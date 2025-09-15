3 Days of Coastal Charm and Culture in Myrtle Beach

Beyond Myrtle Beach’s (more info) more popular spots—the mini golf courses, the souvenir shops, and all sorts of amusement park rides—there’s another side to this stretch of Carolina coast. Look closer, dig a little deeper, and you’ll discover a culture built upon decades of history, art, and an abundance of local flavors. If you follow this three-day itinerary, you’ll come face to face with the coastal destination’s creative spirit and deep roots, both accented by a heavy dose of Southern hospitality.
Itinerary
Day 1:See a Performance at the Carolina Opry Theater
Since you’re only in Myrtle Beach for a long weekend, you’ll want to stay at a centrally located hotel. Choose between Holiday Pavilion Resort (more info) or Hotel Blue (more info)—both of which are waterfront properties that provide guests with pool and beach access. Before or after you check in, consider having an early lunch at Salt & Honey Grill (more info), where you can order a dish like the Southern hush puppies or Lowcountry shrimp and grits.
Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum (more info), just north of Myrtle Beach State Park, has featured works by John James Audubon, Ansel Adams, and the Gee’s Bend quiltmakers. The museum has four distinct collections, including the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, which showcases pieces from regionally renowned artists.
After weaving through the museum’s galleries, continue your art stroll along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk (more info). In between the charming shops and cafés, you’ll find original murals on the exterior of Oceanfront Bar & Grille and the Gay Dolphin, as well as the Goddess of the Sea sculpture. Created by artist Kristen Visbal, the dolphin artwork sits in Plyler Park, beneath the SkyWheel.
Plan for an early dinner at Hook & Barrel (more info)—a haven for those who want to try local produce and sustainably caught and prepared seafood—before a night out in Myrtle Beach. The Carolina Opry (more info) variety show changes things up each season, but you can generally expect dynamic performances, comedy acts, and plenty of costumes to keep things interesting. Legends in Concert (more info) is another local classic, a tribute show featuring celebrated impersonators of all genres, including Elvis, Adele, and Aretha Franklin.
Day 2:Check Out the Horry County Museum
You’ll spend most of today further down the 60-mile Grand Strand coastline, but your morning will begin with a hearty breakfast—possibly opting for the Southerner skillet or the blueberry pancakes at one of the two Blueberry’s Grill locations (more info). Then, it’s off to the museum.
The Horry County Museum (more info) lies inland, but the 30-minute drive from Myrtle Beach to Conway is worth it. Free and open to the public, the cultural institution features exhibits on local Native American culture, colonial history, and coastal life.
Much of life in the greater Myrtle Beach area revolves around various waterways, so one of the best methods of immersing yourself in the local culture is to head to the inlets, rivers, and, of course, the ocean. Wahoo’s Fish House (more info), where you’ll stop for lunch, sits along a creek in Murrells Inlet, and a private late afternoon kayak tour with Crazy Sister Marina (more info) will introduce you to the diverse ecosystem of the Murrells Inlet Marsh or the Waccamaw River. (Pro tip: If you prefer a group tour, shift your schedule to allow for a morning kayak followed by the museum visit.)
Round out the day at The Claw House (more info), where you can pair a Grand Strand Air Brush IPA with crab cake poppers and seafood mac nd cheese. Before or after the meal, depending on the time of year, you can catch the sunset while strolling along the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk (more info).
Day 3:Visit Brookgreen Gardens and Huntington Beach State Park
Your last full day in Myrtle Beach is all about culture and the great outdoors. First, enjoy a leisurely breakfast at the family-owned and -operated Crepe Creation Café (more info).
For the next few hours, discover the beauty of Brookgreen Gardens (more info). Founded in 1931, it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has something for every interest. Along with the botanical gardens, there’s the largest and most comprehensive collection of American figurative sculpture in the U.S. Plus, you can visit several historical sites by walking the Lowcountry Trail or joining a ticketed excursion via boat or overland vehicle that goes deeper into the wildlife preserve.
Pop into the Courtyard Cafe (more info) at Brookgreen for a sandwich, salad, or wrap before venturing to neighboring Huntington Beach State Park (more info). In addition to hitting the beach, you can meander along the nature trails or visit Atalaya Castle, a National Historic Landmark and the winter home of art collector and philanthropists Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington.
If your visit aligns with a show at The Asher Theater (more info)—comedian James Stephens III and Motown ’59: The Musical are on the schedule through the end of the year—have a pre-performance dinner at Big Mike’s Soul Food (more info). Expect generous helpings of Southern comfort food (fried chicken, cornbread, and collard greens) and Southern hospitality.
Day 4:Eat at Mammy’s Kitchen
Enjoy one last meal of Southern fare with either the all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet or a dish from the menu at Mammy’s Kitchen (more info). It’s the type of place you come to for the nostalgia—but leave with a whole new appreciation for comfort food and South Carolina in general.