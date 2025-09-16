A 5-Day Outdoor Escape in Richmond, Virginia

Virginia’s Richmond Region effortlessly blends urban exploration with countless outdoor adventures—so much so that a weekend barely scratches the surface. Rolling hills, forested parklands, and the flowing James River offer ideal terrain for rafting, biking the 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail, or hiking wooded paths at the largest state park in Virginia. Wander tree-lined neighborhoods rich with historic architecture, explore green spaces with scenic views, and soak up a mix of culture, history, and outdoor fun.
Day 1Bike the Virginia Capital Trail
Your Richmond Region adventure kicks off once you touch down at Richmond International Airport, served by 10 airlines, including the fast-growing Breeze Airways. Get the keys to your rental car and head straight to the Virginia Capital Trail, a 52-mile paved path linking Jamestown, Virginia’s first capital, with Richmond, the state’s current capital. A scenic ride sets the stage for your exploration before checking into the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump.
Pick up a bike rental at the Kickstand on Water Street, near Great Shiplock Park, the trailhead in Richmond. (Pro tip: Reserve your bike in advance.) As you ride, you’ll pass historic landmarks, museums, and green spaces, including Libby Hill Park and the Virginia Holocaust Museum. See sweeping views of the James River, and pedal for as many miles as you like.
Next, it’s a 20-minute drive north to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a 50-acre oasis filled with themed gardens, water features, and winding pathways. Enjoy lunch at the Garden Café, then explore such highlights as the Rose Garden, Asian Valley, and Children’s Garden.
Seasonal events level up any visit to Lewis Ginter. Through late October, attend the Flowers After Five outdoor concert series on Thursday evenings or the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights from late November to early January, where dazzling lights twinkle and create a festive wonderland.
Day 2Go to Kings Dominion
Jump-start your morning with freshly roasted coffee and a bagel sandwich from Cupertino’s N.Y. Bagels in Henrico, known for made-from-scratch boiled bagels. The Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese is a local favorite and will fuel you up for the 30-minute drive north on I-95 to Kings Dominion, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this season (and is open most weekends through November).
More than 60 rides and attractions await, including the brand-new Rapterra, the world’s tallest and longest launched winged coaster. In four seconds, it rockets riders from zero to 65 miles per hour through loops, rolls, and high-speed twists as your feet dangle loosely in the air.
For a more relaxed pace, keep your eyes—and ears—open. The park’s zany clown band has come out of retirement to roam Kings Dominion. Dressed in colorful patchwork overalls, they’re a hard group to miss. Little ones will gravitate to Planet Snoopy, a whimsical section dedicated to the Peanuts gang, complete with rides sized just for them.
After a full day of fun, unwind at the Aura Salon & Spa at the Hilton. Enjoy rejuvenating massages, body scrubs, and facials. Open seven days a week, the spa offers extended “Sunrise & Sundown” appointments from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with reservations.
Day 3Raft the James River
Start your day with a splash at Riverside Outfitters, where guided whitewater rafting trips run three hours on the James River. Choose from the Upper James (more chill) or the Lower James (more rapids). Once you’re back on dry land, towel off and walk over to Oak & Apple BBQ. This laid-back joint has a dog-friendly patio, plenty of local craft beers, and a reputation for some of the Richmond Region’s best barbecue. Try smoked chicken wings and sweet corn fritters.
Prefer a slower speed than the James River? The Appomattox River Trail offers a scenic alternative, although it’s best suited for those who can bring their own watercraft, as no boat rentals are available. Launch at Roslyn Landing Park, then re-fuel at Mission BBQ in Colonial Heights, a casual chain known for classic barbecue fare and memorabilia honoring first responders and soldiers.
After lunch, visit Maymont, a 100-acre estate with gardens, walking trails, and a petting farm. The Robins Nature Center highlights Virginia’s diverse ecosystem with interactive exhibits and a 30,000-gallon aquarium. (Note: Currently closed for a $11.75 million renovation project, the Maymont Mansion itself expects to re-open for guided tours in early 2026.)
As the day winds down, follow the Richmond Beer Trail, which features more than 30 craft breweries across the Richmond Region. Near Maymont, check out local favorites like Bingo Beer, Ardent Craft Ales, and Buskey Cider in Scott’s Addition.
Day 4Visit Pocahontas State Park
From the hotel, it’s a 35-minute drive to Pocahontas State Park, Virginia’s largest state park, boasting more than 90 miles of wooded trails. Hike the easygoing Beaver Lake Trail for views across a lily pad–strewn lake, a spillway, and a beaver dam. This trail is for hikers only, but mountain bikers can tackle the park’s three dedicated trail systems. (Pro tip: Bring your wheels; the park doesn’t offer bike rentals.)
On the water, seasonal kayak and canoe rentals make paddling on Swift Creek Lake easily accessible. You can also visit the park’s CCC Museum, open Friday through Sunday. This small museum tells the story of the Civilian Conservation Corps, the hard-working group responsible for building Virginia’s first six state parks, including Pocahontas State Park.
After your outdoor adventures, head to the Boathouse at Sunday Park in Midlothian for lunch or an early dinner. Overlooking Swift Creek Reservoir, this charming restaurant serves classic American dishes and fresh seafood, including a raw bar with oysters on the half shell. House specialties include beer-battered fish and chips and seared flounder.
Day 5Fish the Chickahominy River
Begin your final day in Virginia’s Richmond Region with a light breakfast from Aroma Café in the hotel lobby before making the one-hour drive east to Ed Allen’s Boat & Baits in Lanexa. Rent a pontoon boat for a leisurely morning on the Chickahominy River. Drop a fishing line for popular catches like largemouth bass, catfish, and perch, or simply revel in the cool breezes off the water.
For lunch, return to shore and settle in at a table at Lakeside Restaurant for tasty fare and scenic views across Chickahominy Lake. Casual favorites on the menu include burgers, sandwiches, and baskets of popcorn shrimp or clam strips, served with fries and coleslaw.
In the afternoon, drive 30 minutes to Tayor Farm Park in Sandston. Kids will love the colorful nature-inspired play areas. The park also features a wooden boardwalk, an interactive play stream, and a seasonal spray park. Thrill-seekers can test their skills at the year-round All Wheel Park, complete with a pump track, skate area, and dirt skills course. It’s the perfect way to wrap up your outdoor adventures in Virginia’s Richmond Region.
