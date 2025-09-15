A Weeklong Myrtle Beach Itinerary for the Whole Family

Of the many factors to consider when planning a family vacation—especially if your group includes travelers of all ages—the most important one is the destination. The best multigenerational trips are those that pair immersive activities with restful afternoons, and kid-friendly restaurants with more elevated dining options. It also helps to find spacious, well-equipped accommodations that are conveniently located near some of the area’s top sights. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (more info), has all of that and more. This weeklong itinerary will ensure your entire family leaves with fond memories of the beach, the boardwalk, and the best that this coastal destination has to offer.

Build Your Perfect Journey