No trip to Guadalajara is complete without tequila, mariachi, art, architecture, and delicious food. A day trip to the town of Tequila to visit local distilleries is easy to arrange. You may also want to experience the slightly out-of-the-way Tlaquepaque, an artisan area full of incredible handmade pottery and other souvenirs. When you’re done shopping, stop by El Parían in the main plaza to enjoy live mariachi music and some cazuela, a local citrus-tequila punch served in a handmade clay bowl.

Within the city proper, start at the Centro Historico and walk around the beautiful plazas, where you’ll see buildings dating back to the Mexican Revolution. From there, you can visit the Hospicio Cabañas, an old hospital complex built at the start of the 19th century that features an incredible selection of murals by Jose Clemente Orozco. Art and architecture buffs should also check out Hotel Demetria, a boutique hotel in the charming neighborhood of Colonia Lafayette that’s flanked by two beautifully preserved pieces of Mexican modernist architecture—a 1929 home by Pritzker prizewinner Luis Barragán that now houses modern art gallery Travesía Cuatro, and Casa Quiñones, designed by Barragán’s contemporary and close friend Pedro Castellanos.

Finally, you’ll want to hit Mercado Libertad, one of Latin America’s largest indoor markets. Even if you’re not interested in buying any of the fresh produce, handicrafts, or home items on offer, you’ll be impressed by the market’s sheer scale, colors, and culture.