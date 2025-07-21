HomeTravel Guides

Nepal is where Himalayan peaks meet deeply rooted spiritual traditions. Prayer wheels spin beside mountain trails, ancient stupas rise above city skylines, and festivals bring streets to life with music and color. In Kathmandu, centuries-old temples stand beside buzzing markets, while the Annapurna and Everest regions offer quiet paths through villages shaped by faith and resilience. Everywhere, Nepal’s blend of natural grandeur and cultural richness leaves a lasting impression.

Overview

As we trekked from Namche to Thame, we stopped in Thamo for lunch. The village was busier than usual, as the community worked on building a new stupa. These Buddhist dome-shaped monuments are frequently found throughout the area, and are filled with relics. Tree branches and pine needles burned on a pile of rocks to fill the air with incense as the men worked hard to construct the stupa.
In the Magazine
I Spent 12 Days Trekking to Everest Base Camp. Here’s the Story in Photos.
November 06, 2024 08:43 AM
 · 
Michelle Heimerman
Aerial view of Kongde Lodge,one of the world’s highest resorts, offers views of the Himalayas.
Fall 2024
I Took the Paths Less Traveled to Everest Base Camp
October 30, 2024 12:24 PM
 · 
Sarika Bansal
Afar's Photo Director, Michelle Heimerman, shooting the Khumbu Ice Fall at Everest Base Camp.
Packing Tips + Gear
I Just Hiked to Everest Base Camp—Here’s Everything I Packed for the 12-Day Trek
October 25, 2024 03:39 PM
 · 
Michelle Heimerman
Hotels
This guest room at Shinta Mani Mustang in Nepal has stone walls and floor to ceiling windows facing alpine views.
Stay Here Next
This Design-Centric Lodge Is Nepal’s Most Exciting New Luxury Hotel
A stay at the new Shinta Mani Mustang in Nepal puts sublime landscapes, ancient kingdoms, and remote monasteries within easy reach.
January 08, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Katie Lockhart
Sustainable Travel
Hike, Stay, and Make Cheese With Local Residents on These International Trips
Community-based projects in Ecuador, Nepal, and beyond help locals achieve economic independence while providing travelers a chance to experience everyday life.
July 31, 2024 02:59 PM
 · 
Hannah Singleton
Outdoor Adventure
The Tallest Mountain in the World May Not Be What You Think
It’s all depends on whether you measure from sea level, sea floor, or even the planet’s center.
July 01, 2024 06:27 PM
 · 
Susan Portnoy
Art + Culture
9 Ways to Avoid Offending Anyone When Traveling in Asia
It’s always a good idea to learn local etiquette before traveling somewhere unfamiliar.
February 20, 2024 12:59 PM
 · 
Maggie Fuller
Off The Tourist Trail
9 Under-the-Radar Places You Must Visit
Amazing places don’t have to come with crowds.
October 07, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
Meagan Drillinger
Tips + News
Nepal Reopens to Adventure Travelers
Mountaineers and trekkers who agree to quarantine for a week at a hotel in Kathmandu—among many other restrictions—are now welcome back to Nepal.
November 04, 2020 02:20 PM
 · 
Binaj Gurubacharya
Epic Trips
The Best Adventure Destinations According to Fearless Female Guides
With women’s adventure travel on the rise, we asked the experts about the next must-see spots to hike, climb, and connect with culture.
April 22, 2020 07:28 PM
 · 
Sara Button
Tips + News
Mount Everest Closed for Season Over Coronavirus Fears
Nepal’s government suspended climbing permits for all other peaks in the country and is canceling visas on arrival for tourists.
March 13, 2020 12:34 PM
 · 
Binaj Gurubacharya
Hiking + Cycling
Why Do People Climb Mount Everest? These Riveting Stories Explain the Fascination
These 6 essential reads explore the reasons behind summiting the world’s highest mountain.
May 28, 2019 07:52 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Outdoor Adventure
This Helicopter Tour of the Himalayas Goes Above and Beyond
Why visit just one of the highest peaks in the world when you can visit many of them?
January 06, 2017 02:03 PM
 · 
Maggie Fuller
Hiking + Cycling
Meet the Blind Man Who Climbed Everest—and Wants to Help Others Do the Same
Summitting Everest led the founder of the nonprofit organization No Barriers USA to even greater heights—changing other people’s lives.
October 31, 2016 08:16 PM
 · 
Jennifer Flowers
Art + Culture
See the World Through This Traveler’s Instagram Account
Photographer and writer Annapurna Mellor on connecting with people, taking photos, and traveling with a purpose.
September 08, 2016 12:02 PM
 · 
Kyana Moghadam
History + Culture
6 Unique Mother’s Day Celebrations Around the World
Whether with flowers or tasty treats, moms everywhere deserve a special day
May 06, 2016 08:59 PM
 · 
Alina Polishuk
