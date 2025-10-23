A California Wine Country Guide for Families

Why should adults get to have all the fun in wine country? From the family-run vineyards and epic estates up north to the sophisticated dude ranches down south, nowhere else but California combines premium vintages and first-class amenities with so many avenues for family-friendly fun.

California’s premier wineries, resorts, and restaurants are always coming up with new ways to help make it the trip of a lifetime for all involved. Whether that means sipping coastal varietals in the sun while the kids splash around in the pool, going on scavenger hunts as mom and dad learn about the latest harvest among the vines, or dancing all together at an urban winery, there’s always something excellent going on in California wine country.

Working farms and scavenger hunts among California’s classics

View of a vineyard in Napa Valley. Courtesy of Visit California

Few regions can touch the reputation of Napa Valley, where wineries like Frog’s Leap remain remarkably down to earth. Frog’s Leap pulls double duty as a working farm where kids can visit chickens while the adults sip on famed varietals like the estate-grown cabernet sauvignon or the concrete-aged sauvignon blanc.

As the birthplace of California’s first sparkling wine and home to over 425 wineries, Sonoma County is an equally important part of California’s wine heritage. The Russian River Valley’s Bricoleur Vineyards is particularly friendly, offering fishing, bocce, and family picnics, in addition to their signature “Flying by the Seat of Our Pants” Brut. Belden Barns Farmstead & Winery, the maker of California’s first grüner veltliner, offers scavenger hunts, basketball, and a wishing tree from its scenic perch on Sonoma Mountain.

Eclectic fine dining and all-ages resorts in Sonoma County and Napa Valley

Sonoma County is renowned for its farm-to-table dining. Courtesy of Visit California

Given the quality of the terroir, it should come as no surprise to find such legendary wine regions paired with the cuisine to match. Upmarket options for celebrating special occasions include Napa’s Scala Osteria and Healdsburg’s Valette, and the high standard of quality extends to the more casual, family-friendly spots as well. Also in Healdsburg, Jimtown & Then Sum is a great lunch option with inspired baked goods, sandwiches, and handmade dumplings. Check out Bazaar Sonoma, which is currently hosting pop-ups in the county and is also worth a taste.

Go for a bike ride at Napa Valley’s Carneros Resort and Spa. Courtesy of Visit California

As for where to stay, families have a wide range of outstanding options for all ages in the area. Guerneville’s the River Electric offers modern glamping, a fully-stocked poolside bar, and gourmet pop-up dinners within easy access to many wineries. For more “glamorous camping” with a twist, Safari West immerses families among animals such as cheetahs and giraffes that roam their grounds, creating the illusion of being on the other side of the world, despite being 20 minutes from downtown Healdsburg.

In Napa Valley, Carneros Resort and Spa’s Sunny Acres Kids Club gives parents some space for a romantic evening at the resort’s onsite restaurant, and Silverado Resort offers sports lessons and culinary courses for kids while the adults are hitting the greens or delighting in one of the property’s many dining options. Not to be outdone, the timelessly elegant Stanly Ranch, Auberge Collection has its own Little Rancher’s Camp available throughout the summer to afford the adults some precious breathing room to enjoy the resort’s amenities.

Vineyards, stagecoach rides, and sculpture gardens on the Central Coast

Paso Robles is a destination in its own right for wine. Courtesy of Visit California

An exciting, entirely different world of wine awaits a few hours south under that famous California sun. On the Central Coast, Paso Robles has been steadily raising its profile in the wine world. Castoro Cellars welcomes families with a disc golf course, live music, grape juice tastings, and big, bold vintages. Sculpterra also features a wide range of excellent wines in addition to an onsite sculpture garden, bocce ball, and a rotating calendar of food trucks and live entertainment.

Harris Stage Lines immerses families into the world of the Wild West with stagecoach and horseback rides. A visit to nearby Lake Nacimiento brings the opportunity to rent boats and paddleboards, go fishing, and decompress as a family. For first-class hospitality, Paso Robles’ retro-chic Stables Inn has a suite complete with bunk beds, a fire pit, and a semi-private patio.

Another option in the area is San Luis Obispo’s elegant Hotel Cerro, located close to the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum and several urban wineries. Just south of San Luis Obispo, Talley Vineyards produces only estate wines grown on its 174 acres, which also offer plenty of room for kids to roam, along with coloring books and family-friendly snacks. In Downtown San Luis Obispo, BA Start is a taproom and a competitive arcade where parents can taste local brews as the kids play to their heart’s content—at least until 8 p.m.

Down the coast and just five minutes from the Danish village of Solvang, Alisal Ranch partners with local wineries from the Santa Ynez Valley for onsite tastings and offers an optional Kids’ Club.

Urban wineries and the Santa Barbara Zoo

What kid wouldn’t love a visit to the Santa Barbara Zoo? Courtesy of Visit California

For wine in Santa Barbara, Municipal Winemakers keeps things loose with wines on tap, kid-friendly food pop-ups, and a robust live music calendar in the Funk Zone. Its sister location, Potek, is a fully operational winery and tasting room housed in a restored 1904 feed mill, conveniently located along the Urban Wine Trail.

Santa Barbara’s Maritime Museum and Santa Barbara Surfing Museum each offer their own regional insights into California’s proud history of wave riding. At resorts like Montecito’s Rosewood Miramar Beach or The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, kids can ride the waves for themselves as parents unwind.

Only a few steps from East Beach, the Santa Barbara Zoo celebrates nature in all its glory. Enjoy educational, animal-centric exhibits and experiences—including conservation programs in support of the California condor and the island fox—across 30 stunning seaside acres.

Further south, you’ll find several tasting rooms among the charming, independent boutiques of Downtown Ojai—Feros Ferio Winery is a worthwhile stop among them. Between Ojai and Ventura, kids can try their hand at line dancing, bocce, and other countrified activities at Old Creek Ranch & Winery.

Ojai Valley Inn offers stylish stays, expressive cuisine, and a renowned spa just over a mile away from the tasting rooms of Downtown Ojai. Lake Casitas is home to a seasonal water park, pickleball courts, a scenic 18-hole disc golf course, and more, all just down the road from Ojai in Ventura County.

