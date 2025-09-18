A Travel Guide for Germany’s Iconic Museums, Palaces and Heritage

Home to some of the greatest artists, composers, writers, and philosophers of recent centuries, Germany is a cradle of history and bastion of contemporary culture, filled with enriching sights to explore and experience on your next journey. Whether you’re a fan of visual art and design or prefer a palace tour and a night at the opera, Germany is an ideal destination for a culture-rich adventure.
Among Berlin’s many inspiring attractions, the Humboldt Forum (including the Ethnological Museum and Asian Art) showcases global art and cultures in the reconstructed Berlin Palace, a highlight of the Museum Island area. Just outside the city center, you’ll find Peacock Island, part of the UNESCO-listed Palaces and Parks of Potsdam and Berlin, with romantic Prussian garden landscapes and a petite summer palace.
Further afield in Dresden, discover the Royal Palace, the reconstructed Frauenkirche, and the Fuerstenzug, a 330-foot mural made of Meissen porcelain. Tour the MEISSEN Porcelain Manufactory & Theme World to see centuries-old craftsmanship and contemporary design up close. Or get your engines revving in Stuttgart at the Porsche and Mercedes-Benz museums.
From baroque palaces to Bauhaus, Germany offers a journey through centuries of creativity, innovation, and imagination.
Taste your way across the country, enjoying traditional dishes like maultaschen dumplings or hearty local fare like sauerbraten (slow-roasted beef), apfelwein (apple cider), and Black Forest Cake. Delight your eyes with a visit to Frankfurt, known for its striking skyline and Museum of Applied Arts, and Wiesbaden, home to the new Reinhard Ernst Museum with an extraordinary collection of international abstract art.
Then, head to Cologne for the Museum Ludwig and consider a short side trip to the UNESCO-recognized Augustusburg and Falkenlust Palaces. Pop over to Leipzig to learn more about Bach’s time in the revolutionary city before touring Torgau’s Hartenfels Castle, whose chapel—consecrated by Martin Luther personally in 1544—is considered the world’s first purpose-built Protestant church.
Quiet countryside villages like Naumburg in Saxony-Anhalt and Quedlinburg in the Harz Mountains will take you back to the High Middle Ages and medieval times, respectively. Nearby, Dessau boasts more original Bauhaus buildings than any other city. Several of the buildings are UNESCO-listed, a testament to the function-forward design style that the movement launched a century ago and continues to have a wide-reaching influence today.
Journeys: Europe
The best design the country has to offer is at the heart of this trip, from open-air art installations and a porcelain manufacturer to Bauhaus buildings.
Journeys: Europe
Baroque castles, incredible porcelain artistry, and magnificent symphonies star in this stunning tour through eastern Germany.
Journeys: Europe
Traveling with kids of all ages? You’ll love this itinerary, full of everything from playful museums to entertaining cultural events in Germany.
Journeys: Europe
Whether you prefer the avant-garde, Renaissance works, street art, or classical paintings, Germany’s art offerings have something for everyone.
From the protected Wadden Sea to the historic warehouse districts of Hamburg and beyond, a visit to the former Hanseatic League is a dream trip for sustainably minded travelers who love history.
The Roman Empire made great inroads into southern Germany, establishing villages, forts, and trading routes. Follow the remnants of the empire from Frankfurt to Munich and take in ancient history along the UNESCO-recognized Upper Germanic-Rhaetian Limes.
More than bratwurst and pretzels, delights like chocolate museums, UNESCO-recognized castles, and Roman ruins fill Germany to keep kids delighted on the ultimate family vacation.
Explore rich religious traditions and outstanding architecture at the country’s most magnificent cathedrals and monasteries.
Whether you’re celebrating at Carnival or exploring a Baroque palace, these German cities’ landmarks, cultural activities, and traditions make for memories you won’t find anywhere else.
From rococo and baroque facades in Lübeck to Bauhaus in Weimar and Le Corbusier’s modernist neighborhood outside Stuttgart, Germany has a rich architectural history.
Berlin is a masterpiece of urban planning, from the Museum Island at the heart of its walkable center to groundbreaking Modernism Housing Estates, plus epic parks and forests waiting just a stone’s throw away.
Descend into ancient mine shafts, visit skilled woodcarvers, soar to the top of eastern Germany’s highest mountain, and soak up the charm of historic towns.
From lush forests and timber-framed houses to castles and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the enchanting, off-the-beaten-path region known as LutherLand is rich in history and natural beauty to explore. Here’s how to step back in time to the Reformation.
From ancient ritual baths and archeological sites to modern cultural centers and Europe’s oldest cemeteries, the Jewish centers of Speyer, Worms, and Mainz offer a trip through time like no other.
Reap the rewards of rich culture, natural splendor, easy (and pleasant) transportation, stylish accommodations, and world-class dining on a sustainable trip through three German cities: Dresden, Bremerhaven, and Weimar.