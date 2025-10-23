How This México Resort Is Changing Resort Dining

Along the pristine white sandy shores of the Riviera Maya, more than 25 dining options make the resorts of Mayakoba a culinary powerhouse. Here, local ingredients and cultural authenticity define cuisine—for dining experiences that nourish the soul and tantalize the palate. From morning till night throughout Mayakoba, guests delight in delicious dishes rooted in the traditions of México and celebrating global flavors. Whether you’re on a romantic getaway for two, traveling with friends, or on a family trip, you’ll find an option to suit every palate.

Taste authentic México

Dig into Mexican flavors at a poolside spot at your Banyan Tree villa. Courtesy of Mayakoba

The rich tapestry of Mexican flavors fully comes to life throughout the restaurants of Mayakoba’s resorts. Please your taste buds with local Yucatán cuisine at Haab, which features an ancestral Mayan dinner accompanied by traditional songs and dance. This outdoor, multisensory concept features authentic Yucatán recipes, such as tamales with crispy suckling pig and pumpkin sauce and local aguas frescas, paired with traditional storytelling around a firepit in a jungle environment. Imagine the scent of burning copal while you sip a craft cocktail during the welcome ritual, followed by dancers among the trees. It’s a memorable journey through the four sacred elements—water, earth, wind, and fire—with a special focus on Mayan culinary traditions.

Try the tastes of México City at the casual resort spot La Fondita, featuring chicken tinga, beef birria, pulled pork, or mixed mushroom tinga tostadas, as well as classic Mexican desserts like tres leches cake and flan de queso. At Zapote, sample local Yucatán ingredients, complemented by Middle Eastern flavors, with a special emphasis on live-fire cooking.

Enjoy international flavors and fresh seafood

Putting the finishing touch on a dish at Fuego, one of Fairmont Mayakoba’s restaurants Courtesy of Mayakoba

The pleasures of the spectacular sea in Riviera Maya extend from the shoreline to the plate at Mayakoba. Hear the sound of the waves and taste the freshest seafood caught by local fishermen at the outdoor beachside Fuego, situated by the Maykana Beach Club. It serves raw delicacies such as tuna tartare and Caribbean chac chí (a type of fish) alongside garden-fresh vegetables and wood-fired, sustainable seafood, organic chicken, and pork.

For seafood with Mediterranean flair, head indoors at Maykana to Gaia for an eco-friendly feast with stunning views—try the local catch of the day with your choice of flavorful sauce, such as a hibiscus mignonette or leche de tigre.

Craft cocktails await at Mayakoba. Courtesy of Mayakoba

At lunchtime, share the mezze at Brisas. Take your pick of an eight-ounce Pacific or Gulf “local” fish from the Latin fish market, custom prepared to your liking.

Throughout Mayakoba’s resorts, you’ll find Asian-inspired cuisine, including authentic Thai food (such as crispy tiger prawns in black pepper and garlic sauce) and a full vegetarian menu, at Saffron, set on a dreamy deck surrounded by mangroves above the Mayakoba waterways at Banyan Tree.

Get your fill of fresh sushi with unbeatable canal views at Hix—save room for the signature lychee ice cream for dessert. Or opt for the Northern Baja California seafood dishes with Asian influences, such as roasted fish “a la plancha” in a spicy soy-lemon vinaigrette sauce, at Agave Azul.

Festive pop-ups and cooking classes

Learn the art of Mexican vegan cooking at El Pueblito’s Cooking School Courtesy of Mayakoba

While there’s one wow on the plate after the next at the resort’s dining options, there’s more to savor at Mayakoba than traditional dining. Enjoy pop-ups and the trajinera boat dining experience at Banyan Tree’s Ixchel for a romantic champagne breakfast or moonlit dinner with Italian, Thai, and Mexican menus as you cruise through mangrove-lined canals.

Stargaze with a beachfront view while digging into globally inspired street food, including empanadas, samosas, tamales, and grilled seafood, and sipping mezcal and tequila craft cocktails at Beach Food Fest on Sundays. Feast on the street tacos and open-grill specialties at live stations at Mexican Grill on Thursdays. And at the communal, outdoor Chef’s Garden Dinner at La Ceiba on Wednesdays and Saturdays, you can dine on executive chef Edgar Chavez’s fullest expression of seasonal Mexican cuisine

You can also take the enchantment home with you and recreate some of your favorite flavors after a two- to three-hour class at El Pueblito’s Cooking School, which specializes in traditional Mexican fare. Learn the art of making the perfect guacamole with a stone molcajete (traditional mortar and pestle) and zesty red and green salsas. For guests with children in tow, a tortilla-making class (without knives or an open flame) will keep the whole family entertained and satiated.

The experience is one of many at Mayakoba, from fire-lit Mayan feasts to ocean-to-table dishes, transforming resort dining into a rich cultural journey of creativity and care for the planet.

