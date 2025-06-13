Sponsored Content
Slow Travel Is In, and This California Town Does It Right

From scenic bike rides and historic spas to stylish hotels and eco-friendly wineries, there are many ways to enjoy San Luis Obispo mindfully.

Rolling green hills are basked in sunlight and the town of San Luis Obispo is seen in the valley.

San Luis Obispo’s rolling green hills invite you to slow down and relax.

Courtesy of Visit San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo is about more than sunshine, breezes, and perfect beaches—though there’s plenty of that, too. Features like delicious food and wine, high culture, low stress, illuminating history, and healthy, casual living help define the seaside destination, also known as SLO. But perhaps what’s best about this charming slice of California coast is how it all adds up to a local lifestyle where you can’t help but slow down, travel more mindfully, savor its richness, and embrace a laid-back vibe that will linger with you.

City tours, sunset hikes, and more walkable experiences in SLO

To make your travels easy, start by checking out SLO Car Free. You’ll get tools and tips for navigating the city independently of your automobile. Registering brings discounts on train travel, restaurants, and wineries while helping to ensure that those invigorating ocean breezes remain fresh for future generations. For those accustomed to traveling by car, San Luis Obispo is a perfect place to reduce your carbon footprint thanks to its manageable size that’s surprisingly easy to navigate.

Upon arrival, get your bearings in the historic, eminently walkable downtown with the Taste of SLO Walking Tour, where you’ll enjoy local specialties like smoked Santa Maria-style barbecue, artisanal chocolates, and more. You can also follow the locals on a short hike up to Terrace Hill to get a complete panorama of the city from above and marvel at some of California’s best sunsets.

A group of hikers descend a mountain. Rolling green hills and the city of San Luis Obispo are below.

Simply stepping outdoors brings wellness in San Luis Obispo.

Courtesy of Visit San Luis Obispo

For a more rigorous hike, plenty of options await just beyond the city, from the stunning views and year-round disc golf at Laguna Lake Park to the moderately more challenging, dog-friendly Bowden Ranch and Reservoir Canyon Trail.

Bike coastal trails and urban paths

Cycling is one of the local favorite pastimes, and you’ll understand why once you set your eyes on the many scenic bike trails in its backyard. The Johnson Ranch Loop features rolling hills and a variety of coastal wildflowers. Or take one of several more strenuous trails which cut through the Irish Hills. You can also experience the key role biking has at the heart of SLO living by participating in the ongoing, all-skills community rides with the SLO Bike Club.

Taste wine in eco-friendly vineyards

With more than two centuries of winemaking history and over 250 wineries spread across upwards of 16 different American Viticultural Areas within San Luis Obispo County, the wine scene here is truly distinctive. Visit the SLO Sustainable Wine Trail to dive palate-first into the region’s rich, delicious winemaking world and learn about what makes their oenological past and present stand out.

Focusing your journey on wineries that meet the strict Sustainability in Practice certification, like Wolff and Chamisal (two outstanding vineyards located a few miles down the road from one another), you’ll learn about this proud history. In addition to exploring some of the many area winemakers who continue to break new ground in sustainable winemaking, you’ll also have the chance to taste the fruits of their labor.

Practice goat yoga, get a CBD massage, and more

California certainly knows how to unwind, and San Luis Obispo offers many of its own unique pathways to calm. It’s an ideal home base for relaxing beach days thanks to famous beaches within 10-20 minutes of the city center—from Avila and Pismo to the Strand near Morro Bay. Countless spas, massage centers, and retreats will also help you find peace and care for yourself.

Located downtown on Broad Street, the Beauty Poet is a one-stop boutique and holistic spa specializing in sustainable salves and serums to make you feel—and look—your best. For something a little different, the Lapis & Lotus Center offers reiki, meditation sessions, and other approaches to healing. At the family-owned Mullenax Ranch, you can experience California Goat Yoga. The curious little creatures interact with you (sometimes crawling on your body) while practicing your pose, adding an extra stress-reducing and unforgettable element to your usual yoga routine.

While it may be impossible to sum up the feeling of visiting California’s most singularly whimsical hotel for the first time, it’s safe to say getting a treatment at the Spa at Madonna Inn will be delightful. From CBD-infused Swedish massages to anti-aging facials and a rotating menu of monthly wellness specials to enjoy among the hotel’s 1,000 acres just outside of town, it’s a sublime experience. Make it that much better with a slice of the Madonna’s legendary Pink Champagne Cake from the hotel bakery.

Eat farm-fresh produce and shop for local crafts

People walk through downtown San Luis Obispo at twilight. String lights create a welcoming atmosphere and diners hang out outside one restaurant next to some planted shrubs and trees.

Delicious dining fills downtown San Luis Obispo’s walkable streets.

Courtesy of Visit San Luis Obispo

Meals here are a chance to kick back, too, and often show off the kind of California bounty that defines the region. Visit SLO Ranch Farms and Marketplace, a 20-minute walk south of the Madonna Inn, to pick your own produce and eat a farm-to-table lunch. At San Luis Obispo Public Market, spread out over three stories south of Old Town, you can sample SLO’s full spectrum of local cuisine and crafts. The High Street Market & Deli, located on the edge of downtown, is a friendly, historic spot where you can grab a beef dip “doobie style” on a fresh-baked French roll.

With shopping, you can also slow down and immerse yourself in local culture. Charming, independently owned boutiques unique to downtown San Luis Obispo include Blackwater, a mother-daughter-owned boutique offering a collection of gifts, gear, and vintage goods. Junkgirls is SLO’s go-to for handmade furniture, decor, and more.

See art and visit midweek for fewer crowds

Two people walk past a mural on the exterior wall of a business in San Luis Obispo. The mural has a black background and says SLO IRRESISTIBLE in large white and pink text. Maroon, yellow and orange flowers fill in the rest of the mural. Opposite the mural, ivy covers the neighboring building and trees are seen in the background.

A mural in in San Luis Obispo.

Visit San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo during the week means fewer crowds, allowing you ample space to slow down and enjoy the city as the locals do. Each Thursday, the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market welcomes you to a world of outstanding produce, local crafts, and live music across five walkable blocks.

More than a typical college town, San Luis Obispo buzzes with creative energy. At the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, browse the collection of regional, national, and international works for free from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. between Thursday and Monday. Check out SLO County Arts to catch an event on its calendar, including ongoing art talks held on select Wednesday nights.

To make your weekday visit that much sweeter, a host of businesses—including breweries, restaurants, and cinemas—offer “MidWeekend Specials” throughout San Luis Obispo, like all-you-can-eat pizza and discounted pitchers and pints.

A packed street of shoppers frequents the weekly Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market. Vendors set up tented booths all along the perimeter of the street and string lights are strung in the trees.

The weekly Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

Book an eco-friendly hotel

Nature is the beating heart of what San Luis Obispo is all about, and the Sustainable SLO program makes clear its commitment to protecting the local environment. The city’s goal is to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2035, and a partnership with Kind Traveler helps make it easier for travelers to do their part.

With the Keys for Trees program, whenever you stay at one of the 41 hotels in town, including stylish, eco-friendly favorites like the Wayfarer, Hotel San Luis Obispo, and Hotel Cerro, a portion of your booking fee will fund planting 10,000 new trees throughout the city. If you find yourself inspired by what they’re doing, you might consider making an additional donation to EcoSLO, volunteering to plant a tree yourself, or simply visiting again soon.

