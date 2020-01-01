Where do you want to go?
Museums + Galleries
Paris’s First Digital Art Museum Will Display Masterpieces by Monet, Renoir, and More
An upcoming exhibition at the Atelier des Lumières will project installations of paintings by famous 19th-century artists on the walls of a former iron foundry.
Art
Portrait Found in Gallery’s Walls Verified as Missing Klimt
The discovery of Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady,” stolen from an Italian gallery in 1997, solves one of the art world’s enduring mysteries.
Outdoor Adventure
Meeting the Lone Resident of the Highest Village in Europe
Wolves, avalanches, and months of solitude: a glimpse into life in the Caucasian wilderness.
French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum
The Best All-Inclusive Cruises
Why You Should Book Your Next Trip in the Off Season
Autumn Aurora: Where to See the Northern Lights in the Fall
Where to Go in 2020
Where will 2020 take you? Here, you'll find 36 destinations to kick-start your travel dreaming and scheming. We've surfaced emerging places. We've highlighted unexpected spots. And we've blown out a handful of classic destinations—the places we return to again and again—with alternatives to the big cities and the most crowded seasons.
How to Calm Your Travel Anxiety
The most avid traveler might still have to contend with panic attacks, a fear of flying, or general anxiety. But none of that is going to stop us from exploring the world. We're offering the Modern Globe-Trotter's Guide to traveling with, in spite of, and to overcome anxiety.
Travel News
Inside Singapore’s New Jewel Complex at the World’s Best Airport
The brand-new extension is not just a mall. It is also a stunning garden attraction and a preview of the city-state’s best local restaurants and shops.
Tips + News
You Can Visit Singapore for $1 a DayHistory + Culture
Airbnb Is Giving Away a Night at Juliet’s Verona House This Valentine’s DayTravel News
A Street Art Tour in the “City of Murals” Honors African American HeroesTravel News
RIP Hipmunk, the Travel Booking Site That Took the “Agony” out of SearchTech