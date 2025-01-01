Jordi Lippe-McGraw is a New York-based freelance travel writer and editor with a passion for family travel. She has visited over 60 countries and all seven continents (including a trip to Antarctica while five months pregnant). She is the founder of PAK Rêve, a family luggage line praised for its innovative modular design. Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure, and Forbes. Jordi shares her love of travel with her husband and young son, who has already explored five continents and 28 countries by age 5. She has been recognized with accolades from the Travel Media Awards and the North American Travel Journalists Association.