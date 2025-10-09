Travel InspirationHotelsHotel News + Openings
By Blane Bachelor
  •  October 09, 2025

Hilton’s New Boutique Hotel Collection Will Let You Check Into a Moab Base Camp and an Artsy Chicago Property

The Outset Collection, which launches in November, will allow travelers to book at 60-plus independently owned and boutique properties, most located in the U.S.

A future Outset Collection property is in Moab.

Moab’s red rocks will provide the backdrop for a future Outset Collection property.

Courtesy of Hilton

Booking an independent boutique hotel—and earning guest loyalty points in the process—is about to become much easier for travelers with the launch of Hilton’s newest brand: its Outset Collection.

This marks the 25th brand for the hotel giant, and is designed to appeal to an increasing number of travelers “looking for boutique hotels with an independent identity and experience,” Hilton said in a statement. Bookings will start in November for more than 60 hotels, mostly in the United States.

That number could eventually expand to 500-plus hotels across the U.S. and Canada, with properties “in places guests might not expect, ranging from urban destinations, small towns, adventure outposts and offbeat hubs,” according to Hilton.

Confirmed hotels in the collection include “a base camp for exploration” in Moab, Utah, and the Acme Hotel, in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Hilton hasn’t provided many additional details about other properties, but emphasized they’ll have “upscale finishes and story-driven designs” that reflect a strong sense of place and their unique personality in order to offer a distinct guest experience.

“Independent hotels thrive when they can preserve their unique character while tapping into the power of a global hospitality leader,” said Chris Silcock, president of global brands and commercial services at Hilton, in the release.

The announcement comes as good news for some 226 million members of Hilton Honors, Hilton’s loyalty program, as all hotels in the new Outset Collection will participate in the program.

An industry-wide shift toward lifestyle hotels

Hilton’s announcement is the most recent example illustrating a growing trend in the hospitality sector: how large hotel chains are turning toward lifestyle-forward, unique properties to expand their portfolios while catering to increasing traveler demand for authentic, memorable experiences.

In May 2025, Hyatt launched Unscripted by Hyatt, describing it as “a flexible, collection-style approach where each property reflects its own identity and local flavor yet remains unmistakably Hyatt in quality and care.”

Five months later, Marriott launched Series by Marriott, touted as an opportunity to “bring strong, regionally relevant brands and hotels into the Marriott portfolio.” At the same time, hotel “owners will have the ability to maintain their portfolio’s independent identity while leveraging the power” of the brand’s popular Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and other robust offerings.

This September, Marriott also announced its Marriott Bonvoy Outdoor Collection, a new digital platform designed to make it easier for travelers to discover and book outdoor accommodations like cabins, glamping-style lodging, and other nature-surrounded hotels.

Blane Bachelor
Blane Bachelor regularly contributes both as a writer and editor for Afar, as well as to outlets including CNN, CNN Travel, the Points Guy, and Robb Report. Her areas of expertise are travel news, aviation, family travel, cruise, and hotels, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted). You can find more of her work at blanebachelor.com.
