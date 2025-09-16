JOURNEYS

A Spooky Long Weekend Getaway in Richmond, VA

From lantern-lit walks to haunted escapes, enjoy Richmond’s spookiest attractions and fall festivities.

Richmond Cemetery on a fall day.

In Virginia’s Richmond Region, historic cemeteries, lantern-lit ghost tours, and fall’s eerie charm set the stage for thrills.

Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure through Virginia’s Richmond Region as history, mystery, and fall’s enchanting appeal come together. From lantern-lit ghost tours and historic cemeteries to mind-bending escape rooms and seasonal scream parks, spooky delights and scary surprises await around every dark corner. Giant skeletons, after-dark theme park rides, and eerie attractions add to the fun.

Fall also brings crisp air, vibrant foliage along the James River, and stroll-worthy historic neighborhoods decorated with pumpkins, autumn-hued chrysanthemums, and cornstalks. Add in the season’s favorite treats, like apple cider donuts and maple cookies, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a memorable fall getaway packed with thrills, local flavor, and just the right touch of macabre.

Itinerary

Edgar Allen Poe Museum

Poe Museum

The Poe Museum offers a fascinating glimpse into Edgar Allan Poe's life, showcasing historic artifacts, rare manuscripts, and personal effects, like Poe's pocket watch and walking stick. The Old Stone House features an exhibit on Poe's childhood in Richmond, while the Poe Shrine has a bust of the author, welcoming visitors from around the world.
The courtyard of the Poe Museum

The courtyard of the Poe Museum, which houses artifacts and memorabilia associated with the legendary author of The Raven

Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

Day 1Go on a Ghost Tour

Check into the Linden Row Inn, a 70-room boutique hotel in Jackson Ward made up of seven elegantly restored antebellum row houses. Parlor Suites feature antique furniture, sparkling chandeliers, and a sense that Edgar Allan Poe’s spirit lingers. The hotel’s interior garden, once a meeting place for Poe and his first love, Elmira Royster, is said to have inspired his famous poem To Helen.

A five-minute drive takes you to the Poe Museum, home to artifacts and memorabilia associated with the legendary writer of the macabre, including his pocket watch, walking stick, and rare manuscripts. The museum preserves the Old Stone House, Richmond’s oldest standing residence, along with the Enchanted Garden, home to resident cats Edgar and Tib. At the Poe Shrine, scanning a QR code brings a virtual bust of Poe to life, eerily speaking about the region and even reciting lines from his famous poem, The Raven.

Lunch awaits at Station 2, a casual spot housed in a restored 1899 firehouse, serving inventive burgers, salads, and fries with house-made dipping sauces. Afterward, drive 10 minutes to Rest in Pieces in Oregon Hill, a boutique of taxidermy, crystals, skulls, and curiosities. Down the street, you’ll find Hollywood Cemetery, the final resting place of two U.S. presidents, Confederate officers, notable figures, and maybe even a vampire amid park-like grounds overlooking the James River.

Cap the day with a lantern-lit Haunts of Richmond Ghost Tour through Shockoe Bottom, Capitol Hill, or Church Hill. Hear tales of murder, tragedy, and the Civil War, all with a paranormal twist. In season, join a candlelight tour or paranormal investigation at Henricus Historical Park.
The exterior of Red Vein Escape

In historic Ashland, Red Vein Escape has spooky escape rooms.

Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

Day 2Escape from Red Vein Escape

Sleep in, then start with a 25-minute drive to Caboose Market & Café, a seasonal farm-to-table spot in historic downtown Ashland. Opening daily at 11 a.m., the menu changes frequently to reflect the freshest ingredients from the local area. Look for small plates like pimento cheese and smoked salmon dip, crisp salads, and signature sandwiches, like the Grown Up Grilled Cheese.

A block away, Red Vein Escape offers 60-minute horror-themed escape rooms, such as “Mark of the Witch” or “Secrets of the Dead.” These immersive experiences combine theatrical sets, realistic props, and mind-boggling puzzles designed to test your nerves. For a quick scare, try the five-minute mini-escape, “Relics,” set inside an 18-foot mobile trailer.

In the afternoon, unwind at the hotel before driving 30 minutes to Glen Allen for Creepy Hollow Scream Park (gates open at 7 p.m. on select dates in October and November). This super-sized nighttime attraction features a scream forest, haunted trails, animatronics, and plenty of jump scares.

If you’re up for more frights, drive 15 minutes to Terror on the Farm at Ashland Berry Farm on designated October and November evenings. Get ready to navigate terrifying mazes and spine-chilling encounters. Fast Passes let you skip the lines so you can maximize scares and make the most of your haunted after-dark adventure.
The Metro Richmond Zoo's alligator statue.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is home to more than 2,000 animals, from wolves and skunks to tortoises and giraffes.

Courtesy of Richmond Region Tourism

Day 3See animals at the Richmond Zoo

A 35-minute drive from downtown leads to the Metro Richmond Zoo, home to more than 2,000 animals, including wolves, bats, and vultures, if you want to keep going with this itinerary’s eerie theme. Add-on encounters with animal ambassadors, such as skunks, tortoises, and snakes, give visitors an extra thrill.

After your zoo adventure, head back to the city for lunch at the Franklin Inn in the Museum District. This neighborhood favorite serves comfort fare like mozzarella sticks, smash burgers, and grilled chicken clubs, all in a charming historic building.

Before the evening’s main event, make a quick stop to visit Skelē, a 12-foot-tall skeleton at the corner of Roseneath Road and Kensington Avenue. This seasonal display changes poses, outfits, and antics, making it a charming, photo-worthy stop.

Wrap up your day with Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion, about 30 minutes north of downtown. This scare-fest runs select nights from mid-September to early November, featuring scare zones, haunted mazes, roaming monsters, and spooky live shows. For thrill-seekers, rides remain open after dark, adding an extra adrenaline boost to your evening.
