A Weeklong Myrtle Beach Itinerary for the Whole Family

Of the many factors to consider when planning a family vacation—especially if your group includes travelers of all ages—the most important one is the destination. The best multigenerational trips are those that pair immersive activities with restful afternoons, and kid-friendly restaurants with more elevated dining options. It also helps to find spacious, well-equipped accommodations that are conveniently located near some of the area’s top sights. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), has all of that and more. This weeklong itinerary will ensure your entire family leaves with fond memories of the beach, the boardwalk, and the best that this coastal destination has to offer.
Itinerary
Day 1:Head to the Beach and Boardwalk
Myrtle Beach’s roster of family-friendly accommodations is impressive, with something to suit nearly every budget and group size. For a more rustic, camping-style vacation, check into Lakewood Camping Resort (more info). Several of the villas and condos at Ocean Creek Resort (more info) have full kitchens, and the suites at Captain’s Quarters Resort (more info) can sleep up to eight people.
No matter where you decide to make your Myrtle Beach home base, your first day has a flexible schedule. Ease into the trip by reserving one of Lakewood Camping Resort’s poolside cabanas (more info) or venturing out to the white sandy beach, steps from Captain’s Quarters.
Before you know it, it’ll be time for an early dinner at Sea Captain’s House (more info). The Myrtle Beach institution serves up iconic coastal fare—fried oysters, shrimp and grits, crab cakes, and more. Try the Key lime pie and coconut custard layer cake for dessert, or wait to choose from the numerous sweets that await you at your next stop, the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk (more info).
A mix of nostalgic vacation vibes and lively sights and sounds, the oceanfront promenade is the heart of Myrtle Beach. You’ll find charming gift shops, Madmyrtle’s Ice Creamery (more info), and the 187-foot-tall SkyWheel (more info). (Pro tip: Get the discounted Family Flight Package if you’re planning to ride.)
Day 2:Visit Broadway at the Beach
Johnny D’s Waffles and Benedicts (more info) can be your first stop today, where the group can fill up on a host of delicious bites. The bacon waffle comes topped with breaded chicken tenders, and the restaurant bills its banana split waffle as “breakfast and dessert in one.”
Then, it’s off to more beach time at your resort. Build sandcastles, jump waves, and engage in some friendly bocce competition to form those special memories you’ll look back on for years to come.
Lunch at LandShark Bar & Grill (more info) will provide a bit of reprieve from the sunshine and refuel the family members headed to Broadway at the Beach (more info) in the afternoon. The entertainment complex is a world of excitement, with escape rooms, mini golf at PopStroke, amusement park rides at Pavilion Park, and even a 50-foot-high zipline.
For dinner, bring the whole crew to enjoy Carolina Roadhouse (more info). You’ll gather around the table to recap the day and share plates of ribs, seafood, and other classic comfort foods.
Day 3:Go to Brookgreen Gardens and the Lowcountry Zoo
It’s another busy day along the Grand Strand, but this time you’re headed south to Murrells Inlet. Have breakfast “at home” if you’re staying at a hotel or resort with a full kitchen, and load into the car to drive to Brookgreen Gardens (more info). A ticket includes access to the botanical gardens and galleries as well as the Lowcountry Zoo and Lowcountry History Center—so “something for everyone” continues to ring true.
For lunch, Drunken Jack’s Restaurant & Lounge (more info) is a crowd-pleaser, and the extensive menu choices will properly ready everyone for an afternoon at Huntington Beach State Park (more info). The pristine park showcases the natural beauty of this part of the world, offering a plethora of opportunities for bird-watching, surf fishing, biking, and hiking. Keep an eye out for loggerhead turtles and alligators, too. Before heading back to Myrtle Beach proper, dine on the raw bar sampler or the peel-and-eat shrimp at The Claw House (more info)—they even have a kids’ menu for anyone 12 and under.
Day 4:Go Parasailing
With everyone fully in vacation mode, start the day with scrambled eggs and powdered sugar–dusted pancakes at Blueberry’s Grill (more info). You’ll need plenty of energy for the activities you have planned with New Wave Watersports (more info). The most daring in the family can try their hand at parasailing, while those who prefer to stay a little closer to sea level can hop in one of the banana boats, which hold up to six people.
Lunch is a casual, outdoor affair at Lulu’s North Myrtle Beach (more info). Think quesadillas and crab melts paired with a round of beach volleyball and light competition at the beach arcade.
Play the afternoon by ear, but keep Savannah’s Playground (more info) in your back pocket as a backup activity that the kids will enjoy. Designed for children of all abilities, the playground features a sensory wall, swings, slides, crawl tunnels, and a range of climbers. Otherwise, you can always get in more beach time ahead of dinner at Angelo’s Steak & Pasta (more info), where an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet awaits.
Day 5:Play Mini Golf
Officially in the home stretch of your vacation, you’re in for a day of tasty food and beach-adjacent activities. A protein-loaded breakfast at Mimosas Southern Kitchen & Bar (more info) will prepare you for an adventure around Coastal Grand Mall (more info). The expansive shopping destination is home to a diverse range of brands, from smaller boutiques to national retailers like H&M and Ulta Beauty. Refuel at The Landing at the Boathouse (more info) before a Myrtle Beach tradition—a spirited round of mini golf.
Among the multiple mini-golf locations in the area, Captain Hook’s Adventure Golf (more info) is a fan favorite. The Peter Pan–inspired course leads players through a skull cave and onto the notorious captain’s pirate ship. Celebrate that hole-in-one (or debate the night’s true winner) at Tupelo Honey in the Market Common (more info), where happy hour runs until 6 p.m. and guests are welcome to dine on the famous fried green tomatoes and the Mississippi mud pie on the outdoor patio.
Day 6:Discover Ripley’s Aquarium
The final full day in Myrtle Beach begins with breakfast at the resort or campsite, followed by a trip to the one-and-only Ripley’s Aquarium (more info). The South Carolina location has stingrays, penguins, hammerhead sharks, and even two sloths, Rico and Cleo. Everyone will leave having learned something new, and you can share your findings while lunching at Loco Gecko (more info)—a dining establishment that describes itself as the “ultimate beach restaurant.”
The cherry on top of this multigeneration trip is the live tribute production, Legends in Concert (more info). Book your tickets in advance to see the Cher, Michael Jackson, and Prince impersonators take the stage. The 7:30 p.m. show time means you’ll have dinner before or after the performance. Soho Steak & Seafood (more info) is open until 1 a.m., so it’s an excellent choice for a late-night meal.
Day 7: Enjoy a Final Beach Day
If your schedule allows, fit in a few last hours of sun, sand, and surf. To make the most of the time you have, grab an early breakfast from Benjamin’s Bakery (more info) before enjoying the wide beaches the Carolinas are known for. Keep lunch easy and low-key at the Surfside location of the River City Cafe (more info) before departing Myrtle Beach with plans to return year after year.