Is Known for Butter Burgers, Bratwurst, and Custard—Here Are the Essential Meals to Try
June 25, 2025 02:44 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Towering bluffs and sweeping sand dunes define the landscape at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan.
U.S. Beaches
You Don’t Need to Go to the East or West Coast for Some of the Best Beaches in the U.S.
June 06, 2025 11:24 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Kayak, Kayaking, Downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee River FY18 Summer Campaign Assets – Matt Scott, retouched image, campaign image, LC retouched image
Cities We Love
The Best Things to Do in Milwaukee, According to an Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Who Calls It Home
May 21, 2025 05:18 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Aerial Photos of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise Aboard Chicago’s First Lady, Summer 2018, Photographer: Barry Butler
4 Days In
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago
May 19, 2025 08:50 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Chicago Field Museum
Family Travel
The Best Kid-Friendly Things to Do in Chicago
July 01, 2024 10:36 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Dollywood sign near the entrance to the theme park in Pigeon Forge, TN.
Family Travel
A First-Timer’s Guide to Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Theme Park in the Smokies
January 02, 2024 01:58 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Italy's Polignano a Mare
Trending News
These Trends Will Define How We Travel in 2023
February 06, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
Winter 2023
The Great Lakes Offer Culture, History, and One of the Most Unique Ecosystems
December 01, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
An illustration depicting a family gathered around a person playing an instrument.
Fall 2022
The Future of Travel: Longer, More Meaningful Trips That Uplift Local Communities
November 07, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Montgomery, AL
Cities We Love
Little Cities That Think Big: 8 Forward-Thinking Destinations Across the U.S.
October 17, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
The views from the Sable Hotel on Chicago's Navy Pier are hard to beat.
Hotels
The Best New Hotels in Chicago
August 04, 2022 12:08 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
In the Magazine
December 01, 2021 02:08 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Cities We Love
December 01, 2021 12:22 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Lleyn Coastal Path Porth Dinllaen, Lleyn peninsula, Gwynedd, North Wales.
Edge of Wales Walk
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
c7e3c0c06f1fc04eb03f09fccb524138.jpg
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
open-uri20121204-22669-1ppb0a
Tonto National Forest
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Chef Charleen Badman’s sophisticated comfort food and Pavle Milic’s exclusive wine list. Where local, organic and sustainable is the operating philosophy. Located in the heart of Old Scottsdale.
FnB Restaurant
April 20, 2021 03:31 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
April 24, 2019 10:33 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
April 04, 2019 06:31 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
History + Culture
December 05, 2018 07:37 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
The Future of Travel
September 25, 2018 06:53 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
The Future of Travel
September 24, 2018 12:44 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
April 05, 2018 01:25 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
February 28, 2018 01:27 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
September 12, 2017 03:32 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Air Travel News
August 14, 2017 04:12 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
Hotels
December 20, 2011 12:26 PM
 · 
Elaine Glusac