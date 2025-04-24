8 Most Scenic Amtrak Routes in America

Long train trips were designed for those who understand the old adage of appreciating the journey, not just the destination. Sure, you could fly from Chicago to San Francisco in under five hours, but would you be able to gaze at the cascading waterfalls of Glenwood Canyon in Colorado or the frosted pine branches of the Sierra Nevada in California?

Last year, 32.8 million people climbed aboard Amtrak—the highest ridership ever for the passenger rail service and a 15 percent increase from 2023. While many of them were just commuting to work, plenty were on a mission to see America (and some of Canada) at a leisurely pace.

Some routes, of course, are superior to others, serving up memorable views from the observation car—or a private roomette. Here are the eight that are worth booking for the journey alone.

The Coast Starlight route includes stops at Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. Photo by Michael George Photography

Coast Starlight

Endpoints: Los Angeles to Seattle

Los Angeles to Seattle Time: 35 hours

35 hours Distance: 1,377 miles

1,377 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/coast-starlight-train

The Coast Starlight has been shuttling riders along the Pacific since Amtrak launched, in 1971, and it’s still one of the railroad company’s most beloved trains. On this trip, the observation car is your best friend, offering panoramic views of waves crashing along the majestic Pacific Ocean coastline, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge blanketed in fog, lush vineyards in the Willamette Valley, and the snow-capped Cascades. If that landscape beckons, fear not: Buy a USA Rail Pass, so you can hop on and off along the route. (Yes, you can bring your surfboard on the train.)

The California Zephyr route offers stops in cities such as Chicago, Omaha, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Photo by Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

California Zephyr

Endpoints: Chicago to San Francisco

Chicago to San Francisco Time: 35 hours

35 hours Distance: 2,437 miles

2,437 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/california-zephyr-train

A ride along the California Zephyr is a reminder of the country’s astounding geographical diversity. Traveling from Chicago to San Francisco, you’ll take in Iowa’s rolling hills, Nebraska’s endless plains, Colorado’s mountains, Utah’s red-rock canyons, Nevada’s pristine deserts, and finally California’s alpine lakes. You’ll also experience a bit of rail history: The stretch of track between Reno and Sacramento is actually part of the original transcontinental railroad, constructed during the Civil War.

Admire the changing leaves on the Adirondack route—stops include Montreal, Albany, and New York City. Photo by Clay Banks/Unsplash

Adirondack

Endpoints: New York City to Montreal, Canada

New York City to Montreal, Canada Time: 10 hours

10 hours Distance: 381 miles

381 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/adirondack-train

The Adirondack leaves from New York City at breakfast time and arrives in time for a late dinner in Montreal. Peak season here is fall, when the trees put on their fiery autumnal best, but the route is also particularly scenic in late spring, when the apple trees of the Hudson Valley are flowering. Honestly, every season is beautiful when you’re chugging along the bluff-lined Hudson River and curving around the vast Lake Champlain.

From May through November, Amtrak’s Trails & Rails Program ensures National Park Service volunteer guides join the ride between NYC and Albany to offer insight about the Native Americans from the area, nearby battles of the American Revolution, and the history of the Adirondack Mountains.

Enjoy gorgeous, flat landscapes on the Sunset Limited as you pass through New Orleans, San Antonio, Phoenix, and other large cities in the South. Photo by Mathew Risley/Shutterstock

Sunset Limited

Endpoints: New Orleans to Los Angeles

New Orleans to Los Angeles Time: 48 hours

48 hours Distance: 1,995 miles

1,995 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/sunset-limited-train

Amtrak’s southernmost route, the Sunset Limited connects New Orleans to Los Angeles and in between treats riders to weeping willow–flanked bayous and saguaro-studded deserts. Fun fact: This is the country’s oldest “named” train in continuous operation, having descended from the Southern Pacific Railroad’s Sunset Limited service, which launched in 1894. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys and river otters as you roll by Louisiana’s Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge. In Texas, meanwhile, be on the lookout for man-made wonders, like the Pecos River High Bridge (which was the third-highest bridge in the world when it was built in 1892) and the iconic Prada Marfa art installation, just west of Valentine.

Amtrak’s Empire Builder route goes back nearly a century, and passes through cities including Minneapolis and Spokane. Photo by Grindstone Media Group/Shutterstock

Empire Builder

Endpoints: Chicago to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle

Chicago to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle Time: 46 hours

46 hours Distance: 2,256 miles to Portland (or 2,205 miles to Seattle)

2,256 miles to Portland (or 2,205 miles to Seattle) Learn more: amtrak.com/empire-builder-train

The Empire Builder takes a northerly route, connecting Chicago to the Pacific Northwest—either connecting to Portland, Oregon, or Seattle—and chugging through Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana, and Idaho. From crossing the mighty Mississippi (the river is so wide, it takes a few minutes to traverse) to rolling alongside Glacier National Park, this is a journey to remember. The train is actually one of the best ways to get to Glacier, and many passengers choose to hop off at one of three stops within the area to explore for a day (or a weekend). While aboard, just be sure to stake out seats in the observation car before rolling through, so you can snap photos of mountain vistas, turquoise lakes, and pine forests.

There’s plenty of opportunity to get on the Pacific Surfliner route—Amtrak offers 11 daily round-trip services between Los Angeles and San Diego. Photo by Oak City Drone/Shutterstock

Pacific Surfliner

Endpoints: San Luis Obispo to San Diego

San Luis Obispo to San Diego Time: 9 hours

9 hours Distance: 351 miles

351 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/pacific-surfliner-train

There’s no better way to soak up the beauty of southern California than aboard the Pacific Surfliner, which covers some of the state’s best real estate, hugging the coastline and dipping alongside vineyards and small beach towns, like Carpinteria. The train serves 29 stations between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, which also means you don’t have to worry about traffic jams on your way to ride Space Mountain at Disneyland or go wine tasting in Oxnard. Want to visit a few cities on your trip? Buy a California Rail Pass ($159 for adults and $79.50 for kids), which lets you travel up to seven days within a 21-day window.

Want to see parts of the U.S. Northwest and Canada? Hop on the Cascades route, which has stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Tacoma, and Portland. Photo by Lorie Brownell/Shutterstock

Cascades

Endpoints: Vancouver, Canada, to Eugene, Oregon

Vancouver, Canada, to Eugene, Oregon Time: 10 hours, 25 minutes

10 hours, 25 minutes Distance: 467 miles

467 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/cascades-train

The Cascades is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest and named for the Cascade Range, which the train snakes alongside as it journeys from Oregon to British Columbia. Catch a glimpse of 14,410-foot Mt. Rainier, the Cascades’ highest peak. (If you’re traveling north, it’ll be on your right.) The route also serves up picture-postcard water views of Puget Sound, the Columbia River, and Chuckanut Bay on the eastern shore of Salish Sea. While the line technically runs from Vancouver, BC, to Eugene, Oregon, be aware that you’ll have to stop and switch trains in Seattle or Portland to experience the full trek.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief passenger train offers vistas of the American West between cities, including Kansas City, Albuquerque, and Flagstaff. Photo by Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

Southwest Chief

Endpoints: Chicago to Los Angeles

Chicago to Los Angeles Time: 43 hours

43 hours Distance: 2,265 miles

2,265 miles Learn more: amtrak.com/southwest-chief-train

The Southwest Chief offers up plenty of Wild West nostalgia. Coming from Illinois, things start out slow, but the scenery kicks into high gear once the train crosses through Raton Pass from Colorado into New Mexico, where you’ll likely be treated to a wondrous desert sunset that turns the skies sherbet orange. Highlights in the Land of Enchantment include curving through Apache Canyon, sidling along the red sandstone cliffs near Gallup, and marveling at the barren lava fields of El Malpais National Monument and National Conservation Area.