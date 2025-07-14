America 250

Now Is the Time to Travel in the United States

Consider this your guide to the boldest, artsiest, buzziest, friendliest, tastiest things going on in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

July 14, 2025
From the Editor

There are birthdays, and there are milestone birthdays. Think: a baby marking that first year. The “reaching adulthood” at 18. The Big 4-0, the golden birthday, the 100th. For the United States of America, 2026 will mark 250 years since the country’s founding. It’s a big birthday.

So as we gear up to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial next summer, our writers and editors are exploring far and wide—and bringing you the sophisticated intel and inspiration you need to plan your next adventure around the country.

First up: 52 Places to Travel in the U.S. This Year. From Alaska to Florida, we spotlight the travel experiences that make our country extraordinary. It’s your coast-to-coast guide to the most exciting reasons to visit all 50 states (plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.) right now.

So much more is on the way, including in-depth food and restaurant coverage, epic trips across all reaches of the country, inspiration for outdoor adventures, and where to go next in the USA for music, art, and design. These stories live across Afar’s platforms—catch them in our forthcoming summer print issue, on afar.com, in episodes of our Unpacked podcast, and across Instagram and Facebook. We hope you will stay tuned and that you will share your stories of domestic travel with us. —Afar Editors

