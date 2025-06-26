There’s More to Telluride Than Trails and Ski Lifts

While Telluride and Mountain Village may be known for skiing, this historic mining area is also a vibrant summer destination, home to internationally renowned events along with smaller festivals, a thriving local arts scene, and laid-back mountain charm. The dramatic landscape framed by the soaring San Juan Mountains makes for a cinematic, surreal backdrop for summer events, from open-air film screenings and art walks to live music and weekly markets.

Events are often free and easily accessible via a stroll downtown or a scenic gondola ride. Add in exceptional restaurants, independently owned shops and stylish accommodations and you’ve got a mountain getaway that’s anything but typical. Here’s how to make the most of summer in Telluride and Mountain Village.

Ride the gondola

Ride the gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village for sweeping mountain views. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

The iconic gondola shuttles passengers between Telluride and Mountain Village, offering front-row seats to views that stretch hundreds of miles on a clear day. Ride at dusk when the box canyon glows violet in the golden light. The gondola runs until midnight (and until 2 a.m. on weekends during peak season in summer), ideal for a tranquil journey through the valley under star-filled skies. No matter the time of day you ride, the experience is unforgettable.

Watch movies in Mountain Village

Catch an outdoor film in Mountain Village. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Each Saturday night, the film series Movies Under the Stars (June 14–August 16, 2025) transforms Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village into an outdoor cinema. This free weekly event screens family favorites like The Goonies and The Sandlot. Bring a blanket and snacks, or consider takeout from any of the excellent restaurants around the plaza. Common consumption areas in Mountain Village mean you can also pair a cocktail, wine, or beer from one of the restaurants with your meal. And, since the event takes place steps from the gondola, it’s easy to enjoy a starlit ride back to downtown Telluride after the showing.

Listen to live music in the mountains

An outdoor concert Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Rain or shine, every Wednesday evening starting in June and running until August 27, 2025, Mountain Village hosts the Sunset Concert Series—a beloved local summer tradition produced since 2011 by Telluride’s current mayor. Each week features a different band, from reggae and bluegrass to blues and cumbia, all against a stunning backdrop of mountain peaks.

Go to the Mountain Village and Telluride farmers’ markets

The Market on the Plaza in Mountain Village Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Brett Schreckengost

In addition to movies and music, Mountain Village hosts a weekly farmers’ market unlike any other. Market on the Plaza takes place in one of the town’s plazas inspired by Europe’s pedestrian villages for a shopping experience that embodies the unique feeling of traveling here. Each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event brings together a mix of local farmers, makers, and food vendors.

Expect a similar lineup of fresh produce and other ingredients, handmade goods, and prepared food at downtown Telluride’s farmers’ market on Fridays (10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Grab a fresh-cut bouquet of flowers, sample local flavors from a variety of food carts, and savor tasty dumplings and stir fry. On the craft side, look for one-of-a-kind gifts, including accessories and jewelry that you can’t find anywhere else.

Attend a food and wine festival

A Telluride Table event unfolds against dramatic mountain scenery. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Explore Colorado’s creative culinary spirit with these three flavorful summer events. Telluride Food + Vine recently kicked off the season with a lively community-focused weekend (June 13–15, 2025). Along with sipping delicious wines throughout the weekend, guests enjoy signature cocktails, food demonstrations, and hands-on seminars at this annual food festival.

In July, chefs, winemakers, creatives, and culinary enthusiasts gather for Telluride Table, a series of intimate dining experiences. They include the Sunday Grand Tasting, with curated global wines, plus food such as fried chicken and caviar. And, the celebrations continue with Telluride Reserve (July 31–August 2, 2025), featuring master sommelier-led wine tastings, hike-and-sip outings, and culinary adventures, such as a five-course lunch that begins with a climb into an off-road vehicle.

See art in Telluride and Mountain Village

On the first Thursday of each month, more than a dozen galleries, shops, and studios in Telluride and Mountain Village stay open late for Telluride Art Walk. From 5 p.m.–8 p.m., you can meander through new exhibits, meet local artists, and spot public art. Grab a map from Telluride Arts HQ or simply see where your curiosity leads you.

If your visit doesn’t align with the monthly Art Walk, visit Ah Haa School for the Arts for immersive art installations, temporary exhibitions, and even beer tastings in the culinary classroom. The school also hosts the annual HAHA benefit (July 18–20, 2025), a multiday artist takeover that transforms each classroom with collaborative art-making, craft cocktails, and a pop-art disco.

Shop, sip, and stroll Main Street

Boutiques, restaurants, and galleries line Telluride’s Main Street. Courtesy of Visit Telluride/Ryan Bonneau

Downtown Telluride is a National Historic Landmark District. Lined with 19th-century Victorian buildings that now house a distinctive mix of independent shops, restaurants, and galleries, Colorado Avenue (locally known as Main Street) is the heart of the town. Take your time browsing vinyl LPs, exquisitely crafted folk instruments, art prints, neon cowboy hats, and Native American weavings. To refuel, cozy up in a café for a strong coffee and something sweet, or check out one of the nearby bars or breweries.

Whether you’re wandering the historic storefronts or exploring charming plazas, you’ll find a destination where inspiration and culture flourish among the San Juans. If you’re the kind of traveler who likes a side of sky-high creativity with your mountain views, there’s more than enough in Telluride and Mountain Village to keep you curious.

