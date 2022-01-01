Naomi Tomky

AFAR Contributor

Naomi Tomky’s award-winning food and travel writing has been published by The New York Times, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. She is the author of The Pacific Northwest Seafood Book.

She uses her unrelenting enthusiasm as an eater, photographer, and writer to propel herself around the world. From trailing a street food hawker in Singapore to navigating the ancient roads of the Mayan jungle, Naomi explores the world with a hungry eye—and mouth.

Naomi Tomky won a Lowell Thomas Award for Culinary Travel Writing in 2019, the Association of Food Journalists “Best Food and Travel Writing” award for 2016, and was a nominee for a 2017 writing award from the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Her writing was selected in the 2017 edition of the Best Food Writing anthology.

