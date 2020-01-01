Where are you going?
Paris’s First Digital Art Museum Will Display Masterpieces by Monet, Renoir, and More
An upcoming exhibition at the Atelier des Lumières will project installations of paintings by famous 19th-century artists on the walls of a former iron foundry.

Portrait Found in Gallery’s Walls Verified as Missing Klimt
The discovery of Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady,” stolen from an Italian gallery in 1997, solves one of the art world’s enduring mysteries.

Meeting the Lone Resident of the Highest Village in Europe
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.