Tips + NewsTrains
By Bailey Berg
  •  October 17, 2025

The Luxury Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Train Just Launched a New Scenic Route from Paris to the Amalfi Coast

The elegant train ride in Art Deco-inspired classic rail cars will connect the City of Light to Italy’s renowned Amalfi Coast for the first time in spring 2026.

A boat sails on turquoise water in Positano on the Amalfi Coast with colorful homes lining the steep rocky cliffs rising from the sea behind

Belmond’s new rail journey ends with two nights on the Amalfi Coast.

Photo by Tom Podmore/Unsplash

With its pastel-colored cliffside towns stacked high above the sea and narrow roads that wind between terraced lemon groves, the Amalfi Coast delivers some of Italy’s most iconic views—but getting there often involves a patchwork of trains, buses, and transfers that can test travelers’ patience as much as their navigation skills. In 2026, however, there will be another option: arriving not by ferry or minibus, but aboard one of the world’s most storied trains.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train, has announced its first-ever Paris to Amalfi Coast journey next year as part of its expanding Villeggiatura by Train series, which pairs overnight rail journeys with multi-night stays at Belmond’s Italy hotels.

Departing Paris on May 4, 2026, the new three-night route will bring guests south through France and into Italy with a stop in Pompeii before continuing to Ravello for a stay at Belmond’s Caruso, a luxury hotel housed in a former 11th-century palazzo in Ravello.

Guests will board the midnight-blue carriages in Paris and will be welcomed with a glass of Champagne, before settling into the train’s restored 1920s-era Art Deco cabins. The train offers three cabin types: Historic Twin Cabins, Suites, and Grand Suites. The Historic Twin Cabins are the train at its most classic, with compact, wood-paneled compartments where seats transform into bunk-style beds at night, and there’s just a sink (with full washrooms at the end of the sleeping carriage). The Suites combine two cabins into one larger space, allowing for a dedicated sitting area and either two twins or a single double-bed configuration. The Grand Suites are the most spacious, with private marble bathrooms, dedicated seating and dining areas, and design elements themed around specific cities.

A view through a window on Belmond's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express with people dressed in evening clothes sitting at a dining table with a lamp and the word "Grands" above the window

Guests aboard Belmond’s Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will be treated to an elegant dinner followed by drinks and music in the bar car.

Courtesy of Belmond

During the first evening, guests will sit down to a dinner showcasing dishes inspired by regions along the route, followed by cocktails and live piano music in Bar Car 3674. The following morning, breakfast will be served in guests’ cabins as the train winds through the Italian countryside. Lunch will also be served onboard before arriving in Pompeii for a guided exploration of the archaeological site. Travlers booked in Grand Suites receive an additional privilege: private access to Casa del Larario in Regio V, an area of the ruins that is rarely opened to the public and is being supported through preservation work funded by Belmond’s Caruso hotel. Those more interested in food than ruins can opt instead for a hands-on cooking session led by Caruso’s executive chef Armando Aristarco.

The rail portion concludes as guests arrive at Caruso, A Belmond Hotel. At more than 1,000 feet above the sea, it stands on one of the highest points in Ravello. The restored palazzo has vaulted stone halls, frescoed salons, and terraced gardens that step down the hillside. The rooms and suites feature antique furniture and views either toward the gardens or straight out to the Tyrrhenian Sea; some come with private terraces or outdoor plunge pools. That night, guests are invited to a private party beside the infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean, showcasing nibbles from local food producers. There will also be a wood-fired pizza cooking demonstration from the hotel’s executive chef.

The pool area at Caruso, a Belmond hotel, with loungers and fringed umbrellas and a vine-covered building in the background with a bar and patio attached to it

A luxurious stay at Caruso, a Belmond hotel in Ravello, awaits guests at the end of their rail journey.

Photo by Salva Lopez/Courtesy of Belmond

The following day is left intentionally open-ended—travelers may take a private boat from the hotel to Positano, visiting quiet coves and swimming spots along the way, or stay on property for a painting lesson on the terrace with a local artist. On the final night, guests will gather in the hotel’s Wagner Gardens for a gala dinner.

Prices for the “Villeggiatura by Train—Paris to the Amalfi Coast” itinerary begin at £8,600 per person (roughly $11,540, based on current conversion rates). The fare includes all meals on board with wines selected by the sommelier, 24-hour steward service, transfers, guided excursions, and the two-night hotel stay.

The Amalfi route joins a growing portfolio of Italian Villeggiatura itineraries for 2026. Belmond will also operate new three-night itineraries linking Paris to Venice with a stay at Hotel Cipriani, Paris to Florence with time at Villa San Michele following its spring 2026 reopening, and Paris to Portofino with accommodations at Splendido, the Portofino landmark that reopened in 2025.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025), the former associate travel news editor at Afar, and has also written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.
