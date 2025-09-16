A Spooky Long Weekend Getaway in Richmond, VA

Get ready for a spine-tingling adventure through Virginia’s Richmond Region as history, mystery, and fall’s enchanting appeal come together. From lantern-lit ghost tours and historic cemeteries to mind-bending escape rooms and seasonal scream parks, spooky delights and scary surprises await around every dark corner. Giant skeletons, after-dark theme park rides, and eerie attractions add to the fun.
Fall also brings crisp air, vibrant foliage along the James River, and stroll-worthy historic neighborhoods decorated with pumpkins, autumn-hued chrysanthemums, and cornstalks. Add in the season’s favorite treats, like apple cider donuts and maple cookies, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a memorable fall getaway packed with thrills, local flavor, and just the right touch of macabre.
Itinerary
Day 1Go on a Ghost Tour
A five-minute drive takes you to the Poe Museum, home to artifacts and memorabilia associated with the legendary writer of the macabre, including his pocket watch, walking stick, and rare manuscripts. The museum preserves the Old Stone House, Richmond’s oldest standing residence, along with the Enchanted Garden, home to resident cats Edgar and Tib. At the Poe Shrine, scanning a QR code brings a virtual bust of Poe to life, eerily speaking about the region and even reciting lines from his famous poem, The Raven.
Lunch awaits at Station 2, a casual spot housed in a restored 1899 firehouse, serving inventive burgers, salads, and fries with house-made dipping sauces. Afterward, drive 10 minutes to Rest in Pieces in Oregon Hill, a boutique of taxidermy, crystals, skulls, and curiosities. Down the street, you’ll find Hollywood Cemetery, the final resting place of two U.S. presidents, Confederate officers, notable figures, and maybe even a vampire amid park-like grounds overlooking the James River.
Cap the day with a lantern-lit Haunts of Richmond Ghost Tour through Shockoe Bottom, Capitol Hill, or Church Hill. Hear tales of murder, tragedy, and the Civil War, all with a paranormal twist. In season, join a candlelight tour or paranormal investigation at Henricus Historical Park.
Day 2Escape from Red Vein Escape
A block away, Red Vein Escape offers 60-minute horror-themed escape rooms, such as “Mark of the Witch” or “Secrets of the Dead.” These immersive experiences combine theatrical sets, realistic props, and mind-boggling puzzles designed to test your nerves. For a quick scare, try the five-minute mini-escape, “Relics,” set inside an 18-foot mobile trailer.
In the afternoon, unwind at the hotel before driving 30 minutes to Glen Allen for Creepy Hollow Scream Park (gates open at 7 p.m. on select dates in October and November). This super-sized nighttime attraction features a scream forest, haunted trails, animatronics, and plenty of jump scares.
If you’re up for more frights, drive 15 minutes to Terror on the Farm at Ashland Berry Farm on designated October and November evenings. Get ready to navigate terrifying mazes and spine-chilling encounters. Fast Passes let you skip the lines so you can maximize scares and make the most of your haunted after-dark adventure.
Day 3See animals at the Richmond Zoo
After your zoo adventure, head back to the city for lunch at the Franklin Inn in the Museum District. This neighborhood favorite serves comfort fare like mozzarella sticks, smash burgers, and grilled chicken clubs, all in a charming historic building.
Before the evening’s main event, make a quick stop to visit Skelē, a 12-foot-tall skeleton at the corner of Roseneath Road and Kensington Avenue. This seasonal display changes poses, outfits, and antics, making it a charming, photo-worthy stop.
Wrap up your day with Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion, about 30 minutes north of downtown. This scare-fest runs select nights from mid-September to early November, featuring scare zones, haunted mazes, roaming monsters, and spooky live shows. For thrill-seekers, rides remain open after dark, adding an extra adrenaline boost to your evening.