8 Most Scenic Amtrak Routes in America

Long train trips were designed for those who understand the old adage of appreciating the journey, not just the destination. Sure, you could fly from Chicago to San Francisco in under five hours, but would you be able to gaze at the cascading waterfalls of Glenwood Canyon in Colorado or the frosted pine branches of the Sierra Nevada in California?
Last year, 32.8 million people climbed aboard Amtrak—the highest ridership ever for the passenger rail service and a 15 percent increase from 2023. While many of them were just commuting to work, plenty were on a mission to see America (and some of Canada) at a leisurely pace.
Some routes, of course, are superior to others, serving up memorable views from the observation car—or a private roomette. Here are the eight that are worth booking for the journey alone.
Coast Starlight
- Endpoints: Los Angeles to Seattle
- Time: 35 hours
- Distance: 1,377 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/coast-starlight-train
The Coast Starlight has been shuttling riders along the Pacific since Amtrak launched, in 1971, and it’s still one of the railroad company’s most beloved trains. On this trip, the observation car is your best friend, offering panoramic views of waves crashing along the majestic Pacific Ocean coastline, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge blanketed in fog, lush vineyards in the Willamette Valley, and the snow-capped Cascades. If that landscape beckons, fear not: Buy a USA Rail Pass, so you can hop on and off along the route. (Yes, you can bring your surfboard on the train.)
California Zephyr
- Endpoints: Chicago to San Francisco
- Time: 35 hours
- Distance: 2,437 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/california-zephyr-train
A ride along the California Zephyr is a reminder of the country’s astounding geographical diversity. Traveling from Chicago to San Francisco, you’ll take in Iowa’s rolling hills, Nebraska’s endless plains, Colorado’s mountains, Utah’s red-rock canyons, Nevada’s pristine deserts, and finally California’s alpine lakes. You’ll also experience a bit of rail history: The stretch of track between Reno and Sacramento is actually part of the original transcontinental railroad, constructed during the Civil War.
Adirondack
- Endpoints: New York City to Montreal, Canada
- Time: 10 hours
- Distance: 381 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/adirondack-train
The Adirondack leaves from New York City at breakfast time and arrives in time for a late dinner in Montreal. Peak season here is fall, when the trees put on their fiery autumnal best, but the route is also particularly scenic in late spring, when the apple trees of the Hudson Valley are flowering. Honestly, every season is beautiful when you’re chugging along the bluff-lined Hudson River and curving around the vast Lake Champlain.
From May through November, Amtrak’s Trails & Rails Program ensures National Park Service volunteer guides join the ride between NYC and Albany to offer insight about the Native Americans from the area, nearby battles of the American Revolution, and the history of the Adirondack Mountains.
Sunset Limited
- Endpoints: New Orleans to Los Angeles
- Time: 48 hours
- Distance: 1,995 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/sunset-limited-train
Amtrak’s southernmost route, the Sunset Limited connects New Orleans to Los Angeles and in between treats riders to weeping willow–flanked bayous and saguaro-studded deserts. Fun fact: This is the country’s oldest “named” train in continuous operation, having descended from the Southern Pacific Railroad’s Sunset Limited service, which launched in 1894. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys and river otters as you roll by Louisiana’s Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge. In Texas, meanwhile, be on the lookout for man-made wonders, like the Pecos River High Bridge (which was the third-highest bridge in the world when it was built in 1892) and the iconic Prada Marfa art installation, just west of Valentine.
Empire Builder
- Endpoints: Chicago to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle
- Time: 46 hours
- Distance: 2,256 miles to Portland (or 2,205 miles to Seattle)
- Learn more: amtrak.com/empire-builder-train
The Empire Builder takes a northerly route, connecting Chicago to the Pacific Northwest—either connecting to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle—and chugging through Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho. From crossing the mighty Mississippi (the river is so wide, it takes a few minutes to traverse) to rolling alongside Glacier National Park, this is a journey to remember. The train is actually one of the best ways to get to Glacier, and many passengers choose to hop off at one of three stops within the area to explore for a day (or a weekend). While aboard, just be sure to stake out seats in the observation car before rolling through, so you can snap photos of mountain vistas, turquoise lakes, and pine forests.
Pacific Surfliner
- Endpoints: San Luis Obispo to San Diego
- Time: 9 hours
- Distance: 351 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/pacific-surfliner-train
There’s no better way to soak up the beauty of southern California than aboard the Pacific Surfliner, which covers some of the state’s best real estate, hugging the coastline and dipping alongside vineyards and small beach towns, like Carpinteria. The train serves 29 stations between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, which also means you don’t have to worry about traffic jams on your way to ride Space Mountain at Disneyland or go wine tasting in Oxnard. Want to visit a few cities on your trip? Buy a California Rail Pass ($159 for adults and $79.50 for kids), which lets you travel up to seven days within a 21-day window.
Cascades
- Endpoints: Vancouver, Canada, to Eugene, Oregon
- Time: 10 hours, 25 minutes
- Distance: 467 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/cascades-train
The Cascades is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest and named for the Cascade Range, which the train snakes alongside as it journeys from Oregon to British Columbia. Catch a glimpse of 14,410-foot Mt. Rainier, the Cascades’ highest peak. (If you’re traveling north, it’ll be on your right.) The route also serves up picture-postcard water views of Puget Sound, the Columbia River, and Chuckanut Bay on the eastern shore of Salish Sea. While the line technically runs from Vancouver, BC, to Eugene, Oregon, be aware that you’ll have to stop and switch trains in Seattle or Portland to experience the full trek.
Southwest Chief
- Endpoints: Chicago to Los Angeles
- Time: 43 hours
- Distance: 2,265 miles
- Learn more: amtrak.com/southwest-chief-train
The Southwest Chief offers up plenty of Wild West nostalgia. Coming from Illinois, things start out slow, but the scenery kicks into high gear once the train crosses through Raton Pass from Colorado into New Mexico, where you’ll likely be treated to a wondrous desert sunset that turns the skies sherbet orange. Highlights in the Land of Enchantment include curving through Apache Canyon, sidling along the red sandstone cliffs near Gallup, and marveling at the barren lava fields of El Malpais National Monument and National Conservation Area.