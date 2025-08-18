Travel InspirationIn the MagazineSummer 2025

These Dreamy Photos of the American West Will Inspire You to Book a Trip

In his new book, “Another Patch of Sky,” Brian Chorski celebrates the lure and legacy of a special part of the country.

By Ellen Carpenter
August 18, 2025
A beige vehicle in a sandy desert with earth formations in the background and yellow flowers in the foreground

Trona, California

Photo by Brian Chorski

“I’m experience first, photos second,” says Los Angeles–based photographer Brian Chorski, whose new book, Another Patch of Sky (Guest Editions, 2025), offers a seductive and strangely intimate impression of natural beauty in the western United States and Mexico.

Left: Two people sit by a river, only their bare legs in view, with mountains in the distance. Right: The curves and ridges of a red sandstone rock formation.

Owens River, Mammoth Lakes, California (left); the Wave, Coyote Buttes, Arizona (right)

Photos by Brian Chorski

The title signifies Chorski’s freewheeling mode of travel, “just stumbling upon another patch of sky,” he says. And the book presents a kind of pastoral voyeurism in its collection of photos from trips with friends between 2019 and 2024: swimming in California’s Mammoth Lakes, hiking in Montana’s Glacier National Park, fishing in Baja, Mexico, and more. “I hope it’s obvious that I had an amazing time,” he says. “I could confidently say I would have been happy having gone on those trips without making any photos I was happy with.”

a blue vintage car seen from behind as it faces the beach

Santa Barbara, California

A Wisconsin native who sums up his childhood as “waiting for summer,” Chorski got into photography while studying abroad in Lyon, France. A friend encouraged him to buy his first camera, a Canon Rebel, and he quickly became obsessed with photographing landscapes. His move to San Francisco in 2016—he drove his 2001 Buick Century across the country—ushered in “that first period of excitement and romanticization with the Mountain West.”

Left: The metal railings of a ladder on a dock in a lake, mountains in the background. Right: Four people in cowboy hats and jeans stand outside a stone kiosk that says "Information" overhead.

Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park, Montana (left); Tucson, Arizona (right)

Soon, he was spending weekends road-tripping and documenting the experience on film. “I feel like analog keeps me grounded,” Chorski says. “For me, it really boils down to being honest about the colors the eye sees.” While the mountain and desert landscapes helped shape his compositions, he found himself wanting to capture more in his frames. “I think I was most inspired by my friends, like, ripping their shirts off and jumping into lakes instead of just the landscape itself.”

Three kids in swimsuits stand next to a creek that winds through green fields, mountains in the distance

Owens River, Mammoth Lakes, California

As Chorski grew more serious about photography, he also started studying more art. He was particularly taken by the work of Mike Brodie, who, between 2004 and 2008, freight-hopped across the U.S. and used his Polaroid to chronicle the people he met along the way. “The way he captured subjects moving through places in the West was super transformative for me,” Chorski says.

Left: A view out a small window overlooking small boats on dry land. Right: An open car door with a view of mountains and a lake.

Baja, Mexico (left); Lake Powell, Utah (right)

He already has an eye on new projects—including a deep dive into his home state of Wisconsin—but he knows he’ll never grow tired of exploring California’s Sierra mountain range or the sandstone canyons of Utah. “The West just has this openness to it,” Chorski says. “It’s freedom.”

Left: Two woman and a man in bathing suits stand in water and look at mountains. Right: The red booths and wood-paneled walls of a restaurant.

Owens River, Bishop, California (left); Albuquerque, New Mexico (right)

Ellen Carpenter
Ellen Carpenter is a New York–based culture and travel journalist. She served as editor in chief of Hemispheres, United’s inflight magazine, for seven years, and before that was an editor at Rhapsody, Nylon, Spin, and Rolling Stone.
From Our Partners
The m/s Paul Gaugin in Mo’orea
Journeys: Oceania
A Romantic 10-Night Cruise Through French Polynesia
Sponsored by
View of an Explora Cruise ship from a wild caribbean beach of Manzanillo at Puerto Viejo, Limon, Costa Rica
Cruise
These Caribbean Adventures Go Beyond the Beach
Sponsored by
Areal view of a hotel with overwater villas in the Maldives.
Loyalty + Rewards
5 Common Travel Card Mistakes You’re Probably Making
Sponsored by
Explora Journeys cruise ship in Ressurection Bay and surrounding mountains, Seward, Alaska
Cruise
Sail Alaska’s Coastline on a New Luxury Ship
Sponsored by
Uganda, Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp
Epic Trips
5 Epic Adventures with Stress-Free Planning
Sponsored by
The city of Lucerne, Switerland, at sunset.
Epic Trips
15 Days of Slow Travel Through Switzerland’s Scenic Towns
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique has views of the Pacific Ocean from a rectangular pool
Stay Here Next
At Its New Costa Rica Resort, Waldorf Astoria Aims for Luxury With a Local Soul—With Mixed Results
August 19, 2025 12:21 PM
 · 
Chris Dong
Old-NY-collage.jpg
Summer 2025
Five Boroughs, One Mission: Visiting New York City’s Oldest Record Stores, Restaurants, Bars, and Bakeries
August 19, 2025 09:19 AM
 · 
Harrison Hill
Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge located in southern Washington State, 80 miles northeast of Portland, Oregon. The site is surrounded by hills and evergreens.
Stay Here Next
This New Glamping Retreat in Washington State Offers S’mores, Stargazing, and Soft Adventure
August 18, 2025 01:32 PM
 · 
Julia Cosgrove
Grenada is home to the world's first underwater garden.
Islands
7 Lesser-Visited Caribbean Islands for Tropical Hikes, White Sand Beaches, and Crystal Clear Water
August 14, 2025 12:10 PM
 · 
Kristin Braswell

See More