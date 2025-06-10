6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture

The trips where you embrace the art of doing absolutely nothing at all—aside from napping on a lounge chair, reading all day, and swimming in crystal-clear water—can be life-changing in their way. But travel that provides perspective-shifting experiences (in addition to plenty of rest and rejuvenation) are even more transformative. These are the journeys that feel like kismet, the ones where you board the plane home with a fresh mindset, an understanding of a different culture, and a profound appreciation for travel that firmly cements you in a new place, if only for a few days.

Hyatt properties have perfected this type of guest experience, particularly among Hyatt’s luxury brands. If you’ve ever stayed at Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, or The Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotels, this destination-first approach to hospitality—designed to help you connect to the present moment—is everywhere.

As soon as you check in at one of these hotels or resorts, the elevated service, abundant amenities, and unique experiences encourage you to immerse yourself in your surroundings. Almost effortlessly, your itinerary will fill with unforgettable memories and these experiences will empower you to make meaningful connections in the destination. Read on to discover Afar’s recommendations for some of the incredible cultural immersion offered by World of Hyatt luxury properties.

The Art of the Coconut at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

The infinity pool at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Courtesy of World of Hyatt

As a guest of an Alila hotel or resort, you’ll enter a world of soul awakening and cultural connection, all accompanied by intentional design, sustainable practices, and unparalleled exclusivity. These are resorts that advocate for the type of travel that leads to powerful and unexpected experiences in new places, the kind you wouldn’t encounter anywhere else.

Take Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Arriving on the private island, surrounded by the glittering, turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, immediately introduces you to a world steeped in the potency of nature. The soothing sight of palm trees, long white beaches, and jungle vegetation complements the resort’s various activities that demonstrate the benefits of harmonizing with nature in ways that protect and preserve it.

The Art of the Coconut Experience at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives Courtesy of World of Hyatt

During the Art of the Coconut experience, a Leisure Concierge host will take you on a journey to learn about the coconut tree and all the ways locals use it in their daily lives, from food and art to rope-making. See the traditional method of climbing the coconut trees, use the coconut to make Maldivian dishes and a cocktail, then wrap up the day with a grated coconut and flower bath and a 60-minute massage.

Flamenco performances and olive oil tastings at La Zambra Resort, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

White-washed walls pair with pops of color found throughout La Zambra Resort. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

It’s perhaps impossible to leave a property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt without a story to share with loved ones at home. Each hotel or resort has a strong narrative woven from its design, heritage, and location. When you stay at one of these properties, you’re always well-positioned for once-in-a-lifetime experiences and steps from must-see landmarks. While La Zambra Resort, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, is a popular choice for golfers, it bolsters its allure by appealing to guests’ tastebuds and enticing them with only-here cultural events.

Local flavors abound at La Zambra Resort. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

On “Mediterranean nights,” you can escape to a world of live music, flamenco performances, and local flavors. Or, for something a bit more intimate, take part in an olive oil tasting, specifically created to educate guests on an important Andalusian tradition.

Artisanal taco making at Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa

Fresh, local ingredients are a priority at Miraval Arizona. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

With several locations across North America, Miraval is renowned for its mindfulness and wellness programs unlike those anywhere else. These private, off-the-grid sanctuaries are all about self-discovery, balance, and complete integration within your surroundings, offering specialized services (spa treatments, counseling, education, and physical training) as well as local, flavorful cuisine that fuels the body and feels inherently tied to the destination.

A guest room at Miraval Arizona. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

After a morning stretch class or yogalates at Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa, join expert chefs in the Balance Kitchen for artisan taco making. The experience combines learnings on general farming, sustainability, and community with tangible culinary skills you can use long after checking out.

Immersive art viewing at Park Hyatt London River Thames

Wake up to your personal view of the London Eye. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The Park Hyatt brand has firmly solidified its place among the world’s most luxurious brands with an ambience of understated elegance and dedication to outfitting its properties with curated art and enriching cultural experiences. Although you’ll find them in top cities and vacation destinations around the globe—London, Paris, New York, and Tokyo, among them—Park Hyatt hotels and resorts are destinations in and of themselves.

The hotel’s impressive art collection continues in The Nine Elms Bar & Lounge. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

At Park Hyatt London River Thames, creativity and discovery unfold around you as soon as you enter the lobby. A Charlie Whinney commission inspired by the iconic waterway outside the hotel, Ebb and Flow, welcomes guests. From there, explore a “park by water” art gallery, admiring pieces by more than 20 world-renowned artists throughout the property for a distinctive cultural experience that reflects London’s international appeal. It’s a significantly quieter, more personal journey than you might find at the nearby Tate Modern or other major institutions here, but no less impactful.

Beekeeping and falconry at Alila Ventana Big Sur

Dine alfresco among the California foliage at Alila Ventana Big Sur. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The Alila brand experience is multifaceted. It inspires and invigorates guests and creates more well-rounded travelers thanks to the different sustainability-minded and cultural initiatives that have become intrinsic to each property.

Guests of Alila Ventana Big Sur have their choice of enrichment—everything from beekeeping to falconry. The “Bees and Big Sur” educational experience explores the relationship between local flowers and bees. It gives participants a blind tasting of honey from the Big Sur property and destinations worldwide.

Bring out your artistic side at Alila Ventana Big Sur. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

If hawks, owls, and falcons are more your speed, join Antonio Balestreri, the resort’s master falconer, for a flight demonstration, a bird meet-and-greet, ample photo ops, and a short hike alongside a “special flying guest.”

Cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets

The cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets offer a welcome reprieve from the sun. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

You can connect with local culture on property at Playa del Carmen’s Impression Moxché by Secrets and the brand’s other property, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets. Designed for a rewarding trip in style, the resorts promise distinctive, destination-driven adventures.

The Presidential Villa at Impression Moxché by Secrets. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The three cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets achieve a balance of relaxation and cultural enrichment. Primarily found in the Yucatán Peninsula, cenotes are sinkholes or wells formed by the collapse of limestone bedrock and filled with fresh water. The ones on the property are just as tranquil as those elsewhere in the region. Plus, you can enjoy a frozen craft cocktail delivered to you for your swim.