Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationArt + Culture
Sponsored by World of Hyatt   •  June 10, 2025

6 Hotels That Immerse You in Local Culture

From falconry in the California desert to olive oil tasting in Spain, these immersive hotel stays connect you to place.

A glass house nestled on a cliff in Big Sur, surounded by trees and shrubs

Alila Ventana Big Sur

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The trips where you embrace the art of doing absolutely nothing at all—aside from napping on a lounge chair, reading all day, and swimming in crystal-clear water—can be life-changing in their way. But travel that provides perspective-shifting experiences (in addition to plenty of rest and rejuvenation) are even more transformative. These are the journeys that feel like kismet, the ones where you board the plane home with a fresh mindset, an understanding of a different culture, and a profound appreciation for travel that firmly cements you in a new place, if only for a few days.

Hyatt properties have perfected this type of guest experience, particularly among Hyatt’s luxury brands. If you’ve ever stayed at Park Hyatt, Alila, Miraval, Impression by Secrets, or The Unbound Collection by Hyatt hotels, this destination-first approach to hospitality—designed to help you connect to the present moment—is everywhere.

As soon as you check in at one of these hotels or resorts, the elevated service, abundant amenities, and unique experiences encourage you to immerse yourself in your surroundings. Almost effortlessly, your itinerary will fill with unforgettable memories and these experiences will empower you to make meaningful connections in the destination. Read on to discover Afar’s recommendations for some of the incredible cultural immersion offered by World of Hyatt luxury properties.

The Art of the Coconut at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

The infinity pool at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, bordered by palm trees and modern lounge chairs.

The infinity pool at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

As a guest of an Alila hotel or resort, you’ll enter a world of soul awakening and cultural connection, all accompanied by intentional design, sustainable practices, and unparalleled exclusivity. These are resorts that advocate for the type of travel that leads to powerful and unexpected experiences in new places, the kind you wouldn’t encounter anywhere else.

Take Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Arriving on the private island, surrounded by the glittering, turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, immediately introduces you to a world steeped in the potency of nature. The soothing sight of palm trees, long white beaches, and jungle vegetation complements the resort’s various activities that demonstrate the benefits of harmonizing with nature in ways that protect and preserve it.

Two hotel guests are learning about coconuts from a Leisure Concierge host at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

The Art of the Coconut Experience at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

During the Art of the Coconut experience, a Leisure Concierge host will take you on a journey to learn about the coconut tree and all the ways locals use it in their daily lives, from food and art to rope-making. See the traditional method of climbing the coconut trees, use the coconut to make Maldivian dishes and a cocktail, then wrap up the day with a grated coconut and flower bath and a 60-minute massage.

Flamenco performances and olive oil tastings at La Zambra Resort, a part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

White-washed walls pair with pops of color in a penthouse at the La Zambra Resort.

White-washed walls pair with pops of color found throughout La Zambra Resort.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

It’s perhaps impossible to leave a property within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt without a story to share with loved ones at home. Each hotel or resort has a strong narrative woven from its design, heritage, and location. When you stay at one of these properties, you’re always well-positioned for once-in-a-lifetime experiences and steps from must-see landmarks. While La Zambra Resort, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, is a popular choice for golfers, it bolsters its allure by appealing to guests’ tastebuds and enticing them with only-here cultural events.

Two hotel guests are drinking cocktails at a dinner table at La Zambra Resort. The woman guest is about to put her fork into a seafood appetizer.

Local flavors abound at La Zambra Resort.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

On “Mediterranean nights,” you can escape to a world of live music, flamenco performances, and local flavors. Or, for something a bit more intimate, take part in an olive oil tasting, specifically created to educate guests on an important Andalusian tradition.

Artisanal taco making at Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa

Dining tables at Miraval Arizona are set up on a patio next to a fireplace, overlooking the vast desert and mountains.

Fresh, local ingredients are a priority at Miraval Arizona.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

With several locations across North America, Miraval is renowned for its mindfulness and wellness programs unlike those anywhere else. These private, off-the-grid sanctuaries are all about self-discovery, balance, and complete integration within your surroundings, offering specialized services (spa treatments, counseling, education, and physical training) as well as local, flavorful cuisine that fuels the body and feels inherently tied to the destination.

The entry to a guest room at Miraval Arizona is decorated with cactus and simplistic landscaping.

A guest room at Miraval Arizona.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

After a morning stretch class or yogalates at Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa, join expert chefs in the Balance Kitchen for artisan taco making. The experience combines learnings on general farming, sustainability, and community with tangible culinary skills you can use long after checking out.

Immersive art viewing at Park Hyatt London River Thames

The London Eye is seen out the window of a guestroom at Park Hyatt London River Thames.

Wake up to your personal view of the London Eye.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The Park Hyatt brand has firmly solidified its place among the world’s most luxurious brands with an ambience of understated elegance and dedication to outfitting its properties with curated art and enriching cultural experiences. Although you’ll find them in top cities and vacation destinations around the globe—London, Paris, New York, and Tokyo, among them—Park Hyatt hotels and resorts are destinations in and of themselves.

A Charlie Whinney commission inspired by the iconic waterway outside the hotel, Ebb and Flow, welcomes guests in the lobby of Park Hyatt London River Thames.

The hotel’s impressive art collection continues in The Nine Elms Bar & Lounge.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

At Park Hyatt London River Thames, creativity and discovery unfold around you as soon as you enter the lobby. A Charlie Whinney commission inspired by the iconic waterway outside the hotel, Ebb and Flow, welcomes guests. From there, explore a “park by water” art gallery, admiring pieces by more than 20 world-renowned artists throughout the property for a distinctive cultural experience that reflects London’s international appeal. It’s a significantly quieter, more personal journey than you might find at the nearby Tate Modern or other major institutions here, but no less impactful.

Beekeeping and falconry at Alila Ventana Big Sur

Two guests dine alfresco among the California foliage at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Dine alfresco among the California foliage at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The Alila brand experience is multifaceted. It inspires and invigorates guests and creates more well-rounded travelers thanks to the different sustainability-minded and cultural initiatives that have become intrinsic to each property.

Guests of Alila Ventana Big Sur have their choice of enrichment—everything from beekeeping to falconry. The “Bees and Big Sur” educational experience explores the relationship between local flowers and bees. It gives participants a blind tasting of honey from the Big Sur property and destinations worldwide.

Guests enjoys a painting class overlooking the dunes and ocean at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Bring out your artistic side at Alila Ventana Big Sur.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

If hawks, owls, and falcons are more your speed, join Antonio Balestreri, the resort’s master falconer, for a flight demonstration, a bird meet-and-greet, ample photo ops, and a short hike alongside a “special flying guest.”

Cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets

A freshwater cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets offer a welcome reprieve from the sun. Lounge chairs and umbrellas surround the cenote, which is bordered by a rock wall and foliage.

The cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets offer a welcome reprieve from the sun.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

You can connect with local culture on property at Playa del Carmen’s Impression Moxché by Secrets and the brand’s other property, Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets. Designed for a rewarding trip in style, the resorts promise distinctive, destination-driven adventures.

The Presidential Villa at Impression Moxché by Secrets. Simplistic, modern design complements the natural materials that are featured in the spacious room, which looks directly out to the water and palm trees.

The Presidential Villa at Impression Moxché by Secrets.

Courtesy of World of Hyatt

The three cenotes at Impression Moxché by Secrets achieve a balance of relaxation and cultural enrichment. Primarily found in the Yucatán Peninsula, cenotes are sinkholes or wells formed by the collapse of limestone bedrock and filled with fresh water. The ones on the property are just as tranquil as those elsewhere in the region. Plus, you can enjoy a frozen craft cocktail delivered to you for your swim.

World of Hyatt
From Our Partners
Luxurious seating overlooks an infinity pool and the ocean at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres.
Epic Trips
5 Travel Moments You’ll Only Have at These Luxury Hotels
Sponsored by
A garden in Detroit, Michigan with a mural by <a href="https://www.aylonomad.com/">https://www.aylonomad.com/</a> and <a href="https://www.cbloxx.co.uk/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000180-8bd0-dd55-a3eb-9bd4fc3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1747847556787,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1747847556787,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.cbloxx.co.uk/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d4-df3a-a9fe-fbdc1b9a0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d4-df3a-a9fe-fbdc1b850000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266&quot;}">Cbloxx</a> of <a href="https://www.nomadclan.co.uk/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000180-8bd0-dd55-a3eb-9bd4fc3b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1747847582810,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1747847582810,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6fc4-d340-a795-efe797f20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.nomadclan.co.uk/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d5-de7f-a3de-f3ff80280000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;33ac701a-72c1-316a-a3a5-13918cf384df&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-f3d5-de7f-a3de-f3ff80140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;02ec1f82-5e56-3b8c-af6e-6fc7c8772266&quot;}">Nomad Clan</a> in the background
Cities We Love
The Afar Insider’s Guide to Detroit
Sponsored by
Sandals' overwater villas on the lush coast of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
4 Ways Sandals Resorts Bring Caribbean Life to You
Sponsored by
Waterfront dining at Parisol Beach Club Grill at Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A large wrap around bar is set up next to dining tables. Natural woods, materials and colors are used in the design of the space.
Food + Drink
How This Resort Is Redefining Dining in the Caribbean
Sponsored by
Luxury camp site set up under the stars with a private chef and sleeping quarters. Two chairs are set up next to a fire pit. Site is secluded and shaded by trees with mountains in the background.
Epic Trips
8 Life-Changing Trips from South Africa to South America
Sponsored by
Guests observe elephants in Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya
Epic Trips
A Safari and Beach Getaway in One Perfect Itinerary
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
The Linn Cove Viaduct, at mile marker 304.4, was one of the most ambitious and technically challenging segments of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Road Trips
8 Road Trips Through Iconic U.S. National Parks
June 11, 2025 02:43 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
The Imperial Suite at the Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme is decorated in neutral hues with colorful contemporary art in the center of the room.
Art + Culture
6 Must-Visit Hotels for Art Enthusiasts
Sponsored by
This Sompong tree at Aman Nai Lert Bangkok sits next to the hotel's swimming pool.
Stay Here Next
Inside Bangkok’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Opening of the Year
June 10, 2025 11:28 AM
 · 
Jenny Adams
The cafe in Le Jardin de Verre by Locke in Paris has wood floors, green chairs, and colorful paintings on the walls.
Hotels
This New Hotel in Paris Sits Inside an 18th-Century Townhouse With a Private Garden—and It Starts at $160
June 09, 2025 11:03 AM
 · 
Laura Rysman

See More