Chris Schalkx

Chris Schalkx

AFAR Contributor

Afar contributor Chris Schalkx is a freelance writer and photographer based in Bangkok, Thailand.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru beach with single person (left), Four Seasons Seychelles at Desroches Island beach with chairs (Right)
Hotels
The Maldives or the Seychelles? I’ve Been to Both. Here’s My Pick.
October 15, 2026 01:11 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Exterior of Suiran with garden; a plate of Japanese tsukemono pickles
Hotels
This Kyoto Hotel Is Taking Guests Deep Into the Art of Japanese Pickling
August 18, 2026 11:24 AM
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Chris Schalkx
The Andean lodge and action shot of a dancer
Hotels
These Luxury Hotels Want to Plan Your Entire Trip. Here’s Why You Should Let Them
August 7, 2026 11:57 AM
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Chris Schalkx
A field of tulips, with bands of pink, white, yellow, orange, green, and red flowers
Where to Go in Spring
Celebrate the Return of Spring With the Netherlands’ Most Beautiful Tulips. Here’s Where to See Them.
February 27, 2026 02:51 AM
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Chris Schalkx
The swimming pool at Andaz One Bangkok faces Lumphini Park.
Stay Here Next
Inside Andaz One Bangkok, a Low-Key Hotel in One of the City’s Best Locations
February 12, 2026 04:25 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Central-African-Republic-ChrisSchalkx-lede.jpg
Photo Essays
This “Elephant Village” Is Incredibly Hard to Reach. That’s a Good Thing
August 20, 2025 10:12 AM
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Chris Schalkx
Beijing (left); Gansu Norden (right)
Travel Tips + Etiquette
What It’s Like to Travel in China Right Now—And How to Do It
May 22, 2025 03:37 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Amanpuri in Thailand
Hotels We Love
These Are the 11 Best Hotels in Thailand
February 11, 2025 01:34 PM
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Chris Schalkx
A tent at Wilderness Mokete in Botswana surrounded by trees
Stay Here Next
This Is the Only Safari Camp for Miles in a Corner of Botswana—Here’s What It’s Like
December 12, 2024 11:37 AM
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Chris Schalkx
A villa at Soneva Secret in the Maldives with thatched roofs and a waterslide.
Stay Here Next
For an Ultra-Private Getaway, This New Luxury Resort Is the Only Hotel on This Remote Maldives Island
October 29, 2024 05:25 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Exterior of Antoni Gaudí' Casa Batlló in Barcelona
Travel Tips + Etiquette
How to Not Get Fooled by AI-Generated Travel Photos
April 24, 2024 02:22 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Mercato, on the ground floor of Janu Tokyo, serves Italian comfort food in a light-filled space featuring a large living tree.
Stay Here Next
Aman’s New Lifestyle Hotel Brand Is Finally Open—Here’s What It’s Like
March 29, 2024 02:18 PM
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Chris Schalkx
This pool at Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island is flanked by white chairs and palm trees.
Stay Here Next
A Look Inside the Most Exciting New Luxury Resort in the Seychelles
March 7, 2024 11:35 AM
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Chris Schalkx
This guest room at the Regent Hong Kong features views of Victoria Harbour.
Stay Here Next
This Reimagined Icon Is One of Hong Kong’s Most Exciting New Hotels
December 19, 2023 10:22 AM
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Chris Schalkx
The pool at JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa faces the blue horizon of the Korea Strait.
Stay Here Next
This New Resort in Asia Is Surrounded by Waterfalls, Volcanoes, and White-Sand Beaches
October 25, 2023 01:23 PM
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Chris Schalkx
The rooftop pool of the Trunk(Hotel) Yoyogi Park in Tokyo features park views.
Stay Here Next
For a Quieter Side of Tokyo, Check Into This New Boutique Hotel
October 24, 2023 07:30 AM
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Chris Schalkx
The Courtyard Pool Villas at the Siam were designed by Bangkok-based Bill Bensley with a striking cream and black theme.
Hotels
The 11 Best Hotels in Bangkok
November 15, 2022 01:52 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Why the Insta360 GO 2 Is the Best Action Camera for Spur-of-the-Moment Travel Videos
Packing Tips + Gear
Why the Insta360 GO 2 Is the Best Action Camera for Spur-of-the-Moment Travel Videos
December 15, 2021 02:24 PM
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Chris Schalkx
Finding Bliss on a Bangkok Motorcycle Taxi
Cities We Love
Finding Bliss on a Bangkok Motorcycle Taxi
May 3, 2021 01:22 PM
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Chris Schalkx
All the Tech and Gear You Need to Become a Digital Nomad
Packing Tips + Gear
All the Tech and Gear You Need to Become a Digital Nomad
April 23, 2021 01:39 PM
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Chris Schalkx
The One Thing You’ve Probably Forgotten to Disinfect While Traveling
Travel Tips + Etiquette
The One Thing You’ve Probably Forgotten to Disinfect While Traveling
March 25, 2020 02:13 PM
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Chris Schalkx