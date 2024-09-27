Summer 2024

This fall, we are commemorating 15 years of Afar, and it is fun to look back. Since 2009, Afar’s stories have inspired, enriched, and empowered our community of travelers who care.

Rooted in the power of experiential travel, Afar has grown to be one of the most forward-thinking, critically acclaimed travel media publications today. Now, as we reflect on the past 15 years, it’s our chance to proudly celebrate our legacy and boldly steward the future of travel as a force for good.

The 15 stories highlighted here are some of our favorites because they fulfill our editorial mission. They are inclusive stories that showcase the multitude of the human experience. They are driven by curiosity about the world, without judgment. They are optimistic and joyful, while not whitewashing or Photoshopping reality. And finally, they showcase the power of radical empathy, or of arriving in a new place with humility and a desire to learn from others.

If you enjoy reading through our archives, please consider subscribing to our quarterly print magazine to see what the next 15 years holds. Thanks for your support!

JULIA COSGROVE
VP and Editor in Chief

Summer 2024
These Photos Tell the Lesser-Known Story of Route 66
September 27, 2024 02:43 PM
Ashlea Halpern
Summer 2024
New Orleans Is Ready to Tell a Different Story
September 24, 2024 08:07 AM
Santi Elijah Holley
Plantation tours across the United States are sharing the real story of American chattel slavery.
Summer 2024
Americans Should Be Visiting Plantations
September 09, 2024 11:08 AM
Latria Graham
A view of 7,103-foot Mount Monolith in the Ogilvie Mountain range on a helicopter flight over Tombstone Territorial Park.
Summer 2024
The Most Wintry Place in North America, and Why We Love It
September 06, 2024 12:11 PM
Debbie Olsen
Summer 2024
A New Generation of Chefs is Revitalizing an Immigrant Cuisine in Mexico City
September 03, 2024 08:36 AM
Naomi Tomky