Rosalind Cummings yeats

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates

Rosalind Cummings-Yeates is an award-winning journalist and author, specializing in travel and culture. Based in Chicago, she pens stories that reflect the spirit and traditions of people and destinations. Her credits include USA Today, Smithsonian Magazine, BBC, House Beautiful, Thrillist, National Geographic, Chicago Magazine, MSN, Lonely Planet, Afar, Time Magazine, Midwest Living, and London Telegraph. She is the author of Exploring Chicago Blues: Inside The Scene Past and Present and Moon 52 Things to Do in Chicago and a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and the American Society of Journalists and Authors. You can follow her on Threads and Instagram @farsightedgirl.

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Chicago, Illinois - United States - December 24th, 2024: Downtown mural “Muddy Waters Mural” by artist Eduardo Kobra in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
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