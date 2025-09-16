A Spooky Long Weekend Getaway in Richmond, VA

Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure through Virginia’s Richmond Region as history, mystery, and fall’s enchanting appeal come together. From lantern-lit ghost tours and historic cemeteries to mind-bending escape rooms and seasonal scream parks, spooky delights and scary surprises await around every dark corner. Giant skeletons, after-dark theme park rides, and eerie attractions add to the fun.

Fall also brings crisp air, vibrant foliage along the James River, and stroll-worthy historic neighborhoods decorated with pumpkins, autumn-hued chrysanthemums, and cornstalks. Add in the season’s favorite treats, like apple cider donuts and maple cookies, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a memorable fall getaway packed with thrills, local flavor, and just the right touch of macabre.