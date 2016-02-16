With the expansion of Edinburgh Airport, it's no longer the case that Glasgow is the natural air gateway to Scotland. Nevertheless, the city’s main airport (Glasgow Prestwick Airport is located around 50 km from Glasgow itself) continues to thrive, with direct flights to North American, Middle Eastern, and European destinations, along with regular connections to other key British cities.

Glasgow’s city center is laid out in a grid system very much like cities in the United States, which makes exploring by foot extremely easy. For the West End, use the Subway/Underground transport system to get to Hillhead Station. Frequent public buses and suburban trains service the city’s various areas. Taxis are plentiful (if not all that cheap) while regular trains run from the city’s two stations (Glasgow Central and Queen Street) to other destinations within Scotland and Great Britain.