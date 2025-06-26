Elaine Glusac is a travel writer and longtime contributor to The New York Times, where she authors the Frugal Traveler column. Over nearly three decades, her reporting has taken her across six continents and all 50 U.S. states. Her work emphasizes sustainable, budget-conscious travel, and she has won honors such as “Travel Journalist of the Year” from the Society of American Travel Writers. Elaine also contributes to Travel + Leisure, AFAR, Virtuoso, and AARP. In her writing and travels, she blends practical tips with cultural and ecological insight.