Nepal is where Himalayan peaks meet deeply rooted spiritual traditions. Prayer wheels spin beside mountain trails, ancient stupas rise above city skylines, and festivals bring streets to life with music and color. In Kathmandu, centuries-old temples stand beside buzzing markets, while the Annapurna and Everest regions offer quiet paths through villages shaped by faith and resilience. Everywhere, Nepal’s blend of natural grandeur and cultural richness leaves a lasting impression.