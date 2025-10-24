Where to Find Luxury in California’s National Parks

Home to nine national parks, California has long been synonymous with the great outdoors. But what about the amateur adventurer who also enjoys dusting off and dressing up after a long day on the trail? Well, that’s where the Golden State truly glimmers. Sipping craft cocktails in a desert oasis? Easy. Sleeping in a secluded lodge built by one of America’s most celebrated architects while surrounded by an ancient redwood forest? Absolutely. Snorkeling through kelp forests on a remote volcanic island? It’s all here.

It isn’t merely a matter of glamping with creature comforts; it’s about communing with jaw-dropping nature while discovering the finer things. From the peaks of Yosemite to the hot springs of Lassen, we’ll explore six of California’s national parks while bridging the gap between the state’s rugged beauty and peerless hospitality, paving the way for one unforgettable, unmistakably Californian experience after another.

Stay with California’s architectural pioneer among the redwoods

Garberville’s Benbow Inn has been welcoming families since 1927. Courtesy of Sharon Hahn Darlin/Flickr



Spanning 139,000 acres reaching all the way to the northern limits of the state, Redwood National Park is a vast area first founded to protect the world’s tallest trees, some of which now stand up to five stories higher than the Statue of Liberty. Starting any itinerary with a guided horseback tour is an excellent way for first-time adventurers to get a sense of just how majestic and valuable this ecosystem is.

Redwood National Park also encompasses land that’s been home to dozens of Indigenous tribes for thousands of years, and visitors can learn more about this crucial aspect of American history while also purchasing handmade jewelry from local artisans at the Yurok Country Visitor Center. To experience fine dining along the Eel River as legends like Eleanor Roosevelt and Clark Gable once did, the historic Benbow Inn makes for a memorable dinner. For a truly enchanting experience, book a few nights at Julia Morgan Redwood Grove Estate, a secluded Craftsman-Tudor masterpiece designed by California’s “First Lady of Architecture” in 1926.

Dude ranches and hot springs in a volcanic wonderland

Relaxing at Drakesbad Guest Ranch Courtesy of Lassen NPS/Flickr

As home to the largest plug dome volcano in the world, everything about Lassen Volcanic National Park seems epic. After marveling at the park’s mud pots and hot springs, visitors to nearby Drakesbad Guest Ranch can be the direct beneficiaries of that volcanic activity as well, with therapeutic soaks in Drake’s Bath available seasonally, plus massages offered by reservation.

As if to counterbalance the park’s prehistoric features, there are several refreshingly modern attractions in the surrounding area as well, such as the Elegant Farmer, a cheerful roadside cafe and shop specializing in nature-inspired gifts and goods. When it’s time to retire for the night, Highlands Ranch Resort awaits on the outskirts of Lassen National Forest with seven sophisticated cottages, plus an impressive onsite restaurant pairing bold, local fare like buffalo short ribs and elk burgers with an award-winning wine cellar to match.

Awe-inspiring hikes and timeless stays in Yosemite

The majestic Yosemite Valley Courtesy of Visit California



Around 4 million people visit Yosemite National Park each year, and for good reason. World-famous natural features, such as El Capitan and Yosemite Falls, make the park one of the country’s most popular destinations. A hike to Mirror Lake or a four-hour tour from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point is every bit as awe-inspiring. After a day on the trails, dress up for a romantic dinner at the majestic Ahwahnee Lodge.

Set aside some free time to visit Old Town Mariposa and shop for ethical, handmade goods at boutiques like Anahata Fair Trade and Nativearth. Cap your visit with a stay at the streamlined and stylish AutoCamp Yosemite or at a timeless yet modern cabin at Firefall Ranch.

Modernist architecture and cuisine in the desert

Joshua Tree has style in surprising places. Courtesy of Visit California



Set on an otherworldly, expansive piece of land between the Mojave and Colorado Deserts, Joshua Tree National Park and its neighboring villages buzz with life, thanks to the unique flora and fauna it supports and the surrounding creative communities. Travelers can get a sense of the former with a short but brisk hike to the Fortynine Palms Oasis, then get a taste of the latter with an architectural tour of the one-of-a-kind Kellogg Doolittle House. For a particularly inspired meal in the remote region known as Flamingo Heights, La Copine’s seasonal, expressive take on diner fare has attracted an ever-growing legion of fans since first opening a decade ago.

In Greater Palm Springs, tour Rancho Mirage’s Sunnylands Center and Gardens, a lush, vast estate that has been hosting world leaders for over four decades. Just 10 minutes south of Sunnylands, Sensei Porcupine Creek makes for an extraordinary retreat with its full-service wellness programming and immaculate gardens. For those who’d prefer to stick around Joshua Tree, the Bungalows at Homestead Modern are an attractive place to stay, with their mid-century design and peaceful location.

Boulder caves, rare birds, and rare wines in the Pinnacles

Spotting a California Condor in the wild at Pinnacles Courtesy of Visit California

As California’s newest national park, Pinnacles may not be as well-known as the others on this list, but with its unmistakably jagged rock formations and spectacular boulder caves, it’s every bit as captivating. A hike up to High Peaks offers outstanding views, including an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the endangered California Condor in its natural habitat.

Found just southwest of the park, the Brosseau Vineyard Estate offers wine lovers the opportunity to taste wines from the Chalone grape-growing region, renowned for its elevation and unique soil composition. For dinner, the Inn at Tres Pinos is a friendly roadside stop for eclectic, high-end gastronomy in the backcountry. Bar SZ Ranch is a surefire source for warm hospitality and a pleasant night’s sleep, whether in their authentic log cabin or craftsman-style palace.

Snorkeling, seafood, and the Channel Islands

Kayaking around the Channel Islands Courtesy of Visit California

The Channel Islands are often visible on a clear day from anywhere between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, perhaps reminding would-be visitors that they can reach this remote National Park via ferry ride all year long. Travelers can go on an introductory tour through the exhibits on display at the Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center in Ventura Harbor, followed by a kayaking and snorkeling trip for guests of all skill levels, led by Channel Islands Adventure Company. Upon arrival at Santa Cruz Island, the guides provide all that’s needed to explore sea caves by kayak, plus the extraordinary opportunity to snorkel through the giant kelp forests.

Back on the mainland, the charming beach town of Ventura strikes a balance between its maritime past and modern present. Work up an appetite by booking surfing lessons at Mondos Beach before oyster shooters and beer-boiled shrimp at Brophy Brothers. After relaxing along the beach, head down to Main Street for dinner with drinks at Rocks and Drams. Just a short walk down the same drag takes guests to the lovingly restored Hotel San Buena. This striking Spanish Revival landmark, dating back to 1928, makes the perfect base for exploring all the above and much more.

