Now Is the Moment to Visit the Country’s Most Underrated Fall Foliage Route

Fall foliage in the Ozarks, its core spanning Missouri and Arkansas but also comprising tiny parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Illinois, heats up relatively late—weeks later than the Smokies or New England. But the show of flashing gold and copper hits right when you need it. I live in the Missouri Ozarks, close enough to visit any corner of the region on a whim, and late fall is my favorite time to explore. Driving through northwest Arkansas, I pass more deer than people, savoring the best views with hardly anyone else around.

Central to the Ozarks’ appeal is that the area doesn’t garner the same fanfare as more famous leaf-peeping destinations. Crowds are minimal, accommodation low-key and reasonably priced, and crisp mornings turn hiking trails and scenic byways into a near-secret. Art, food, and outdoor adventure intersect in this underrated area—and in late fall, you can enjoy it without fighting the traffic typical of many other seasonal hot spots.

Left: Airship Coffee at Coler is both an escape and a pick-me-up. Right: Wright’s Barbecue in Rogers is helmed by a James Beard semifinalist. Courtesy of Explore Northwest Arkansas

Route One: Bentonville–Fayetteville–Eureka Springs Loop

This road trip blends culture and color, with urban art, a fantastic food scene, mountain overlooks, and outdoor recreation all minutes apart. Start in Bentonville, one of our 52 places to travel in the U.S. this year. The town square feels especially cozy under a crimson and gold canopy.

Check into 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, where contemporary art fills every hallway, then walk—or do as the locals do and bike—to just about everything in town. Don’t miss the (free!) Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Airship Coffee at Coler, which you can only reach by walking or biking one mile through a nature preserve.

In Rogers, stop by Onyx Coffee Lab’s gorgeous HQ for a latte—or pull up a seat at the mezcal bar, or dig into pulled pork from Wright’s Barbecue, helmed by James Beard semifinalist Jordan Wright.

Continue to Fayetteville, aka Razorback Country, where the University of Arkansas campus dazzles in autumn with hundreds of sugar maples. Hike among bluffs and caverns in Devil’s Den State Park, framed by honey-hued hickory and oak, then check into the Inn at Carnall Hall, a beautiful historic hotel built in 1905 as the university’s first women’s dorm and overlooking Old Main.

With more time, detour west for a half-day into tiny Siloam Springs, home to a postcard-charming downtown and impressive kayak park (open year-round; just check the website for current river conditions).

From Fayetteville, make the winding drive north toward the LGBTQ haven Eureka Springs, a quirky, photogenic Victorian town built into the hills. Dense forest envelops its cobblestone streets, funky gingerbread houses, and colorful staircases.

Visit the stunning wood-and-glass Thorncrown Chapel, marvel at the seven-story-tall Christ of the Ozarks, and indulge in a traditional mineral soak at the Palace Hotel & Bath House, the town’s last original bathhouse, dating back to about 1901. Lean into spooky season with a ghost tour (or, as an alternative to Fayetteville, an overnight stay) at 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa, known, at least in these parts, as “America’s Most Haunted Hotel.”

Left: A man takes a photograph from the edge of Whitaker Point, also known as Hawksbill Crag, in Central Arkansas. Right: An elk herd holds court along the Buffalo National River. Photo by ksnyd_10/Shutterstock (L); photo by Isaac King Photography/Shutterstock (R)

Route Two: The “Jasper Disaster”

Don’t let the ominous name deter you—this road trip is far from disastrous. The 60-mile loop through the Buffalo National River region, with a staggering 316 curves, delivers some of the Ozarks’ most memorable scenery, especially when late-season color paints the forest russet and yellow, and elk bugles ring out across valleys. Starting in Harrison, follow scenic Highway 7 south toward the adorable mountain town of Jasper. On the way, grab burgers and old-school crinkle-cut fries for lunch at local institution Daisy Queen, open since 1969.

Detour a few minutes south to the Arkansas Grand Canyon, the deepest in the Ozarks at over 1,400 feet, and enjoy a slice of famous Company’s Comin’ pie at nearby Cliff House Inn, which has three pet-friendly cabins. Back in Jasper, take Highway 74 through Ponca and Compton, past elk herds, peekaboo river views, and dozens of waterfalls and bluff-top overlooks.

Close to Ponca, highlights include Balanced Rock Falls and spectacular Whitaker Point, also called Hawksbill Crag, one of the most iconic overlooks in the Natural State. The 2.7-mile out-and-back hike is even better in early November, when fiery color blankets the landscape. If you’re keen on roughing it, Steel Creek Campground offers river access and frequent elk sightings.

Highway 43 takes you back toward Harrison, passing through Boxley Valley, where elk often graze in open fields—especially at dawn and dusk.

Foliage in the Ouachita Mountains stays vibrant into November. Photo by Sari ONeal/Shutterstock

Other Last-Chance Foliage Escapes

Can’t make it to the Ozarks? You have other options—but move fast. The Talimena National Scenic Byway runs through the Ouachita Mountains from Mena, Arkansas, to Talihina, Oklahoma, staying vibrant into November. An hour south, Broken Bow makes a cozy base camp thanks to its abundance of luxury cabins.

In Texas Hill Country, Lost Maples State Natural Area hides scarlet bigtooth maples, peaking around Thanksgiving. Add Bandera, the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” or Fredericksburg, the hub of Texas wine, and stay at Camp Comfort, a boutique retreat occupying a 19th-century bowling alley.

Farther west, cottonwoods light up Arizona’s Aravaipa Canyon all November long. The area’s remoteness adds to its magic, though you can also day trip from Tucson or Phoenix.