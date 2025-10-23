Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationFood + Drink
Sponsored by Mayakoba   •  October 23, 2025

How This México Resort Is Changing Resort Dining

From fine dining to beachfront bites, Mayakoba is changing the way travelers eat in the Riviera Maya.

View of Koba Sports Bar exterior at Mayakoba.

Koba Sports Bar is one of 25 restaurants at Mayakoba.

Courtesy of Mayakoba

Along the pristine white sandy shores of the Riviera Maya, more than 25 dining options make the resorts of Mayakoba a culinary powerhouse. Here, local ingredients and cultural authenticity define cuisine—for dining experiences that nourish the soul and tantalize the palate. From morning till night throughout Mayakoba, guests delight in delicious dishes rooted in the traditions of México and celebrating global flavors. Whether you’re on a romantic getaway for two, traveling with friends, or on a family trip, you’ll find an option to suit every palate.

Taste authentic México

Food and beverage poolside at Banyan Tree.

Dig into Mexican flavors at a poolside spot at your Banyan Tree villa.

Courtesy of Mayakoba

The rich tapestry of Mexican flavors fully comes to life throughout the restaurants of Mayakoba’s resorts. Please your taste buds with local Yucatán cuisine at Haab, which features an ancestral Mayan dinner accompanied by traditional songs and dance. This outdoor, multisensory concept features authentic Yucatán recipes, such as tamales with crispy suckling pig and pumpkin sauce and local aguas frescas, paired with traditional storytelling around a firepit in a jungle environment. Imagine the scent of burning copal while you sip a craft cocktail during the welcome ritual, followed by dancers among the trees. It’s a memorable journey through the four sacred elements—water, earth, wind, and fire—with a special focus on Mayan culinary traditions.

Try the tastes of México City at the casual resort spot La Fondita, featuring chicken tinga, beef birria, pulled pork, or mixed mushroom tinga tostadas, as well as classic Mexican desserts like tres leches cake and flan de queso. At Zapote, sample local Yucatán ingredients, complemented by Middle Eastern flavors, with a special emphasis on live-fire cooking.

Enjoy international flavors and fresh seafood

A chef putting the finishing touches on a dish at Fuego restaurant, Fairmont Mayakoba.

Putting the finishing touch on a dish at Fuego, one of Fairmont Mayakoba’s restaurants

Courtesy of Mayakoba

The pleasures of the spectacular sea in Riviera Maya extend from the shoreline to the plate at Mayakoba. Hear the sound of the waves and taste the freshest seafood caught by local fishermen at the outdoor beachside Fuego, situated by the Maykana Beach Club. It serves raw delicacies such as tuna tartare and Caribbean chac chí (a type of fish) alongside garden-fresh vegetables and wood-fired, sustainable seafood, organic chicken, and pork.

For seafood with Mediterranean flair, head indoors at Maykana to Gaia for an eco-friendly feast with stunning views—try the local catch of the day with your choice of flavorful sauce, such as a hibiscus mignonette or leche de tigre.

Craft cocktails at a Mayakoba bar.

Craft cocktails await at Mayakoba.

Courtesy of Mayakoba

At lunchtime, share the mezze at Brisas. Take your pick of an eight-ounce Pacific or Gulf “local” fish from the Latin fish market, custom prepared to your liking.

Throughout Mayakoba’s resorts, you’ll find Asian-inspired cuisine, including authentic Thai food (such as crispy tiger prawns in black pepper and garlic sauce) and a full vegetarian menu, at Saffron, set on a dreamy deck surrounded by mangroves above the Mayakoba waterways at Banyan Tree.

Get your fill of fresh sushi with unbeatable canal views at Hix—save room for the signature lychee ice cream for dessert. Or opt for the Northern Baja California seafood dishes with Asian influences, such as roasted fish “a la plancha” in a spicy soy-lemon vinaigrette sauce, at Agave Azul.

Festive pop-ups and cooking classes

A man and a woman cooking at El Pueblito's Cooking School.

Learn the art of Mexican vegan cooking at El Pueblito’s Cooking School

Courtesy of Mayakoba

While there’s one wow on the plate after the next at the resort’s dining options, there’s more to savor at Mayakoba than traditional dining. Enjoy pop-ups and the trajinera boat dining experience at Banyan Tree’s Ixchel for a romantic champagne breakfast or moonlit dinner with Italian, Thai, and Mexican menus as you cruise through mangrove-lined canals.

Stargaze with a beachfront view while digging into globally inspired street food, including empanadas, samosas, tamales, and grilled seafood, and sipping mezcal and tequila craft cocktails at Beach Food Fest on Sundays. Feast on the street tacos and open-grill specialties at live stations at Mexican Grill on Thursdays. And at the communal, outdoor Chef’s Garden Dinner at La Ceiba on Wednesdays and Saturdays, you can dine on executive chef Edgar Chavez’s fullest expression of seasonal Mexican cuisine

You can also take the enchantment home with you and recreate some of your favorite flavors after a two- to three-hour class at El Pueblito’s Cooking School, which specializes in traditional Mexican fare. Learn the art of making the perfect guacamole with a stone molcajete (traditional mortar and pestle) and zesty red and green salsas. For guests with children in tow, a tortilla-making class (without knives or an open flame) will keep the whole family entertained and satiated.

The experience is one of many at Mayakoba, from fire-lit Mayan feasts to ocean-to-table dishes, transforming resort dining into a rich cultural journey of creativity and care for the planet.

Mayakoba
From Our Partners
Live music at Mayakoba’s Day of the Dead celebrations
Art + Culture
This is the Best Place to Celebrate Día de Muertos in México
Sponsored by
View of a walkway to the beach at Captain Quarters Resort
Journeys: United States
A Weeklong Myrtle Beach Itinerary for the Whole Family
Sponsored by
Aerial view of the SkyWheel at Myrtle Beach
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Myrtle Beach, Your Way
Sponsored by
View of the overwater villas at Sandals South Coast in Jamaica
Hotels
This Jamaica Resort Changes All-Inclusives
Sponsored by
A view of a sunlit church on the Rhine river with pink flowers in the foreground in Strasbourg, France.
Journeys: Cruise
The Best Times to Cruise Without the Crowds
Sponsored by
View of Wienachtsdorf Chistmas Market at night
Holiday Travel
The Most Beautiful Christmas Markets in Switzerland
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Two little floating houses in the Yellowknife Bay
Art + Culture
Yellowknife’s Skies Light Up at Night, but the Daytime Is When the City Really Comes Alive
October 22, 2025 07:36 AM
 · 
Tim Chester
A castle atop a green rocky hill, with clouds overhead
History + Culture
Terrifying Dolls, a Nightmare Film, and Bone-Filled Caves: 8 of the World’s Most Haunted Places
October 22, 2025 03:59 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
A rendering of an aerial view of the Scenic Ikon surrounding by floating ice
Expedition Cruises
This New Ultra-Luxury Polar Yacht Will Sail in Antarctica and Africa, the Falklands, and the Fjords of Chile
October 21, 2025 10:45 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing
An aerial view of the Amazon River in Peru winding through lush green rainforests with a couple boats creating ripples in the water and a small grouping of homes jutting out over the water
River Cruises
Pink Dolphins, Piranhas, and Wine-Paired Tasting Menus—Sailing the Peruvian Amazon on a New Luxury Riverboat
October 21, 2025 07:24 PM
 · 
Jeri Clausing

See More